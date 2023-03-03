Daisy Jones and The Six, adapted from the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, is a new documentary-style drama miniseries on Prime Video. It follows the titular band looking back on their past success to put together what exactly went wrong. This brings another fictional music group onto our screen, which is certainly an exciting prospect considering the number of great ones there have been in the past.

Like food in anime, there are bands and artists from film and tv that we wished existed, especially after hearing the few songs we're given from them. Other times, while the music may not be very much good, the creators seemed to perfectly capture an idea of a character, a story, and a musical niche.

"Threshold" by Sex Bomb-Omb (Scott Pilgrim vs The World)

Beck had a foundation to build on with Sex Bomb-Omb. Based on the graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O'Malley, readers were always curious as to what the band Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera), Stephen Stills (Mark Webber), and Kim Pine (Alison Pill) formed on and off through high school and college, once Sonic and Knuckles, once Kid Chameleon, now Sex Bomb-Omb, actually sounded like. As far as the canon of the page goes, they don't sound that good, it's the sort of band you very quickly grow out of and realize they kind of suck, but Edgar Wright decided to take a different direction.

This is exemplified by the song "Threshold", which plays as Sex Bomb-Omb duels with the Katayanagi twins (Keita Saitou & Shota Saito). While what we hear in the movie is cut with the twins' electronic music, the official soundtrack is reminiscent of harder indie rock from the 2000s. It makes sense considering the writer, but the song is loud, dirty, up-tempo, and full of energy. With the tenth anniversary of the film came an extended soundtrack with more songs by the band, and those who wish it was all a reality couldn't be happier.

"Walk Hard" by Dewey Cox (Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story is one of the greatest parody films in recent history and is incredibly underappreciated. The movie may be all jokes pointed at the prestige music biopics of its time and, if we're being real, the music biopics of our time, the great tracks are no laughing matter. The discography of Dewey Cox, created by Dan Bern and Mike Viola of The Candy Butchers and sung by John C. Reilly, is like a parody of pop music history, taking us through the 20th century with stabs at multiple acts, but never diminishing its quality.

"Walk Hard" itself comes at the typical part of a music biopic where people are blown away by the initial hit of the rising star, and everyone suddenly launches into applause at this nobody with one good song. Sure, it's a riff on Johnny Cash's Walk The Line, as the film is very heavily based on the film of the same name, but it stands up on its own as a solid country track. Reilly's great and underutilized singing voice is a large part of this, the thing that makes film parody great is making sure not absolutely everything is a gag, this film is ridiculous, but the music shows a serious level of quality both in the comedy sphere and within the genres they belong.

"Nobody Like U" by 4*Town (Turning Red)

This song should've been up for an Academy Award this year, and I'm not being facetious either. A couple of highlights from Turning Red are its positive femininity and its charming 2000s nostalgia. This is combined with the main group of friends, their slap bands, Tamagotchis, stick-on earrings, and above all, their love for the boy band 4*Town, consisting in real life of Jordan Fisher, Josh Levi, Grayson Villanueva, Topher Ngo, and Finneas O'Connell.

"Nobody Like U" and the other songs by the band was written by O'Connell and Billie Eilish, and with their powers combined they made one fantastic 2000s boy band banger. Combining elements of the classicNSYNCand Backstreet Boys, really anything produced by Max Martin, with some elements of modern K-Pop boy bands, the 4*Town boys are singing directly at you, the fan-girl listening to it. We all became fans of 4*Town by the end of this movie, and "Nobody Like U" is the main reason for that, it is pure sugary pop, endlessly catchy, and genuinely robbed of an Oscar, or we were robbed of a live performance.

"G-G-G-Ghost" by Sadie Killer and the Suspects (Steven Univers

Some of the best fictional bands consist of a group of friends just having fun, much like real-life memories. And love or hate Steven Universe, the music made by Rebecca Sugar and Aivi & Surasshu cannot be denied. The Sadie Killer plot line of the show is a highlight of the later episodes, with Big Donut worker Sadie Miller (Kate Micucci) healing from the loss of a friend by finally embracing her talent as a musician, teaming up with other teens in the neighborhood to make the camp horror themed band, Sadie Killer And The Suspects.

This spectral song, "G-G-G-Ghost", comes at the climax of the episode "The Big Show", a semi-documentary style episode that follows the band to their first gig in the city. Not only is this song incredibly fun and appropriately spooky, but it also speaks to Sadie's want to be seen and recognized for her talents on her terms. This is a great song, and a great character moment for both Sadie and her Suspects, as they finally start to hit it big.

