Felicity Smoak debuted in the pages of DC's The Fury of Firestorm in 1984 as the supervisor of software company. For CW's Arrow, she would be reimagined as a computer expert and skillful hacker, played by Emily Bett Rickards. Brought in as a one-off, Felicity would join Team Arrow as a part of the main cast shortly after. Funny, awkward, and good-hearted, Felicity became an essential part of the team and its heart, as evidenced below.

"Lone Gunmen" (Season 1, Episode 3)

Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) tracks down James Holder (Tobias Slezak), but Holder is killed by Deadshot (Michael Rowe). Learning Deadshot's true identity is Floyd Lawton, Oliver tracks him down, but Lawton escapes. Oliver retrieves a bullet-riddled laptop, which he brings to Felicity Smoak, IT specialist at Queen Consolidated, hoping it reveals the reason why Deadshot killed Holder. She gets the information Oliver needs, preventing further assassinations. This is our introduction to Felicity, nervously rambling upon meeting Oliver for the first time.

"The Odyssey" (Season 1, Episode 14)

Oliver, as The Hood, is shot by Moira Queen (Susanna Thompson), but escapes. He goes to the building parking garage and into the back of a car, which belongs to one Ms. Smoak. Oliver reveals his identity to Felicity and asks her to bring him to his hideout. Once there, Diggle (David Ramsey) helps bring Oliver downstairs, where they work together to save Oliver. This episode is the best of Felicity in one fell swoop: she fixes the wiring on the defibrillator, updates the computer systems in the lair, hacks into the police crime lab to clear incriminating evidence, and offers to help them with their missions short-term.

"Time of Death" (Season 2, Episode 14)

William Tockman (Robert Knepper) steals a Skeleton Key, which can open any bank vault. When a bank robbery occurs shortly after, The Arrow and Canary (Caity Lotz) go in to stop it, but Tockman, a computer genius, diverts their attention. The Arrow tends to the diversion, while the Canary wounds Tockman before he escapes. After Tockman hacks into the computers at the Arrowcave and causes them to explode, the team stages a ruse at a bank to draw him out. He and two henchmen do arrive, and Felicity is able to narrow down his location and make his cell phone explode, which startles Tockman and enables Canary to apprehend him. Throughout the episode, there's an underlying storyline revealing how inadequate Felicity feels within the team before realizing her talents are needed, a broad range of emotions brought to life by Rickards.

"City of Blood" (Season 2, Episode 21)

Slade Wilson (Manu Bennett) and Sebastian Blood (Kevin Alejandro) are working together, with Slade's army ready to take Starling City. Slade has a personal stake, a vendetta against Oliver. Oliver admits the only way to stop the vendetta is to surrender and die at the hands of Slade. Team Arrow convince Oliver not to, as he can still save the city. Where does Felicity fit in? She pulls information from one of Sebastian's henchmen, simply by telling him that with the press of a button she can wipe out his entire fortune, proving there's more than one way to interrogate (leading to an amusing exchange where Felicity is called a 'b**ch' before quipping back 'a b**ch with Wi-Fi').

"Underneath" (Season 5, Episode 20)

Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra) sets off a blast that has trapped Oliver and Felicity in the Arrowcave. While the rest of the team works on freeing them, Oliver and Felicity hash out their issues. Felicity consistently backs Oliver up without question, yet Oliver doesn't do the same with her because of his lack of trust. The Olicity-centric episode allows both Rickards and Amell the opportunity to take the viewers on an emotional ride, rewarding them by initiating a new stage of reconciliation and understanding by the end.

"Due Process" (Season 7, Episode 6)

Oliver is in prison, thanks to Diaz (Kirk Acevedo), which puts Team Arrow in hot pursuit. Diaz is captured, and placed in a holding cell. Felicity, outraged at Diaz, is allowed inside Diaz's cell, where she nearly shoots him dead before being stopped by Laurel (Katie Cassidy), who has made arrangements with the feds for Oliver's release in exchange for help building a case against Diaz. Rickards sold how someone as good as Felicity could be changed into someone you actually believe is capable of killing a man - and eventually, in an erased future, become a villain with a plan to destroy Star City.

"The Secret Origin of Felicity Smoak" (Season 3, Episode 5)

Felicity gets the spotlight, which starts where she is a student at MIT. A dark-haired goth and hacktivist, she creates a computer virus for benevolent causes alongside her boyfriend Cooper (Nolan Funk) and his roommate Myron (Matthew McLellan). They are caught by the FBI, who arrest Cooper. Believing Cooper committed suicide, Felicity changes her image, her hair and her wardrobe. Five years later, Felicity discovers Cooper is alive. She is forced to help him hack into the Treasury Department when her mother Donna (Charlotte Ross) is threatened, but she manages to get a message to Oliver, who comes to their rescue. Rickards proves she can carry an entire episode on her own, and as a bonus we are privy to the sweet relationship between Felicity and Donna.

"We Fall" (Season 6, Episode 11)

Cayden James (Michael Emerson) takes control of Star City's electrical infrastructure, causing chaos. He meets with Oliver and demands payments of $10 million nightly, or the attacks continue. Team Arrow discover Cayden's plan: close every exit out of the city. Just then, Cayden sets off bombs in the tunnel, trapping Oliver's son William (Jack Moore) inside. Green Arrow and Diggle arrive to help, but William discovers that Oliver is Green Arrow. The citizens are instructed to move to safe zones, not knowing Cayden has targeted one. Our heroes converge on the safe zone and a fight ensues. Felicity and William watch the fight from the Arrowcave, where she delivers a monologue to William that explains why Oliver needs to be there, what he means to the city, and to have faith that he will come home. It's a moving piece that heals William and Oliver's relationship.

"Uprising" (Season 3, Episode 12)

Oliver is still missing, Danny Brickwell/Brick (Vinnie Jones) and his allies are positioning to take over The Glades, and Team Arrow is all that stands in the way. Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) has offered to help in the fight against Brick, but Felicity is adamant that Oliver would never want them to team up with Merlyn. The team heads into battle, when Oliver suddenly arrives. They stave off Brick, and the group welcomes Oliver back. As they discuss next steps, Oliver mentions working with Malcolm. Taken aback, Felicity gets upset and goes outside. Oliver joins her and apologizes. Nope. There is no all-is-forgiven reset. Felicity is mad, she's upset, she can't accept that he wants to work with the man who turned his sister into a killer, who in turn killed the woman he used to love. If this is what happens when he loves someone, then she flat out says she wants no part of it, displaying a deep strength of character.

"You Have Saved This City" (Season 7, Episode 22)

Team Arrow are fugitives. Emiko (Sea Shimooka) is deploying drones carrying Cygnus-X. The team stop the drones, a dying Emiko and Oliver reconcile, Team Arrow are officially declared heroes, and so on. This would be Rickards' last appearance as Felicity (or is it...), and her send-off is perfect. After spending months in a safe house, Oliver and Felicity are contacted by Mar Novu (LaMonica Garrett), who comes to collect Oliver for the upcoming Crisis. There is a powerful, emotional farewell before Oliver leaves. The episode then does a flashforward, where Felicity, Mia (Katherine McNamara) and William (Ben Lewis) all meet at Oliver's grave one last time before Felicity walks off and is brought to the afterlife by Mar Novu to be reunited with Oliver.

"Fadeout" (Season 8, Episode 10)

The series finale takes place after the Crisis crossover event. Oliver, in a voiceover, catches the viewer up to where he dies to save the universe. We then see that things in the city have been altered dramatically. Wrongdoing has been eradicated. Characters that had been killed off are still alive. The members of Team Arrow are in better situations. They realize that Oliver simply fixed things to ensure a brighter future for those he loved. At the funeral, Diggle gives a tribute to Oliver's heroic deeds and ultimate sacrifice. At the end of the episode, we see where Felicity goes to the afterlife, and rewarded by seeing Oliver on the other side. They kiss, they embrace, and remain united forever.

