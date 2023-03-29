The beloved martial arts subgenre has been around since the 1920s when the development of the Shanghai film industry took place, and has undoubtedly become one of the most popular in the action film category. Throughout the years, countless genre-defining movies featuring hand-to-hand combat — including kung fu, karate, and wuxia — make for unforgettable, highly entertaining watches combined with their intriguing storylines.

Martial arts action films also blend seamlessly well with other genres, including science fiction and comedy (as recently seen in Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Oncestarring martial arts queen Michelle Yeoh). While many undeniably iconic male-led martial arts films exist, female-led ones are just as great and offer a unique perspective.

8 'So Close' (2002)

Bringing action and thriller genres together, this glossy 2002 Hong Kong action movie by Corey Yuen follows two tough sisters and computer hackers (Shu Qui and Zhao Wei) as they're pursued by criminals who hired them and a female cop (Karen Mok).

Part of what makes So Close stand out is how it delivers an action-packed storyline, perfectly captures the zeitgeist of the 2000s, and shines a light on girl power without making it feel disingenuous. Featuring a good build-up that results in a satisfying finale, this engaging and stylish movie is well worth the watch.

7 'Come Drink With Me' (1966)

Come Drink With Me is another woman-led martial arts film that's a certified classic. Starring the incredible Cheng Pei-pei as the main protagonist, the 1966 King Ku film follows Golden Swallow, a fighter-for-hire hired to retrieve the governor's kidnapped son (who is also her brother).

An extremely treasured and ahead-of-its-time wuxia film that paved the way for the well-known and celebrated movies of the genre Come Drink With Me is surely an essential. With a fierce female lead at its center, the classic martial arts movie still captures many people's attention today.

6 'Chocolate' (2008)

In this unconventional martial arts Prachya Pinkaew film, an autistic, sweet, but deadly girl (JeeJa Yanin) who happens to be an extremely skilled martial arts fighter collects on debts owed to her sick mother by making all the people who owe her pay.

A bizarre but quite entertaining movie of the genre, Chocolate counts on beautifully choreographed fight sequences led by an unforgettable protagonist. On top of that, the film is equally incredibly well-shot and features just the right amount of build-up for an amazing viewing experience.

5 'House Of Flying Daggers' (2004)

With Ziyi Zhang in the lead role, House of Flying Daggers by Zhang Yimou combines action and romance to amazing results. The film is set during the reign of the Tang dynasty in China and centers around an army of rebels called "The House of the Flying Daggers," who fight against a weak and corrupt government. When Mei is arrested, a police captain breaks her free and helps her rejoin her fellows.

Although some viewers agree that the film's storyline falls relatively short of expectations, there is no way to deny that House of Flying Daggers is a visually stunning observance of movement and color and, thus, a good pick for those who value aesthetics and artistry.

4 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

At this point, one has to be living under a rock not to have at least heard of Everything Everywhere All at Once by The Daniels, who also won Best Director on top of winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards this year. Equal parts weird and brilliant, this genre-bending 2022 hit feature combines comedy, drama, sci-fi, and martial arts action to extraordinary results as it follows a Chinese immigrant's (Yeoh) quest to save the multiverse from irreversible damage.

There are several great things about EEAaO: its creative storyline, the pitch-perfect performances of the stars, and the important themes it tackles are definitely at the top of the list. Still, the martial arts sequences are beyond belief, which isn't less than what was expected from Michelle Yeoh.

3 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Arguably the best movie in which Yeoh stars (aside from EEAaO), Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is a very popular Ang Lee martial arts film that centers around the chase to find a stolen sword.

A memorable feature of the genre that endures a highly praised one, Ang Lee's incredible Chinese adventure action tale — considered his masterpiece by many — is a stunning celebration of the genre that counts on an enthralling storyline that still holds up today. Audiences can not help falling for Yeoh's trained warrior Yu Shu Lien who completely owns every scene she is in.

2 'Kill Bill' (2003)

Directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring Uma Thurman, Kill Bill is a fun 2003 feature and also one of the most referenced movies in film history. An extremely brutal and sadistic watch, the celebrated film centers around Thurman's initially unnamed character, a retired assassin who plots revenge against a man who attempted to kill her when she was pregnant.

The Bride has easily become one of the most unforgettable on-screen female characters, and for good reason — although Beatrix has been through a lot, she remains calm, collected, and compassionate. In addition to its masterful directing, the deadly character is undoubtedly part of what makes the film stand out.

1 'Lady Snowblood' (1973)

Trained from birth to be a deadly instrument, Meiko Kaji's Yuki Kashima is arguably the toughest female fighter out there, and she will show no mercy for anyone that comes her way. The 1973 revenge movie follows Yuki's journey to find the men responsible for destroying her family and righting their wrongs.

The inspiration behind Kill Bill, Lady Snowblood, is assuredly a mandatory watch for those who enjoy the genre. Even if it is also an incredibly beautiful feature, Fujita Toshiya's movie is a cult classic that does not shy away from showcasing violence and pulp.

