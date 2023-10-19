While for the last decade, everything has been about 80s nostalgia, now that millennials are getting older, there's a new surge of nostalgic 90s babies. This makes sense considering the film landscape, where some think movies are more cynical and overtly politically driven than ever.

However, most movie-goers go to the multiplex to escape reality and forget their troubles. In fact, maybe that's why now there's such an eagerness for 90s remakes. Audiences want movies and shows that make them feel good again. The consensus on Reddit is that movies like Forrest Gump and Babe made audiences feel better leaving the theater than when they entered, which is the true power of cinema.

10 'Matilda' (1996)

Danny Devito directs this endearing classic about a girl who learns she can control things with her mind. Despite being a beloved kid's classic, this unique film is remembered for its dark and off-beat tone. Scenes like Miss Crunchable throwing a girl by her pigtails or forcing a kid to eat chocolate cake till he's sick are humorously unsettling. Novoiird agrees, exclaiming, "I can never get over the chocolate cake seen, that haunts me till this day."

RELATED:From Belair To Rugrats': '90s Reboots Ranked And Revivals, Ranked

Yet, Matilda leaves viewers smiling because every dark moment is followed by a moment of triumph. The girl with pigtails lands in a field of daisies, and the boy is able to finish the cake thanks to support from his classmates. Similar to life, the feel-good moments of this film can't be fully appreciated without the darker ones.

9 'Jumanji' (1995)

This live-action adaptation of the classic children's book about a board game that comes to life makes up for what it lacks in a story with great performances. Robin Williams's energetic performance balances being childish and world-weary, making watching him interact with other characters entertaining. Bonnie Hunts also shows her comedic and dramatic chops by taking the character Sally and making her tragic and hilarious at the same time. Hunt and Williams truly breathe life into an average script. However, the film's best part is the novelty of seeing the jungle ravage this small town.

RELATED:12 Best Robin Williams Movies, Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes

The director captures a Spilbergian imagination and wonder of this board coming to life, making viewers feel like a kid again. Melissaisdownlub wisely states, "It fits into an exclusive category where it's a kid's movie that adults can indulge in and rewatch, perpetuating a nostalgia that only a certain era, brightened by Robin Williams, can do."

8 'The Sandlot' (1993)

Image via 20th Century Studios

This nostalgic look at a group of childhood friends during the 60s is now ironically nostalgic for millennials who grew up on this classic. A deleted commenter explains, "Like one day you just realize " its been 6 months since I played baseball at the Sandlot, is that part of my life over?"

This Disney favorite highlights all the best parts of childhood. From treehouse hangouts and older crushes to the scary neighbor's house, it's hard for viewers not to reminisce about their own childhood while watching. The Sandlot is so special to fans because this could be a group of boys in any decade.

7 'The Wedding Singer' (1998)

This rom-com about a down on his luck wedding singer who falls in love gave fans the onscreen romantic duo they didn't know they needed. This hit manages to be crass and sweet all at once, winning over rom-com fans and frat boys. Sandler's chemistry with Barrymore feels real despite the zany humor, causing fans to root for them to be together. It never tries to be overly deep or romantic but stays light and funny, leaving fans with a warm and fuzzy feeling.

This movie also makes fun of the goofiness of the 80s by delving completely into the ridiculousness of the decade's fashion, slang, and music. Like the 80s, this film is always fun to revisit. bigolnada sums up everything by saying, "It's not his goofiest but it has a lot of heart and I'm a sucker for 80s music."

6 'Clueless' (1997)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Watching this teen rom-com about a self-centered girl from Beverly Hills is like starring at an ant farm full of privileged high school kids during the 90s. This iconic film is a staple of the 90s because of its catchy slang and trendy fashion.

HipsterDoofus31 agrees, saying, "it was very much a movie of the moment pop culture-wise." However, what really makes this satirical film so enjoyable is watching these melodramatic wealthy teens navigate their little world where everything is a big deal. Impressively, fans don't hate them for it. Instead, these charmingly out-of-touch characters make viewers embrace the absurdity of their affluent, self-absorbed lives.

5 'Babe' (1995)

Image via Universal Pictures

This farmhouse drama about an orphaned pig who dreams of being a sheepdog is the Rudy of family movies with a protagonist who refuses to give up. This heartwarming movie is surprisingly filled with lots of drama for a film about farm animals. This tear-jerker never shies away from the realities of life with Babe facing cruelty, loss, and ridicule.

Warp-n-weft comments, "I think it looks and feels wholesome, but there is definitely dark undercurrents." However, this movie is so crowd-pleasing because Babe finds a way to overcome immeasurable odds to achieve his dream, reminding viewers they can do the same.

4 'Dazed And Confused' (1993)

Image via Universal Pictures

Richard Linklater's classic about a bunch of directionless high schoolers in 1976 transports viewers back to a simpler time. This slice-of-life film is so beloved because its party-throwing, pot-smoking, trouble-making characters transport viewers back to their high school days.

Linklater's seamless direction makes audiences feel they're hanging out right beside these rebellious high school kids, getting into as much trouble as they can in one night. HelloImWernerHerzog agrees, saying, "It's just a fun, lovingly-made time capsule of the 1970's and teenage freedom during the summer."

3 'My Cousin Vinny' (1992)

Image via 20th Century Fox

his fish-out-of-water story about two New Yorkers arrested in a small South who are forced to rely on their cousin Vinny for their lawyer is as good a time as it sounds. This courtroom comedy is full of memorable and quirky characters that make this small town come alive.

Much of this film's humor comes from the culture clash between the over-the-top New Yorkers and the town's exaggerated Southerners. That said, it's Joe Pesci and Marisa Tomei's showstopping performances as bickering lovers make this a classic. Equivalent-Peanut-23 speaks to the timelessness of this film, saying, "I had multiple law school classes where My Cousin Vinny was used as a teaching aide."

2 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

This Robert Zemekis dramedy about the life of a simpleton with a big heart won over audiences and is responsible for one of the most quotable lines in cinema. It's impossible not to be charmed by Tom Hank's charismatic performance as the simple but eloquent Forest. A deleted commenter goes as far as to say, "You won't find many better acting jobs than Tom Hanks in that movie."

Forrest is a protagonist that viewers instantly get behind. No matter what tragedy befalls him, he remains kind-hearted and cheerful, inspiring movie-goers in an increasingly cynical world. Forrest's hilarious but insightful sayings are so memorable that people still quote them decades later, making him one of the all-time great film characters.

1 'A Goofy Movie' (1995)

This underappreciated film about Goofy going on a road trip to connect with his teenage son does the impossible by making a movie starring Goofy relatable and cool. It's impossible not to have a good time watching this animated road trip movie. 90's icons like Pauly Shore and singer Tevin Campbell who plays a mesh between Prince and Micheal Jackson make it impossible not to have a good time. Even the original songs are sing-along worthy, adding to the enjoyment of the film.

The humor and animation of certain scantily clad characters make it feel edgier than most Disney movies. There's even a semi-erotic dream with Max's crush, Roxanne that's still burned in the memories of 90s babies' everywhere. MoreMartinthanMartin hilariously says, "I started dating my first longtime girlfriend because she reminded me of Roxanne." However, what elevates this film over most 90s Disney fare is the relatable story of an insecure teen. When Max finally accepts his father and even lets out his Dad's legendary laugh, viewers can't help but feel happy for him.

NEXT:The 10 Best Feel Good Movies From The 80s