"School of Rock" by School of Rock (School of Rock)

One of the highlights of 2000s cinema, and the writer's personal favorite Richard Linklater film, School of Rock is just as beloved now 20 years after as it was on its release. It contains career-best performances by both Jack Black and Joan Cusack, not to mention an incredibly talented cast of child actors making up the band, all of which played their instruments for the music of the film. School of Rock is one of the most uplifting and triumphant movies to watch when in need of a pick-me-up, and it all comes to a head in that final performance, the song written by Sammy James Jr. of the band The Mooney Suzuki and screenwriter Mike White.

Everyone shows up for it, Dewey Finn (Black), who has been teaching and leading the band, the kids, their parents, and the principal of the school (Cusack). The band members have come into their own, being the best, most rock n' roll versions of themselves, families' faces light up as they see the children thrive, and the crowd gets into it. Everyone's working together, everyone has their moment to shine, and it all comes together to create one of the best musical moments in the history of film.

"Let's Go To The Mall" by Robin Sparkles (How I Met Your Mother)

The TV show How I Met Your Mother has its fair share of musical moments about suits and Slapsgiving, but one of them is not only a song, but a glimpse into the backstory of one of the characters. For Robin Charles Scherbatsky Jr. (Cobie Smulders) was once Robin Sparkles, a teenage pop sensation, and Alanis Morrissette parody. There are several tracks in the discography of Robin Sparkles, and her darker iteration Robin Daggers, but the first one to be revealed was "Let's Go To The Mall."

Heavily inspired by Tiffany's 1987 cover of "I Think We're Alone Now", this song may be bad on purpose, but it perfectly captures the essence of the tween pop sensation, sanitized and family-friendly pop track. We all laughed at songs like these whenever they went viral on the internet back while this song was new, but not only does this have the cheesy lyrics, but also the cheesy 80s style from Robin Sparkles' big hair to her spray-painted denim. Of course, it's not a Robin joke without mentioning she's Canadian, outrageous accent and all.

"Ow! My Face" by Mystik Spiral (Daria)

Speaking of bands that are bad on purpose, Daria's Mystik Spiral, but they're thinking of changing the name. This was the MTV generation, every slacker with a guitar and a garage wanted to be the next Nirvana and Mystik Spiral was this classic cartoon's jab at all of them. Led by the layabout Trent Lane (Alvaro J. Gonzales) and backed by his friends Jesse (Tom Borillo), Nick, and Max. Their songs suck, but that's the point, them mistaking the low-effort grunge aesthetic with a genuine lack of effort in music.

Their song "Ow! My Face", for example, is the pinnacle of amateur post-grunge angst, Trent wailing about having his heart torn out, and his nose ripped off as the guitars and drums blast the eardrums of everyone in the venue. Was it good? Well, it sure was loud. They somehow keep managing to get gigs and will stand up against corporate consumerism, until they get a record deal.

"Summerbaby" by Polaris (The Adventures Of Pete & Pete)

Do you ever have that song you listen to by chance that you instantly loved but was gone just as quickly? The Adventures of Pete & Pete was one of the best shows classic Nickelodeon had to offer, and it focused on all the little feelings and experiences young people have that shape them. It was absurdist and delightful, not to mention the music, by Polaris, otherwise known as Miracle Legion, was incredible.

The song nor the band were named in the episode itself, though it can be found in the official soundtrack, what matters is the song itself and Little Pete's (Danny Tamberelli) quest to recollect it. Along the way, he makes a garage band with others in the neighborhood, and he realizes that the true song was in the memories he made along the way for not just himself, but for the people around him.

"Peeno Noir" by Titus Andromedon (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Titus Andromedon was the breakout character for this gone-but-not-forgotten series, almost tailor-made for the incredible star of stage and screen Tituss Burgess, fun, flamboyant, hilarious, and his music video and vanity project "Peeno Noir: An Ode To Black Penis", quickly became a viral sensation for its high camp silliness.

The song itself came from fragments of Tina Fey's previous show, 30 Rock, which Burgess also featured in. The whole thing was put together with a string of improvised rhyming from the cast and crew, which gives it that low-budget slapped together feeling. It helps the song that Burgess has a brilliant singing voice when he belts "PEENO NOIR", and endless charisma to boot, not to mention being backed by a catchy, euro-dance-sounding beat. There's no wonder that this song became a hit with audiences and spawned its very own line of red wine.

"That Thing You Do" by The Wonders (That Thing You Do!)

When talking about "Walk Hard", I mentioned the humor of a comedy film about music should not diminish the quality of the music itself, and this Tom Hanks-directed film about an up-and-coming band of hopefuls trying to make it in the industry is an example of that. The Wonders, previously the Oneders, gave us a glimpse into the history of the boy band with a fictional version of the many acts who tried to bite off the rocketing success of The Beatles.

