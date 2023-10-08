It doesn’t matter if these guys are selling out stadiums or just making the walls of their garage shake something fierce, fake bands from movies and TV shows have a way of winning people over. But when the question of which of those bands is the greatest of all time was put to r/AskReddit, the community came up with some fascinating suggestions.

Ranging from international superstars like Spinal Tap to one-hit wonders like The Oneders, and even complete unknowns like Parks and Recreation’s Mouse Rat, the list is stacked with icons of the screen blessed with varying degrees of musical talent. While the bands may be fake, there is no doubt that their fans are very, very real.

10 The Oneders - 'That Thing You Do!' (1996)

Rock & roll group The Oneders were the focus of the 1996 music comedy That Thing You Do! with their fictitious hit song serving as the film’s title. Emerging from Pennsylvania, the group experienced a meteoric rise up the ranks as they replaced their usual drummer with jazz enthusiast Guy Patterson (Tom Everett Scott) who infused the band’s sound with something fresh.

The film served as the directorial debut of Tom Hanks who also starred as the band’s manager who wisely advised them to re-brand to The Wonders. Heaping praise on the film’s music, cornholio6966said “if that song isn’t a banger the whole movie doesn’t work. Best song by a fake band ever.”

9 Mouse Rat - 'Parks and Recreation' (2009-2020)

Based in the small Indiana town of Pawnee, Mouse Rat – formerly known as Scarecrow Boat – served as Andy’s (Chris Pratt) passion project as he hopelessly pursued a career as a certified rock star. With the band’s style best described as alternate rock, Andy served as the guitarist and vocalist and the manager, advisor, brains, and “creative force” of the group.

The band from Parks and Recreationwas nominated by Nerditterwho playfully highlighted the group’s lyrical brilliance. Mouse Rat’s crowning achievement came when, as Scarecrow Boat, they won Pawnee’s Battle of the Bands competition, though it is worth noting that Andy’s dedication to his music led to him finding success as a children’s entertainer known as Johnny Karate.

8 Stillwater - 'Almost Famous' (2000)

Cameron Crowe’s coming-of-age drama set amid the rock & roll scene of the early 70s is a true American classic, and the single most important element of making the film work was having a band that was believable as its focus. The movie presents just that with Stillwater, an up-and-coming rock group that a wide-eyed teenage journalist joins on tour as he writes for Rolling Stone Magazine.

In addition to having the likes of Billy Crudup and Jason Leigh portraying the band members, the film also had Nancy Wilson and Peter Frampton writing and performing the music. TorkBombshighlighted the film’s authenticity saying “Every actor looked the part perfectly, and Fever Dog absolutely captured the music of the time.”

7 The Electric Mayhem - 'The Muppets' (1955-)

Also known as Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, The Muppets’ own rock group has long been a hit with young and old fans of the brand. Heavily inspired by a number of real-life rock and jazz musicians, The Electric Mayhem debuted on the pilot episode of The Muppet Show back in 1975 and has been a popular feature ever since.

Despite being a fake band, The Electric Mayhem has amassed quite the discography over the decades, and The Muppets’ band continues to release music to this day. In response to the initial nomination of the band, nowhereman136commented “Electric Mayhem should be inducted into the Rock 'N Roll Hall of Fame.”

6 Wyld Stallyns - 'Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure' (1989)

Not only lauded as the greatest band of all time but as one of the most important and influential as well, Wyld Stallyns was the stage name of the iconic duo from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. The lovable high school slackers are contacted by a man from the future who emphasizes the importance of them passing their history class so that they can form the band and meet their destiny.

It is stated that in the future, Wyld Stallyns is responsible for improving life on Earth by improving international relationships and facilitating communication with aliens. mokrieydelasaid “They end the war and unite the world, how can they not be the greatest?”

5 Sex Bob-Omb - 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' (2010)

Given Scott Pilgrim vs. the World has developed a passionate and sizable cult following, it should come as little surprise to learn that the central band of the musical comedy – Sex Bob-Omb – has some fans too. With Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) playing bass, the indie rock group epitomizes the film’s balance between immensely stylized though awkward humor and genuinely impressive music spectacle.

While ihooklowput forward the band, other Redditors felt as though it was Envy Adams’ (Brie Larson) The Clash at Demonhead who should have been recognized. tsFenixresponded saying “Yeah but Clash at Demonhead playing Black Sheep is legit the best song in that movie.”

4 Powerline - 'A Goofy Movie' (1995)

Disney and singing animated characters have a long history of going together incredibly well, but few would think of Powerline (Tevin Campbell) when they think of the studio’s musical achievements. A pop idol in A Goofy Movie, Powerline is the singer Goofy’s (Bill Farmer) teenage son and his love interest looks up to.

Reportedly based on the likes of Prince and Michael Jackson, Powerline was surprisingly impactful as a magnetic performer with some genuinely great songs. Highlighting how good the character’s song ‘I2I’ was, 0neirocriticasaid “who told Disney to write such an absolute banger for a movie about Mickey’s friend’s son?” while also praising the film as a whole for being far better than it had any right in being.

3 Dethklok - 'Metalocalypse' (2006-)

As a ridiculous animated satire rife with graphic violence and tons of inappropriate humor, Metalocalypse became a cult sensation for Adult Swim. The central component of the series was Dethklok, a melodic death metal band whose immense popularity has made them alone the seventh-biggest economy in the world and a disturbingly powerful and influential entity.

The problem with that is the band members are as self-serving as they are idiotic, often finding themselves in farcical situations of their own making which threaten to bring about the end of the world. However, they also made some pretty incredible music, something that was pointed out by Scar_the_armadawho wrote “fake band, real music” under KingGuy420’s nomination of the heavy metal group.

2 The Soggy Bottoms - 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' (2000)

While trademark meshing of off-kilter comedy, dramatic poignance, and outstanding characters from the Coen Brothers, O Brother, Where Art Thou? also features some genuinely great music. Set in 1930s Mississippi, it follows three escaped convicts on the run who, in need of money and having befriended a man who sold his soul to the devil for musical talent, perform at a radio broadcast tower.

Under the name The Soggy Bottoms, the escapees became overnight sensations across America with their hit song as a revelation. Mentioning their appreciation for the film’s music, crockett5said “I love that movie just for the songs.”

1 Spinal Tap - 'This Is Spinal Tap' (1984)

A masterful mockumentary comedy following struggling heavy metal band Spinal Tap as they are followed on tour by film director Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner). One of the funniest things about This Is Spinal Tap – in addition to the eccentric characters, ingenious performances, and endlessly quotable dialogue – is that the music itself is actually quite good.

Dialing it up to 11, Spinal Tap was clearly the most popular answer on the Reddit post with oilman300’s comment getting over 7,000 upvotes. Concurring with the Redditor’s suggestion, haditwithyoupeopleresponded “how much more correct could this answer be? None. None more correct.”

