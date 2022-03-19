Disney has long since been held up by its female leads. Princesses that pushed them to the top of the animation, marvelous superheroes, heroines from galaxies far, far away, and everyone in between have made it especially great to binge all that Disney+ has to offer. To celebrate that jam-packed girl power, it’s only fitting to highlight some of the best. From Hilary Duff who continues to teach the ins and outs of adolescence as Lizzie McGuire to Doc McStuffins pushing kids towards the medical field, these are the best female leads viewers can find on Disney+.

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

While the OG Avengers only enlisted one woman to join the team, fans can all agree that it may be time to look into bringing the A-Force to the big screen just so that Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) could get down alongside the likes of She-Hulk, Medusa, Singularity, Dazzler, and Nico Minoru. Until that happens though, fans can just watch and rewatch 2019’s Captain Marvel where the superhero fights to help save the Skrulls, or they can catch her popping up in everything from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ to Avengers: Endgame.

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Black-ish premiered when Yara Shahidi was only 14 years old. Who knows if the show’s creator, Kenya Barris, had planned from the start for her character, Zoey Johnson, to fly solo but she eventually did and landed on her own show on Freeform in 2018. Grown-ish went on to be more than a modern-day take on A Different World, as it went harder with the real world issues young Black and brown college-aged people face in America. At the helm of all of that is Zoey Johnson. Yes, she can be a little messy, but it’s the way she learns from those messes and cleans up after herself that makes her relatable and a true representation of life at that age.

Rosalie Chiang, Turning Red

If there is one thing that truly unites all generations of teens and tweens it’s rage induced by changing bodies and boy bands. Turning Red’s Mei (Rosalie Chiang) has a lot more going on than hormones in regard to her rage, and to get a grip on it she has to choose between that and her favorite boy band, 4*Town. Take this plot and place it in any decade since Beatlemania and audiences will be able to relate because boy bands and obsessive fangirls go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Kimberly J. Brown, Halloweentown

Christmas movies are a dime a dozen, but ones based around Halloween that aren’t terrifying? Hocus Pocus got competition in 1998 when Disney Channel came hard with their original movie, Halloweentown. Kimberly J. Brown stars as Marnie Piper, a girl obsessed with Halloween living with a mom who somehow despises it. Of course, she then learns on her 13th birthday she was born into a family of witches, and then goes on to save Halloweentown, the place in which her grandmother (Debbie Reynolds) calls home. Marnie not only is a hero but shows how important it is to be yourself and fight for what you believe in, no matter what. Plus, it’s a great movie all year round because who doesn’t love Halloween?

Anika Noni Rose, The Princess and the Frog

Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) ranks high on many lists as one of the best princesses in the Disney lineup because her goal in life was never to land a man. Oh no, Tiana was a worker bee saving up to own a business one day. She just happened to stumble into love, and a pond, along the way.

Daisy Ridley, Star Wars

While the bromance of Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac) can steal a scene or two in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it’s Rey (Daisy Ridley) who stands as the heart of the film and all that follow. She became the hero many didn’t know they needed as she led a new generation of Star Wars fans on a series of adventures over the course of three films: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. She made Leia (Carrie Fisher) proud and fans even prouder as she proved the force is strong in women, too.

Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

It’s not every day that a sequel can surpass the original, but Whoopi Goldberg did just that with Sister Act 2. There was something about Whoopi taking her Sister Mary Clarence persona to a high school in San Francisco on the verge of closing that just worked. A Vegas headliner by trade, Sister Mary Clarence works her magic with an endearing mix of passion and attitude and turns a class of teens who could’ve cared less at the start of the film into an award-winning choir. Goldberg has done a lot of things in her life, but Sister Mary Clarence is quite possibly her most iconic role, and for good reason.

Stephanie Beatriz, Encanto

It’s not just that Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz) is the sort of outcast in her family in the latest Disney movie to ingrain a catchy song into the heads of millions, it’s also the fact that she’d still do anything for them. She doesn’t let being the only one in her family without some sort of special gift deter her. She doesn’t get bitter, she fights to make her family better. For that, one cannot help but stan Mirabel, even if she did indeed talk about Bruno.

Kyla Pratt, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

A little older, a little bolder, Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) is back, and dare anyone say, better than ever? The Proud Family was revered back in the early 2000s. So much so that when Disney+ announced the show was coming back with most of the original cast intact, the Twitterverse went into hysteria. Fans of the original were excited to see how Oscar (Tommy Davidson) would handle his little girl growing up today, and just how the series would evolve in 2022. Penny is as vibrant and precocious as ever, and still represents the highs and lows of being a teenager with a wild family behind them.

Paige O'Hara, Beauty and the Beast

Yes, Belle (Paige O’Hara) did give in to a bit of Stockholm syndrome but there is so much more to her than falling in love with a creature. She showcased a lot of bravery and compassion trading places with her elderly father (Rex Everhart) when he got caught by Beast (Robby Benson). Belle also lets people know that it does not matter if one’s entire village thinks they are weird for loving to read, nothing quite compares to a good book, and that’s an evergreen lesson.

Kiara Muhammad & Laya DeLeon Hayes, Doc McStuffins

Two amazing voice actors (Kiara Muhammad and Laya DeLeon Hayes) have taken on the role of Doc McStuffins, a young girl who admires her mother so much, she wants to be a doctor too. So she takes to treating her stuffed animal patients with a magical stethoscope. While this may not be for anyone over the age of seven, it’s a cute show that gives a whopping dose of representation. One has to wonder how many kids Doc McStuffins has and will continue to inspire to get into the medical field themselves.

Olivia Rodrigo, Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (a SOUR film)

With VH1 not delivering shows like Storytellers of Behind the Music anymore, Disney+ is gifting the world an inside look into what is one of the best albums in recent years from one of their own as Olivia Rodrigo got her big break on the streaming services’ High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in 2019. Out March 25th, Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (a SOUR film) dives into the singer’s memories as she tells how her seven-time Grammy-nominated album Sour came to be. Only 19, Olivia has made a lasting impression on the music industry and fans by delivering an album that some argue is comparable to Alanis Morissette’s debut, 1995’s Jagged Little Pill.

Hilary Duff, Lizzie McGuire

When historians look back at teen television from the 2000s Lizzie McGuire will be a bright star because while shows like Degrassi: The Next Generation and The O.C. were delivering the wildest plotlines, Disney Channel was dishing out similar life lessons, just in a very family-friendly way. Lizzie (Hilary Duff) is one of those characters audiences can’t help but fall in love with because she represents every awkward middle school girl who’s ever and will ever exist going through the same ordeals such as crushes, embarrassing parents, and popular girls. The only negative thing about Lizzie McGuire is that fans only got two seasons.

Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe, Hidden Figures

This is a three-for-one deal because when watching Hidden Figures, it’s hard to pick a favorite out of Katherine (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy (Octavia Spencer), and Mary (Janelle Monáe). Not only does this trio kill it in this movie, but it’s an insanely important history lesson about three Black, female mathematicians who worked at NASA during America’s Space Race in 1961. It’s no secret US History books can lean a certain way and disregard particular lessons about the country’s past, good and bad. So Hidden Figures ensures little girls see math and science isn’t just a boy’s club.

Ming-Na Wen, Mulan

Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) are forever contenders for Daughter of the Year because while Belle became a prisoner, Mulan went off to fight a whole war. Mulan was part of Disney’s Renaissance era, and it’s not hard to see why. The animation, the music, the story. It all felt so right, and to top it all off - Mulan is a character that truly moved a generation of young women. She wasn’t afraid to face the unknown, get dirty, and proved that women are just as capable of saving the world.

