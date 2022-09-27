Sometimes, all you need is a two-hour-long hug from your favorite comfort movie. One that can drown the world’s sadness, put back a smile on your face and ultimately make you feel better. From a scene that sends you swooning to one that gets you all cried out, movies offer an excellent way to channel your emotions and feel the things you usually refrain from feeling.

RELATED: From 'Mean Girls' to 'Heathers': 9 Iconic Movies (And 1 Iconic Album) That Influenced ‘Do Revenge'

Movies do what real life sometimes fails to do; it makes us remember all the good things in life. A feel-good film may not be the best in terms of action, drama, or suspense, but it is filled with emotions and a strong plot that brings the movie to life and manages to make a place in the viewers’ hearts and souls. A feel-good movie cures the day’s apocalyptic events with ease.

'The Fundamentals of Caring' (2016)

An extremely underrated gem in the feel-good hall of fame, The Fundamentals of Caring stars Paul Rudd, Craig Roberts, and Selena Gomez in lead roles as unlikely friends who embark on an even more eccentric road trip. Roberts plays Trevor, a guy in a wheelchair who despises life and everything that can imply happiness as he drowns in his misery. Rudd comes on board as a carer who aspires to fulfill Trevor’s dream of seeing the world’s deepest pit.

This movie shows how misfits ironically fit together and understand each other's journeys. The life lessons, satirical comedy, and a great set of actors make this movie a must-watch after a bad day. It will reaffirm your faith in life and happiness.

'About Time' (2013)

A quirky rom-com involving time travel, death, and a lot of love—About Time is a relaxing watch when you want a bit of everything in the movie. Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson share adorable chemistry, which shows clearly in the movie and their meet-cute. The story begins with a father telling his son (Gleeson) about a unique ability to time travel that has been passed on to men in their family. And what would a 21-year-old man want to achieve with this ability? Get his romantic life on track.

He goes back in time to make things right with the girl (McAdams) of his dreams but eventually falls in love with someone else. Their love story blossoms into an incredible journey with moments that will make you smile, cry and swoon among everything else.

'Wonder' (2017)

Image via Lionsgate

A tale of a talented child with a facial abnormality who stands brave in the face of bullies most definitely makes for an inspiring flick! Jacob Tremblay stole the show with his excellent performance and was really the titular "wonder" of Wonder. He was adorable in all ways possible. Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson also bring their years of experience to the table.

Auggie (Tremblay) faces fifth grade in a private school after years of homeschooling with a bit of awkwardness and hesitance but overcomes challenges fearlessly when he makes friends and understands the way of the world. This movie will make you feel joyful and leave you with happy tears.

'Let it Snow' (2019)

Image via Netflix

Let It Snow, a lighthearted holiday rom-com that finds a sequence of overlapping love tales on one tragic snow day during the Christmas season, is Netflix's take on the novel by the same name, written by John Green, Lauren Myracle, and Maureen Johnson.

It's a heartwarming movie from beginning to end that is equally interested in the dramas of teen friendship and family problems as it is in the burgeoning romances. A stellar ensemble of young up-and-comers also contributes to its delightful performances. Many of the holiday romances on Netflix are in the style of the Hallmark Channel; however, if you're looking for a more traditional, feel-good holiday romance, Let It Snow is a perfect choice.

'The Edge of Seventeen' (2016)

The Edge of Seventeen, as the name suggests, follows the life of a teenage girl, Nadine, (Hailee Steinfeld) who feels like an outcast with no popular friends or redeeming qualities. Her life turns upside down when she learns of a blooming romance between her childhood girl Friday and her always-perfect yet annoying brother. She hates the world and everything about herself, which seems to have been augmented when her father died in front of her. Woody Harrelson portrays the role of a teacher who also seems to get entangled in her life as a reluctant savior.

RELATED: 10 of the Best Gay Romantic Comedies To Get You Ready For ‘Bros’)

The movie feels like a wild ride with several moments of immense reliability with the protagonist. Every teenage kid will feel for Nadine, and it will leave you with a feeling that everything will turn out okay in the end.

'Always Be My Maybe' (2019)

Randall Park and Ali Wong, who also co-wrote the script, are brilliant actors in the movie. Wong portrays a successful celebrity chef who reunites with Park, who plays her high school sweetheart, 15 years later. Marcus Kim (Park) is half-heartedly pursuing a career in rap while working for his father's HVAC company while Sasha Tran's (Wong) fame grows.

They still have affection for one another, but he can't get over his ego to celebrate her accomplishment, and she feels humiliated by his lack of motivation, and so on. This movie's genius resides in its clever one-off jokes and character development.

'Love in the Villa' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Watch this movie to get a virtual tour of Verona, the famous city of Romeo and Juliet. Along with Tom Hopper (Charlie Fletcher) and Kat Graham (Julie Hutton), the city of Verona is the third main character of the movie, with its many facets shown romantically. The wine, the balcony, and the air of love make this a super feel-good film for all travel and romance lovers.

The reluctant couple is forced to share a villa as the owner double books for the week. What follows is a string of events that lead to revenge, love, and sizzling chemistry between the occupants.

'Look Both Ways' (2022)

Look Both Ways, Natalie Talking To A Potential Boyfriend

Imagine if you could know what the future holds based on a choice or an incident that has the power to alter the course of your life completely. That’s precisely what Look Both Ways represents, with the theme of splitting life into two timelines, all based on one life-changing moment.

On the one hand, Natalie (Lili Reinhart) gets to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming an illustrator. On the other, she gets to have a family after unexpectedly getting pregnant before graduation. The feel-good factor kicks in when she eventually gets the best of both worlds by getting her life together and working towards her passion.

'13 Going on 30' (2004)

This cult classic is an enjoyable movie with Jennifer Garner being her adorable self and her charming costar, her childhood friend in the movie—Mark Ruffalo. A young girl dreams of what her life would be when she’s an adult and all grown up. She gets to experience that, which seems like a disaster because she does not like what she sees. The story continues with her making things right and getting the life she wants.

RELATED: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' & 9 Other Best Comedic Slasher Movies

The film is an adventure where we laugh, cry, and feel all the good things with the beloved characters.

'The Princess Switch' (2018)

The timeless Christmas theme and a dreamy princess setting make this movie as comforting as a cup of hot chocolate. Vanessa Hudgens stole the audiences’ hearts twice, once as a charming and kind princess and the other time as a common baker. Two love stories interspersed with heartwarming moments, chucklesome comebacks, and a swooning ending. Her on-screen chemistry with both Sam Palladio and Nick Sagar is breathtaking.

The Netflix Original was so loved by the fans that it rendered two sequels in 2020 and 2021, respectively. A classic romantic tale that will surely leave you feeling giddy and gratified.

KEEP READING: The 50 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now