The recent burst of content (thank you, streaming services!) has paved the way for some brilliant performances in television. Specifically, the resurrection of the limited series (the more prestigious alternative to “mini-series”) in recent years has been home to some of the most rewarding storylines, dynamic characters, and rich performances. While there are plenty of outstanding male performances to highlight, such as Paul Bettany’s Vision in WandaVision, Hugh Grant’s suspected killer in The Undoing, Edgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace in The Assassination of Gianni Versace, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Cal Abar in Watchmen, and Sam Rockwell’s Bob Fosse in Fosse/Verdon, it’s the women who have shined the brighest. This year, we have been gifted with series such as Mare of Easttown, Lisey’s Story, and WandaVision, all of which showcase impressive performances by women.

Here are just a few of those performances worth remembering.

Marielle Heller, The Queen’s Gambit

The Emmy nominated Netflix limited series The Queen’s Gambit is an unexpected chess epic that took over everyone’s watchlist during quarantine. Though she already had an impressive resumé, Anya Taylor-Joy’s turn as chess prodigy Beth Harmon helped make her a household name. But actress-turned-director Marielle Heller’s hidden gem performance as Alma Wheatley, Beth’s adoptive mother, stole the show. While she is best known for her work behind the camera, having directed critically acclaimed films Can You Ever Forgive Me?, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and The Diary of a Teenage Girl (which she also wrote), she started out as an actress. In a recent chat with Richard E. Grant (who starred in Can You Ever Forgive Me?), she discussed her experiences growing up in theatre and explained how she quickly became the actress everyone turned to when a performer dropped out at the last minute. In a surreal full-circle moment for Heller, she got a call from friend and creator Scott Frank about The Queen’s Gambit when another actress had to leave the project.

Watching her in The Queen’s Gambit, you wouldn’t be able to tell that Heller hasn’t acted in a decade. In four of the seven episodes, she effortlessly portrays the many complexities of Alma. Upon first meeting her in Episode 2, it’s clear that Alma’s welcoming and positive personality is a way for her to survive. A completely new woman emerges when Alma’s husband leaves her and Beth, as she is able to experience freedom again. As the series progresses, we learn that she has been trapped in a prison-like marriage and is dealing with the loss of a child. Heller transforms into a wide-eyed mother, eager to help her daughter succeed in the male-dominated world of chess. She takes what could have been a stereotypical “housewife” role and layers it with fragility, hope, and despair.

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

The FX series Mrs. America has no shortage of impressive talent with Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Sarah Paulson, and Margo Martindale among its stars. The show explores the complicated history of the Equal Rights Amendment during the politically-volatile 1970s, with several key women during this time portrayed in the show, including Gloria Steinem, Phyllis Schlafly, Shirley Chisholm, and Bella Abzug. Actress and comedian Tracey Ullman of The Tracey Ullman Show fame plays feminist leader Betty Friedan, a bold, unapologetic feminist who shot to fame with her book The Feminine Mystique. Just as Friedan was unlike any woman during that time, Ullman’s performance is unlike those of her costars. She is able to convey years of frustration and anger toward the status quo in a simple roll of the eyes, sigh, or dismissive hand gesture. This is especially evident when she debates the eloquent conservative Phyllis Schlafly in front of a large crowd. She cannot help but stray from the podium and animatedly disagree with her opponent on marriage, women in the military, and the ERA. Just as she elicited a standing ovation during the debate, Ullman’s performance as Friedan earns one as well.

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

The Disney+ limited series WandaVision boldly takes two beloved Marvel characters, Scarlet Witch and Vision, and brings them from the silver screen to the small screen, as they journey through the decades and discover that the world around them isn’t exactly as it seems. Elizabeth Olsen reprises her role as Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch, whom she portrayed in five previous Marvel films), a Sokovian refugee and foe-turned-ally of the Avengers. For the majority of the series, each episode takes place in a different decade. The first episode, for example, takes place in a 1950s-style sitcom, in all its black and white glory. Olsen is tasked with staying true to Wanda while weaving in the stereotypical mannerisms, traits, and voice fluctuations of a ‘50s-era housewife. She then sheds this persona when she jumps through the years, embodying the sitcom style performances of shows from the ‘60s to the early 2000s. (Seeing Wanda break the fourth wall and talk to the camera like she’s in The Office is magical on its own.) Fans and critics alike have applauded Marvel’s leap to television. WandaVision scored 23 Emmy nominations, including one for Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Lead Actress. It was Olsen’s stellar performance all along.

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

The 2019 FX limited series Fosse/Verdon explores the glamorous and tumultuous relationship between legendary stage choreographer Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Broadway star and dancer Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams). Throughout the series, Williams captures the struggles that Gwen endured in both her public and private life. She faces condescending and sexist behavior as she navigates the industry, hiding her feelings of insecurity and frustration behind her glistening white smile. Williams is able to demonstrate the rollercoaster of emotions Gwen experiences with ease. One minute, she is distraught when faced with Bob’s serial infidelity, then next she is being praised for one of her impeccable performances. Williams captures the soft-spoken and meek ways of Gwen, while also lighting up the stage in many of Fosse/Verdon’s musical performances. Hats off to Williams, who won a Golden Globe, Emmy, and SAG Award for her performance.

Angourie Rice, Mare of Easttown

HBO continues its lineup of impressive shows with the 2021 crime drama Mare of Easttown, created and written by Brad Ingelsby (Our Friend, The Way Back). The show takes place in small town Pennsylvania, and follows Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet), a respected, no-bullshit-no-frills detective sergeant, who is trying to uncover the truth behind the mysterious disappearance and murder of teenager Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny). While the show’s star is the Oscar, Emmy, and Golden Globe winning Winslet (who nabbed another Emmy nomination for the limited series), the supporting cast makes the show the masterpiece that it is. One of the most impressive cast members is actress Angourie Rice, who plays Mare’s teenage daughter, Siobhan. The actress, previously known for her portrayal of Betty Brant in the Tom Holland Spider-Man films, carries Siobhan through one of the most satisfying character arcs in the series. When we first meet her, she’s sighing and rolling her eyes at Mare, (who’s making sure she’s on top of her college applications) and helps her nephew with his new “fish house.” As the series progresses, she proves to be the furthest thing from a one-dimensional angsty teen. Rice manages to portray the expected struggles of a teenager (heartache, applying to college, and living with a multi-generational family), while ushering in unexpected moments of vulnerability, compassion, and support.

Regina King, Watchmen

The Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) HBO series Watchmen, a sort-of-sequel to the comic book series of the same name, honors the original characters from the page while introducing a new batch of friends and foes. At the helm of this gritty superhero drama is the magnificent Regina King (One Night in Miami..., If Beale Street Could Talk), who plays Angela Abar, one of the few surviving Tulsa officers after the “White Night” attack by the white supremacy group the Seventh Kalvary. Taking place 34 years after the comic book series, the show tackles a new set of obstacles. King personifies cool as she confidently takes charge of the extraordinary injustices in her town. After capturing an alleged member of the supremacy group, she tells the skeptical Chief of Police Judd Crawford (Don Johnson), “I’ve got a nose for white supremacy, and he smells like bleach.” She’s a badass when she’s not at work, too, as she dons a black hood and mask for her alter ego, Sister Night, the “nun with a gun.” Her persistent need to fight injustice is rooted in childhood trauma and racism. King nails the balancing act between protecting the present and wrestling with the past, all while dealing with otherworldly beings.

Frances McDormand, Olive Kitteridge

Do yourself a favor and check out these titles that showcase some of the best actresses at the top of their game.

