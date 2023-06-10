With more than 20 seasons and over 400 episodes, Family Guy has been a constant through the years. The show touches on pop culture, politics and current events through the lens of a New England family and their shenanigans. Polarizing subjects are continuously explored by utilizing clever (and sometimes controversial) dark comedy.

Seth MacFarlane's creation has been a success due to the introduction of (mostly) relatable and likable characters. Each person (or dog) brings something to the table. There is no doubt that the ladies of Quahog, Rhode Island are a huge part of the appeal. While only some of the Family Guy females can be seen as good-natured voices of reason, they all add to the humor and depth of the long-running show.

10 Angela

As Peter's supervisor, Angela (voiced by Carrie Fisher) isn't afraid to show her disdain for him. Peter often tries to win her over, but their relationship remains complicated. Eventually, Peter and Angela become close enough for him to discover that his boss hasn't dated in quite some time...and that she has gingivitis.

Fans get to know Angela a bit more when she shows up as the ring girl in Lois' boxing match and when she portrays Mon Mothma in one of the Star Wars episodes. Angela may struggle with communicating appropriately, but her untimely passing reminded everyone how important it is to not swim right after eating.

9 Karen Griffin

Known as "Heavy Flo" in the professional wrestling world, Karen Griffin (voiced by Kate McKinnon) had a rough upbringing. During the second season, it is revealed that Peter's half-sister was disowned by their father when she came out as a lesbian in her teenage years.

She reunites with Peter after the death of Thelma Griffin. Meg realizes that her dad treats her the same way Karen treated Peter growing up. Surprisingly, the father-daughter duo team up against the older Griffin sibling in a wrestling match. After Karen comes out of her coma, the relationship becomes (slightly) more positive.

8 Olivia Fuller

She's youthful, she's talented and she certainly has some confidence. Olivia Fuller (voiced by Rachael MacFarlane) is the most famous youngster in Quahog. With great acting and singing skills, it's no wonder her mother wanted her to be a star from the very beginning.

Olivia has had her ups and downs with Stewie, the youngest member of the Griffin family. They've had success performing together, but offstage, the two have a rocky history. Jealousy between the tikes, as well as Olivia's affair, has created some nasty tension between the two. Their cardboard home (and their hopes of happily ever after) went up in flames because of it all.

7 Barbara Pewterschmidt

Barbara Pewterschmidt (voiced by Alex Borstein) may be married to Carter, but she still has some positives that put her ahead of others on the likability scale. "Babs" shows love to her grandkids and tolerates her son-in-law. Her humble beginnings help her to be far more relatable than her snobbish husband.

It's fairly clear that money and age are two reasons Barbara and Carter stay together. There are times when fans feel bad for her, and other instances when it appears she has signed up for the roller coaster of staying married to her long-time love.

6 Loretta Brown

Loretta Brown seems to be happily married to Peter's best friend (and neighbor). It is revealed, however, that she is lacking passion and excitement in her relationship. Cleveland Brown's monotone and emotionless personality just isn't enough for her, and Loretta has an affair with another guy in the group.

When Cleveland finds out about Loretta's secret rendezvous with none other than Quagmire, he ends things with his wife. The gravelly-voiced character (done by Borstein) shows up in The Cleveland Show but doesn't survive when Peter (once again) accidentally destroys the Brown home.

5 Tricia Takanawa

She is an integral part of the community, keeping Quahog updated on the latest news and happenings. Tricia Takanawa (voiced by Borstein) risks her life and dignity much too often as she gives reports about severe weather, mass murderers, and important upcoming elections.

Although she is consistently calm and collected, Tricia does have a thing for David Bowie. It's really the only time she loses her cool. Whether she's covering a mayoral debate or nurturing Peter as a way to expose his father-in-law, Tricia takes her job very seriously.

4 Bonnie Swanson

Bonnie Swanson (often voiced by Jennifer Tilly) ranks high in likability for many reasons. She's pregnant for over 100 episodes, which makes fans automatically respect her. She also spends much of her time caring for her husband, Joe, who is paralyzed from the waist down.

Bonnie's marriage to Joe begins to unravel a bit when she realizes she hasn't lived her life fully due to her caretaker role. Viewers get a chance to see that Bonnie is not just a homemaker. She's a complex and driven character who is looking for more from life.

3 Jillian Russell-Wilcox

There is really nothing to dislike about this blonde beauty. Jillian Russell-Wilcox (voiced by Drew Barrymore) is lovable, cute and, unlike many Family Guy characters, harmless. It's clear that she has spent her life being recognized for her looks. Despite the many jokes about her intelligence, she does has some profound moments.

Her relationship with Brian doesn't work out, but Jillian does find love with Derek Wilcox. Viewers can relate to her in many ways, as she battles body image issues and deals with the loss of her partner.

2 Meg Griffin

Meg Griffin (voiced by Mila Kunis) receives hate from pretty much every character on the show. It's one reason fans end up rooting for her. She's ever-evolving, and it's impossible not to feel for her as she hits social roadblocks time and time again.

Meg is usually getting blamed for things she hasn't done, being completely ignored by her family or struggling with peers at the local high school. Through it all, Meg (aka Megatron) doesn't give up and continues to try to make connections with those around her.

1 Lois Griffin

While her husband spends his time drinking, making messes and ignoring responsibilities, Lois Griffin (voiced by Borstein) does it all as the rock of the family. She's also endlessly talented. Lois sings, dances, plays the piano and can turn on the charm like no other.

The matriarch puts her family first and isn't afraid to speak her mind. She's tough when she needs to be and surprises everyone when her "naughty" side comes out. Simply put, Lois truly seems like she would be a hoot to hang out with. Only Stewie would disagree.

