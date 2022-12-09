Movies became popular in the 1930s during the Great Depression and were a way for people to escape the troubles of their everyday lives. People still turn to the movies to lift their spirits and forget their worries with either a laugh-out-loud comedy or a favorite animated adventure.

RELATED: 10 Feel Good Sports Dramas To Watch Like 'Hustle'

While there are countless movies to choose from, there are some titles that are absolutely essential to watch to get that real warm and fuzzy feeling. From 'La La Land'to 'My Neighbor Totoro', these are 10 of the best feel-good movies according to Letterboxd.

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Miles Morales is your average teenager living in Brooklyn until he is bitten by a radioactive spider. As Miles begins to develop new strange powers, he becomes Spider-Man and soon learns that there are more like him when he meets Peter Parker.

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'was the first Marvel movie to dabble in the multi-verse and is slightly similar to the events in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'Miles is joined by other Spider-Mans including Peter Parker, Spider-Man Noir and....Spider-Ham who take on familiar foes including the Green Goblin as well as new Marvel supervillains who haven't made it to the big screen yet.

'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

George Clooney lends his voice to Mr. Fox, a former thief, who after years of peace, breaks his promise to his wife and plans to raid their human neighbor's farm. When the humans start hunting Mr. Fox and his friends, they move underground and must rely on their animal instincts in order to survive.

'Fantastic Mr. Fox' is a stop-motion animated comedy directed by Wes Anderson and is based on the children's book by Roald Dahl. Anderson includes the same eccentric style and wit as Dahl and the director's admiration for the author shines through in this heart-felt film. The movie earned several award nominations including an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature and is Anderson in his most creative element.

'Amélie' (2001)

Amélie is a shy waitress who lives in Paris and has an overly-active imagination. After reuniting a man with his lost box of childhood memories, Amélie dedicates her life to bringing happiness to others and starts orchestrating the personal lives of those around her.

'Améile' is a French romantic comedy and a delightful escape to the city of love and embodies the importance of not letting life pass by. Amélie is a lovely heroine who audiences admire as well as empathize with as she realizes she has been neglecting her own happiness while focusing on others. The movie earned several Oscar nominations including Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Film.

'The Princess Bride' (1987)

A grandfather visits his grandson who is home sick from school and tells him a magical story about a hero's adventure to find his true love. Westley (Cary Elwes) is a simple farm-boy turned rouge who embarks on a dangerous journey in order to save his love, Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) who has been forcibly betrothed to a king.

RELATED:The 10 Best Feel-Good Films From The 80s

Directed by Rob Reiner, 'The Princess Bride' is based off the book by William Goldman and is a light-hearted fairytale full of sword fights and ironic comic relief. When the movie first premiered, it was unsuccessful and tanked at the box office. It wasn't until the movie was released on home video did it end up becoming a cult classic and is considered to be one of the best movies from the 1980s.

'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' (1986)

Matthew Broderick plays Ferris, a bold and rebellious high school student who has a knack for skipping school and never getting caught. Before graduation, Ferris decides to call out sick for one last horah and ends up having an epic adventure through Chicago while his principal plots how to catch the teenager in the act.

'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' is directed by legendary filmmaker, John Hughes who created the iconic 80s brat pack movies including 'Sixteen Candles' and 'The Breakfast Club.' Similar to Hughes' other work, 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' celebrates the joys and struggles of being young and reminds audiences to not take life too seriously. No one wants to end up

'La La Land' (2016)

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone play Sebastian and Mia who both dream of doing what they love. As they encourage each other to follow their passion, the success puts a strain on their relationship forcing them to ultimately decide between their love affair and their dreams.

'La La Land' is a homage to the Golden Age of Hollywood and was primarily inspired by the classic musical, 'Singin' in the Rain.' This modern musical breaks the mold of the traditional love story and instills the greater message of what it truly means to love someone. Gosling and Stone also have heart-warming chemistry that is a breath of fresh air compared to other romantic comedies.

'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

During the transition from silent films to talkies, Don Lockhart (Gene Kelly) and Lina Lamont (Jean Hagen) are a popular on-screen couple who are cast in a movie that is suddenly switched to a musical. When Lina is unable to carry a tune, Don secretly has her voice dubbed by an aspiring actress, Kathy (Debbie Reynolds) and the two find themselves falling love.

'Singin' in the Rain' is one of the most iconic musicals of all time and is full of laughs that are sure to chase any clouds away from your day. This classic is known for its intricate dance routines and memorable songs including 'Make 'Em Laugh' and 'Good Morning.' Surprisingly, the movie was never intended to be a box office hit and was actually produced to showcase the music written by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studio executive, Arthur Freed who was in charge of the studios musicals.

'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988)

Satsuki and her younger sister, Mei, recently moved with their dad to a house in the country while their mom recovers from an illness at a nearby hospital. As the sisters begin exploring their new home, they discover friendly spirits who live there and in the woods where they meet a cuddly creature named Totoro.

RELATED:Jim Henson's Creature Shop Brings 'My Neighbor Totoro' Puppets to Life for Stage Adaptation

Directed by Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, 'My Neighbor Totoro' is an animated family adventure rich with human comedy and has a worldwide cult following that continues to grow today. Between the cuteness of Totoro and his silly friends and the bond between Satsuki and Mei, it's easy to see why this movie is considered one of the best feel-good movies.

'Paddington' (2014)

After an earthquake destroys his home, a bear travels to England in search of a new place to call home. There he earns the name Paddington and meets the Browns, a lovely family who welcome him into their home. While Paddington adjusts to his new place, a taxidermist discovers that he is a rare bear who he wants to add to his collection.

'Paddington'is a live-action animated comedy is based off the stories of Paddington Bear written by British author, Michael Bond. The movie remains true to the classic including Paddington's original origin story and his iconic red hat and navy blue duffel coat. With hysterical mishaps and a warm and thoughtful family message, 'Paddington' is praised for its playful sense of humor that will bring laughter to any home.

'Paddington 2' (2017)

Paddington Bear returns in this sequel and has settled in with his new family, the Browns, and is a popular resident in his new community. When Paddington sees an antique book for sale and decides it's the perfect gift to give his for his aunt for her 100th birthday. Before he can purchase it, the book is stolen and Paddington takes off in search of the thief.

'Paddington 2' is one of few sequels that stands up to the original and is full of feel-good moments and plenty of marmalade. Similar to the first movie, this movie is a pure joy for all ages with wonderful performances from stars such as Hugh Grantand Sally Hawkins. This beloved bear is set to return in a third film, 'Paddington in Peru' which is currently in development.

NEXT:The 25 Best Feel-Good Movies to Watch When You're Feeling Down