Even the song names feel very akin to those the fab four came up with in their early years, including but not limited to that titular one-hit wonder, "That Thing You Do". Written and composed by Fountains of Wayne bassist Adam Schlesinger, what was once a ballad is turned into an up-tempo party track by the band's new drummer, and it immediately becomes a hit in the movie and did decent numbers on the charts in reality. "That Thing You Do" is a fun, harmless, retro throwback song in a just as fun retro throwback film.

"Sugar, Sugar" by The Archies (The Archie Show)

This is an odd exception to this list because The Archies is not a band from one cartoon or movie, the fictional band started in the Archie franchise of comics, along with Josie and the Pussycats, with studio musicians being given an animated face that pre-dates the likes of 2-D, Murdock, Russell, and Noodle of Gorillaz.

The song itself comes from their first foray into television, Filmation's The Archie Show for CBS, with Archie Andrews, Reggie Mantle, Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge, and Betty Cooper coming together to make one of the biggest earworms of bubblegum pop. It has appeared everywhere from The Simpsons to, naturally, a remix by the gritty teen reboot Riverdale. Oddly enough, the song was sung by the show's version of Josie and the Pussycats, but maybe we'll get an Archies reunion in the final season.

"5000 Candles In The Wind" by Mouse Rat (Parks & Recreation)

The band of many names, Mouse Rat is the band headlined by Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt), which has some amount of success in the town of Pawnee, Indiana. Appropriate to the time of its release, Mouse Rat can be described as a garage version of 'butt rock', like Nickleback but somehow even more low effort. Yet another band and song that isn't necessarily good, but it manages to capture the small-town overambition of the band and the lovable goofiness of Andy himself.

That overambition and goofiness collide in Andy's attempt to write, "Candle In The Wind but 5000 times better" to mourn the loss of Lil' Sebastian. This results in "5000 Candles In The Wind", a surprisingly heartfelt take on Elton John's tribute to Marilyn Monroe that has people swaying their lighters in honor of the pony that found his paddock in the sky.

"Murmaider" by Dethklok (Metalocalypse)

No, this song wasn't a Batmetal original, the song in this viral video made by animator ArhyBES came from another cartoon band, Dethklok of Metalocalypse. Coming out during the meteoric rise of Adultswim, Metalocalypse, brought to you by the minds behind Home Movies, follows the chaotic lives of Dethklok, a wildly successful and incredibly powerful death metal band who are, in reality, just a bunch of idiots.

The whole show is a pastiche of death metal culture, but that doesn't mean it can't shred. Murmaider is a supremely silly song lyrically, with a music video with blood, gore, and crab-men, about how one can kill undetected if you do so underwater. Behind William Murderface, Skwisgaar Skwigelf, Nathan Explosion, Pickles, and Toki Wartooth are the voices of show creators Brendon Small and Tony Blacha, with Small himself headlining the band in reality. The reason for Metalocalypse's fantastical and frequently misused power is clear to see when the music is this hardcore.

"Stonehenge" by Spinal Tap (This Is Spinal Tap)

With all this talk of parody artists and comedy acts, it feels like a sin to not mention the biggest and baddest, Spinal Tap. The 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap is Rob Reiner's directorial debut, which follows one of England's loudest bands on their US tour. With improvised dialogue by stars Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Reiner himself, the film uses the disastrously unsuccessful band to poke fun at the at times pretentious behavior the successful rock acts of the time were canonized for in their documentaries, such as Led Zepplin's The Song Remains The Same.

"Stonehenge" accentuates the pomp and circumstance of live metal acts such as Spinal Tap, how everyone in the industry was outdoing each other with concert insanity, biting heads off bats and setting the stage ablaze. This is of course cut with faux-mysticism, with the satanic panic that surrounded metal music, except Spinal Tap doesn't know what they're talking about. Finally, you have the punchline in the scene itself, a screw-up backstage causing a tiny sculpture of the titular monument descending before the band. Stupid, yet comedic brilliance, just like the rest of the movie.

"Hex Girl" by The Hex Girls (Scooby-Doo)

With the awakening of alternative kids everywhere, I finally get the opportunity to talk about one of the greatest fictional bands in animation history. First introduced in the 1999 film Scooby-Doo! And The Witch's Ghost, The Hex Girls, Thorn (Jennifer Hale), Dusk (Jane Wiedlin), and Luna (Kimberly Brooks) are an Eco-Gothic rock band that appears in the franchise across several iterations, constantly welcomed by fans with open arms and always given new songs that burrow into your brain.

There are bona fide bangers along with every appearance, including several from the fantastic Scooby-Doo: Mystery Incorporated, but the first song we're given is the best, "Hex Girl". It's the ultimate witchy girl-power anthem, it's no wonder why they're still considered cartoon feminist and queer icons. With this song they planted their flag as a Scooby-Doo staple, giving creators no choice but to bring them back at any opportunity as recurring characters, and cast a spell on us all.