Over the course of its nearly 100 years in existence, the Academy of Motion Pictures has done a historically terrible job at representing female filmmakers at its awards ceremonies. While the lack of female filmmakers nominated for the Best Director award may partly reflect the lack of opportunities in the industry, the last few decades have shown no shortage of brilliant and critically acclaimed films directed by women.

While award ceremonies don’t “mean anything” in the grand scheme of things, it’s nice for directors to get the recognition of their peers. These are the ten best female filmmakers who were never formally nominated for a Best Director Oscar.

10 Jennifer Kent

Jennifer Kent is a filmmaker whose work always seems to challenge, disturb, and disorient her audiences, and the Oscars have had a somewhat adverse history tackling critical topics from a nuanced point of view. Kent’s brilliant 2014 horror film The Babadook is a masterful study on grief, parental anxiety, and mental health issues, but failed to rack up any nominations since it's viewed as a “genre” film.

RELATED: 10 Best Horror Movies From 'Down Under,' According to Rotten Tomatoes

Kent’s 2018 follow-up, The Nightingale, is just as brutal to watch due to its extreme content; both films deserved at least some sort of recognition for their bravery.

9 Claire Denis

Claire Denis’ career spans decades and incorporates countless styles and influences; while she tends to work in many genres that the Oscars are typically adverse to (such as science fiction and horror), her work has clearly landed with an impact on international viewers.

Denis’ 1998 masterpiece Beau travail was named the seventh-greatest film of all time by the highly respected film publication Sight & Sound. Unfortunately, not even her recent work with American stars like Robert Pattinson could attract the Oscars’ attention.

8 Mary Harron

Mary Harron’s films have been seriously misjudged by critics during their initial release. While there’s always hope that the voters at the Academy Awards would have a more informed perspective, they sadly have shown little foresight into the types of projects that go on to become cult classics.

It’s ironic that Harron’s 2000 satirical masterpiece American Psychowas initially the subject of controversy over its depiction of “toxic masculinity;” that’s exactly what Harron is satirizing and criticizing through Christian Bale’s character. Both American Psycho and Harron’s 2018 Charles Manson film Charlie Says represent a more sensitive depiction of serial killers than the more inflammatory films that tend to be awards fodder.

7 Celine Sciamma

Image via Camera Film

In addition to being notoriously sexist, the Academy Awards have not done a great job at representing international artists in the major categories; there’s generally room for one non-English language film to break into the Best Picture lineup, such as Drive My Car or the eventual winner Parasite, films from other countries don’t always make it into below-the-line categories.

Perhaps this explains why a director as acclaimed as Celine Sciamma, the filmmaker behind such masterpieces as Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Petite Maman, has never been nominated for Best Director.

6 Andrea Arnold

Social dramas featuring breakthrough performances are the Oscars’ “bread and butter,” so many of the “Oscar clips” that play during the ceremony are lifted from a film’s emotional peaks. While films that deal with dysfunctional relationships and coming-of-age stories are what Andrea Arnold specializes in, her films haven’t gotten the same recognition as her male counterparts.

RELATED: The Most Exciting Female Directors Working Today

Arnold’s many classics include American Honey, Cow, Fish Tank, Wasp, and Red Road; Oscar-nominated or not, she is among the most exciting filmmakers working today and has given actors such as Michael Fassbender their breakout roles.

5 Nancy Meyers

Image via PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

While in the 1980s and 1990s, it wasn’t unusual for the Oscars to nominate a romantic comedy in major categories, it was rare to see a female director awarded for their work within the genre. While the Oscars have had no problems nominating romantic comedies such as Sabrina, Working Girl, and Four Weddings and a Funeral, they have not honored the rom-coms of Nancy Meyers with the same accolades.

Meyers’ great rom-coms include It’s Complicated, The Holiday, Something’s Gotta Give, and Father of the Bride; many of these are now considered to be “modern classics.”

4 Nora Ephron

Image via TriStar Pictures

Similar to Meyers, Nora Ephron primarily worked in the romantic comedy genre that the Oscars typically love, as long as the films are directed by men. The bias on the Academy Awards’ part couldn’t be more obvious, as Ephron has helmed many of the greatest romantic comedies of all time.

Any list of the greatest rom-coms of all time would feel incomplete without many of Ephron’s classics, including Sleepless in Seattle, You’ve Got Mail, and Julie & Julia; Oscar-nominated or not, these are films that will be remembered as audience favorites for quite some time.

3 Kelly Reichardt

Image via A24

Kelly Reichardt is one of the greatest American filmmakers to emerge in the last several decades. Reichardt’s small, intimate dramas do a great job representing the vast cultural changes within America and the intimacy of modern relationships. Her films are often cited as some of the best work in their year of release.

RELATED: 10 Best 2022 Movies Directed by Women, According to Letterboxd

Reichardt has had no issue winning over the praise of critics, but they haven’t landed with the same impact at the Oscars. Perhaps this will be Reichrdt’s breakthrough year if her latest masterpiece Showing Up does in fact “show up” on the list of Oscar nominees.

2 Chantal Akerman

The aforementioned Sight & Sound magazine recently listed Chantal Akerman’s 1975 film Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles as the greatest film of all time; while the overall list included many Oscar-nominated titles such as The Godfather, Vertigo, Citizen Kane, and Mulholland Drive, Akerman never received any Oscar recognition in her lifetime.

Beyond the masterpiece that is Jeanne Dielman, Akerman has directed many other acclaimed films, such as News from Home and Je Tu Il Elleb. Even if they didn’t get awards attention, Akerman’s films will certainly be remembered by cinephiles for generations.

1 Agnes Varda

Image via CCFC

Agnes Varda was one of the greatest directors of all time, and her work significantly impacted the development of world cinema. Varda began directing in the 1960s during the same period as Academy Award-winning directors Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola, and it wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that her work was just as influential.

Varda’s projects may have been considered to be a little bit outside what the Oscars typically nominate; it’s rather shocking that none of her films resulted in any major award-season accolades considering the length of her career.

KEEP READING: Female Filmmakers: 20 Most Groundbreaking Movies Directed by Women