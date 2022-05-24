The MCU is stepping up their game when it comes to writing female characters.

Phase 4 of the MCU is coming towards the end of its three-year term, and feedback on its projects has been mostly favorable. The fourth phase focuses heavily on character development and severe mental health issues. Marvel also provides additional opportunities for female characters to flap their wings or wreck the multiverse.

RELATED: Overlooked Mistakes that MCU Heroes Have Made

The upcoming releases of Thor: Love and Thunder, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk are a fantastic reminder of how unforgettable female characters have ruled Phase 4 of the MCU. Some are new to the MCU, while others are previously fan favorites, but they all help to increase the diversity and representation of the film industry’s biggest cinematic universe. Here is the list of who they are.

Sylvie — 'Loki'

Loki introduces fans to the multiverse concept, offering a variety of other variants of the mischievous titular character. On the other hand, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) stands out as the show's lone female version of fans’ favorite villain Loki. Sylvie is an enchantress on the run from the TVA for years, and she is a Loki who is tired of being Loki.

RELATED: Why a Genderfluid Loki Is the Next Step For Representation in the MCU

Sylvie’s perseverance and willpower, as well as her magical abilities, are remarkable. She is undoubtedly the best Loki variant and will play a significant role in the MCU's future.

Agatha Harkness — 'WandaVision'

Agatha Harkness, played by Kathryn Hahn, is the primary adversary in WandaVision, a powerful witch with a wealth of experience who is hellbent on taking Wanda's powers.

WandaVision was a massive hit because of its eclectic mix of genres and themes. Hahn's portrayal of Agatha is clever, iconic, and amusing, and it contrasts beautifully with Elizabeth Olsen's portrayal of Wanda. When Agatha: House of Harkness arrives next year, fans will be able to see more of the witch.

Layla El-Faouly — 'Moon Knight'

Moon Knight weaves the Egyptian mythology into the MCU and offers a bold perspective on DID (dissociative identity disorder): the show has received broadly positive reviews from fans and critics. The show also introduces us to Layla (May Calamawy), Marc's wife, later known as Scarlet Scarab, the first Egyptian female superhero.

RELATED: 8 Big Questions We Still Want Answered in 'Moon Knight'

Layla was far from a damsel in distress; she was as fierce and capable as Marc and perceptive and kind as Steven. Her powers and her bright potential in the MCU's future expand enormously when she becomes Taweret's avatar.

Xu-Xialing — 'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ultimately answers fans' age-old question of "Who or What is the Ten Rings?" and exposes us to various key characters of the MCU. Shang Chi's (Simu Liu) younger sister, Xu-Xialing (Meng'er Zhang), who ran a fighting club in Macau and is now Ten Rings' new commander, is one of them.

RELATED: Destin Daniel Cretton Returning to Write and Direct ‘Shang-Chi 2’

Xu-Xialing is strong, resolute but also fragile and a little bitter. Despite her little screen time in Shang Chi, she left a lasting impression on fans as one of the MCU's best newcomers and promises to be an icon in the future.

Yelena Belova — 'Black Widow/Hawkeye'

Yelena Belova, played by Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh, is Natasha Romanoff's (Scarlett Johansson) sardonic younger sister and the MCU's new Black Widow.

RELATED: 'Black Widow' Yelena Hot Toys Figure Has Plenty of Pockets

Thanks to Pugh's delicate and genuine performance, Yelena has been the highlight of the two MCU projects she's been a part of so far. Yelena is an endearing oddity that separates her from other MCU female characters, which adds to her appeal. Because this is merely the beginning of Yelena's adventure, fans will see her in more MCU projects in the future.

Kate Bishop — 'Hawkeye'

Following the murder of her father during the Battle of New York, Kate Bishop, played by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, has spent much of her early adult life perfecting her talents as an archer and combatant. Kate is also a massive Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) fan and subsequently becomes his apprentice in the series.

RELATED: Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld Compete to See Who Is the Best Archer in New Featurette

Kate is a tough and determined young woman who exudes confidence, boldness, and kindness. Steinfeld is a terrific new addition to the MCU; with a long and accomplished acting history that predates her age, she promises to have a larger role in this cinematic universe.

Maya Lopez/Echo — 'Hawkeye'

First introduced in the TV series Hawkeye and based on the character Echo from Marvel Comics, Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) is the adoptive daughter of Kingpin, a.k.a Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio). She is portrayed in the show as a young woman seeking vengeance on Ronin, the guy who murdered her biological father.

Maya is one of the first notable deaf characters to appear in a blockbuster project, giving much-needed diversity. Maya is a powerful and empathetic heroine who will undoubtedly be seen again, thanks to Alaqua Cox's determined yet sensitive portrayal.

MJ — 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya finally receives the recognition she deserves. Zendaya's MJ is promoted to a co-starring role opposite Tom Holland, and she becomes an important aspect of Spidey's and the film's success.

MJ is a refreshing change of pace from Mary Jane's damsel in distress in the Sam Raimi trilogy. She is tough, bright, adventurous but never irresponsible, and a faithful ally to Peter. Her emotional link with Peter is also incredible, channeling Peter and Gwen's romance in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

Thena — 'Eternals'

In Chloe Zhao's controversial Eternals, Thena (Angelina Jolie) first appeared as one of ten Eternals dispatched to Earth by the Celestial, Arishem, to destroy the invasive Deviants and help humans build civilization. She is a mighty warrior who can summon weapons from energy and also suffers from Mahd Wy'ry, a degenerative memory condition exclusive to the Eternals.

RELATED: What Gods Are the 'Eternals' Based On? A Guide to Marvel's Myths

Angelina Jolie has delivered numerous memorable performances throughout her career, and this is one of them. Thena carries a lot of emotional significance in the film, and Jolie succeeded in producing one of the most complex characters in the MCU and a beautiful portrayal of mental illness.

Monica Rambeau — 'WandaVision'

Monica Rambeau was initially introduced as a child in Captain Marvel in 2019, and then her adult version in the television series WandaVision, who lost five years of her life due to Thanos' snap. Monica, played by Teyonah Parris, is the first and only person to enter and exit Wanda's hexagonal Westview, which gives her superpowers.

Monica is a powerful, intelligent, and kind woman who resembles her late mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch). Fans may expect to see her return in Captain Marvel 2, which will be released in theaters in 2023, with her new superpower.

Scarlet Witch — 'WandaVision/Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Wanda first appeared in the MCU eight years ago, and while she was a powerful and popular part of the Avengers at the time, Phase 4 was when she fully came into her own. She truly embraces her identity as the Scarlet Witch and her chaotic magic in WandaVision, allowing her to explore the darker side of her existence.

Scarlet Witch, brilliantly portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen, is a Marvel character unlike any other. Wanda has been through more agony than most people would ever encounter in their lives, and she is still trying to move on. Fans are eager to see what the MCU has planned for her future, but one thing is sure: Scarlet Witch will go down as one of MCU’s best characters in history.

KEEP READING: 10 Supernatural Marvel Comic Characters That Are Even Cooler Than Moon Knight

'Take the Night' Trailer Reveals Prank Kidnapping Gone Terribly Wrong [Exclusive]

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Jessie Nguyen (22 Articles Published) Jessie Nguyen is a List Writer at Collider. She is a Vietnamese writer, copywriter, and blogger who was interested in television and movies from a very young age - a Succession reference if you may notice. More From Jessie Nguyen

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe