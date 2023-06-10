Few Italian filmmakers are quite as well-known as Federico Fellini, whose name is well-regarded internationally for his work as a director. He was one of the first filmmakers outside English-speaking countries to get widely recognized by audiences in those English-speaking countries, including the U.S.

He released over 20 feature films between 1950 and the beginning of the 1990s, passing away in 1993 at 73. All of Fellini's films are compelling and defined by his signature style, but some are better than others, with the following representing him at his best. These are arguably Fellini's most essential movies, at least according to users on IMDb, with the films being ranked below according to their average rating on the site.

10 'Roma' (1972)

Image via Ultra Film

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Not to be confused with another film called Roma (from 2018), Fellini's Roma (1972) represents the director at his most oblique and unpredictable. While he'd made a few films before 1972 that didn't have much of a concrete narrative, they did generally have a protagonist who could help the audience see events from a singular point of view.

RELATED: The Best Movies of 1972, Ranked

In Roma, however, there's no central character, and neither is there one consistent ensemble. It jumps from setting to setting, and character to character, aiming to give a sometimes funny, sometimes dramatic, and almost always dreamlike look at the history of Italy's capital city throughout much of the 20th century. Roma's a challenging watch, but it is interesting, even though it'll probably only truly resonate with Fellini fanatics.

9 'The Swindle' (1955)

Image via Titanus Distribuzione

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Even with a respectable score of 7.5/10 on IMDb, it's pretty easy to call 1955's The Swindle one of Federico Fellini's most underrated movies, as it doesn't get discussed as often as his best-known classics. It's a compelling crime film that follows a group of con men as they pull off various jobs, more often than not scamming struggling people out of what little money they have.

This can make it a surprisingly bleak movie, even if some of the time, it does have a somewhat comedic tone to it. It's a little strange at times but far more grounded in reality than many of Fellini's later films, with the more serious second half and the dramatic ending in particular packing quite the punch.

8 'And the Ship Sails On' (1983)

Image via Gaumont

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

And the Ship Sails On is another Federico Fellini movie that's light on plot, but its setting being limited to a luxury cruise ship does ensure it can't branch off as much as the aforementioned Roma, which had an entire city for its cinematic playground. Much of it follows a journalist getting to know the odd people on the ship, with the film's more dramatic final act revolving around the captain's decision to rescue various refugees and let them on board.

That part ensures, And the Ship Sails On turns into something of a war movie, given it's set during 1914, and the refugees have been impacted by the beginning of what would come to be known as World War I. It's ambitious and mostly works, even if parts may test the patience of some viewers.

7 'Juliet of the Spirits' (1965)

Image via Cineriz

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

While Federico Fellini flirted with fantasy before 1965, Juliet of the Spirits saw the director embracing the genre wholeheartedly. The film begins as a dramedy about a woman suspecting her husband of cheating on her but becomes increasingly surreal and dreamlike as she uses mysticism to gather the courage to confront and eventually leave him.

RELATED: Underrated Movies By Great Directors That Are "Rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes

It's notable for how out-there it gets, the fact it was Fellini's first film not shot in black-and-white, and for its real-life subtext. As he often did, Fellini cast his wife, Giulietta Masina, in the lead role, and given the way the film deals head-on with themes of infidelity and marriage problems, doing so was certainly a bold move that could lead to some interesting interpretations.

6 'I Vitelloni' (1953)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

With only his third feature film, Federico Fellini established himself as a force to be reckoned with. I Vitelloni is arguably his first great movie, or at the very least can be seen as an underappreciated classic in his filmography, following a group of friends enduring the ups and downs of life while living in a small Italian town.

It's a film that exemplifies his earlier style well, as it wasn't until the 1960s that he started getting more fantastical and surreal with the kinds of images he put on screen. Instead, I Vitelloni is small-scale, human, and quite likely relatable, serving explicitly as a snapshot of life in Italy following World War II while also more broadly showing what life is like for adults who aren't quite old yet, though still find themselves some distance away from being young.

5 'Amarcord' (1973)

Image via Warner Bros.

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Amarcord's title can be roughly translated to "I remember" in English, which is fitting. It's perhaps Federico Fellini's most nostalgia-heavy film, and also one of his most personal, being a semi-autobiographical look at life in a small Italian town during the 1930s, loosely based on Fellini's own experiences as a child/teenager.

Of all the movies he made after the 1960s concluded, Amarcord is easily his most famous and was screened out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival in 1974. Like many Fellini movies, the plot is light, but the concept is strong enough to keep things moving and continually engaging, and equally captivating are the memorable images conjured up scene after scene.

4 'La Strada' (1954)

Image via Paramount Films of Italy

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Another Federico Fellini movie that deals with realism over nostalgia, dreams, and memories, La Strada, is one of the great director's grimmest efforts. It follows a young woman (once again played by Giulietta Masina) being sold to a traveling circus, with the experience ultimately being one that causes a great deal of emotional distress and suffering.

RELATED: The Highest-Rated Italian Movies of All Time, Ranked by IMDb Score

Various other 1950s Fellini movies that deal with characters struggling through life have a little comedy to balance out the drama, but La Strada is a consistently downbeat affair. It's not easy to watch, but it leaves an impact and feels authentic and powerful, benefiting from Masina's performance as the sympathetic lead character and Anthony Quinn as the film's antagonist.

3 'La Dolce Vita' (1960)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Besides the anthology film Boccaccio ’70 (which had several directors), La Dolce Vita is Federico Fellini's longest and most sprawling film. It follows a womanizing journalist named Marcello Rubini and has an episodic structure that has him meeting increasingly strange people while covering various unusual events.

It satirizes the media and celebrity culture in many of its scenes, and those parts hold up the best, even over 60 years on from release. It's a huge and arguably unwieldy film, but that might also be its greatest strength because the experience is overwhelming in all the right ways. It's funny, sad, and tremendously thought-provoking and is often deservedly considered one of the best films of the 1960s.

2 '8½' (1963)

Image via Colombia Pictures

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8½ proves to be even more semi-autobiographical than Amarcord, though the fact it's largely set during the 1960s (with some surreal flashbacks) does make it a little less nostalgic. Its story about a struggling filmmaker being overwhelmed by work, memories, and various dreams likely represents how Fellini felt during the most successful period of his career.

It's a movie that demonstrates how a meta approach to storytelling doesn't always lead to comedy, as 8½ is rather serious while also being frequently surreal, giving it an odd and difficult-to-forget feel. That being said, it does still prove to be a blast to watch, thanks to its imaginative sequences, bold visuals, and Fellini's willingness to do a deep psychological exploration of his mind while putting the results on film for the world to see.

1 'Nights of Cabiria' (1957)

Image via Paramount Pictures

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Nights of Cabiria might be Federico Fellini's most emotional movie and understandably sits as his highest-rated on IMDb. It pairs well with the similarly heavy La Strada, given Nights of Cabiria also stars his wife Giulietta Masina, and sees her character enduring the hardships of the life she's found herself in.

Here, she plays a prostitute who looks for love while working in Rome but never manages to find it. As such, it also finds itself comparable to La Dolce Vita, with that movie also dealing with a protagonist who wants love but can't find it through his profession. La Strada is sad and impactful, telling a simple yet powerful story in a way that still holds up to this day.

KEEP READING: Every Movie Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, Ranked From Worst to Best