The crime genre has exploded over the last several decades, though it has been popular since the days of shows like Columbo and Murder, She Wrote. The latest trend in this space is true crime series, often delivered as docuseries that tell the real story of a crime, from serial killers to swindlers to missing persons.

But some of the most popular crime shows today take a different twist. They either highlight true crime enthusiasts in meta fashion who end up involved in a real crime, or feature characters who have become so well known that they almost seem like they’re real. All these crime shows have one thing in common: they’re purely fictional.

1 'Only Murders in the Building’ (2021-)

Only Murders in the Building isn’t only purely fictional, its premise is designed to parody America’s obsession with true crime. Three residents become unlikely friends when someone is murdered in their upscale building. They all share one common interest: they are massive fans of true crime podcasts. Because of this, they all believe they have the skills and intuition to help solve the real-life crime. But in the process, they get caught up in the case.

Each story in the seasons is more unbelievable than the next, so it’s no surprise the show is completely fictional.

2 ‘Poker Face’ (2023-)

Natasha Lyonne shines in Poker Face as a young woman named Charlie with a special gift: she can observe someone’s behavior and instantly tell if they are lying. While on the run from a violent crime boss, Charlie meets plenty of people along the way, and ironically encounters a different murder everywhere she goes. She uses her uncanny ability to help solve them.

A modern day Columbo, Poker Face features some bizarre cases, from a young man who murders another for his winning lottery ticket, to a selfish visual effects company co-founder with a devious secret. The cases and the main character, however, are all the things of fiction.

3 ‘Based on a True Story’ (2023)

Like a combination of Only Murders in the Building and Poker Face, Based on a True Story is an upcoming Peacock original series about Ava (Kaley Cuoco), who ropes her husband Nathan (Chris Messina) into starting their own podcast when a young woman is killed in their town. A serial killer is on the loose and Ava, who has listened to every true crime podcast under the sun with immense fascination, thinks she can crack the case.

However, the job becomes more harrowing than she might have anticipated. As a comedy thriller, which was partly created by Jason Bateman, Based on a True Story takes a comedic look at true crime. But none of the crimes depicted are true.

4 ‘Search Party’ (2016-2022)

The premise sounds like it could be real, but it’s actually not. Search Party is about a young woman named Dory (Alia Shawkat) who discovers that her old college acquaintance went missing and decides to figure out what happened to her. As she investigates, Dory pulls in others to help. But the deeper Dory gets into the case, the more obsessed she becomes with finding Chantal, whom she believes is in serious danger.

Each season focuses on a different character death, cover-ups, and accusations of murder. It’s all exciting, intriguing stories, but that’s all they are.

5 ‘The Flight Attendant’ (2020-)

Kaley Cuoco also stars in this series as Cassie, a flight attendant who lives a life of excess, engaging in self-destructive behavior and making questionable choices. But when she awakens one morning after blacking out in Bangkok next to the dead body of the man she bedded, Cassie panics. She’s now involved in an international case of murder and doesn’t know whether to tell the truth or run, nor what the truth even is.

The story in The Flight Attendant progresses through two seasons as Cassie works to clear her name, figure out who truly killed Alex (Michiel Huisman), and escape a pair of assassins. So much about the show is thoroughly entertaining, but so fantastical, it could never be real.

6 ‘True Detective’ (2014-)

Despite the name, True Detective is anything but. The cases all seem plausible and may even have drawn inspiration from similar real-life cases. The three seasons to date each feature a different cast of A-list actors and compelling stories told through multiple timelines. In each one, it’s about detectives working on a case, one about a serial killer, another a corrupt politician, and the third about two missing children.

True Detective is returning for a fourth season set in Alaska, which will star Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Despite how real the stories seem, however, they are all works of fiction.

7 ‘The Fall’ (2013-2016)

Jamie Dornan was so convincing as the unlikely serial killer Pete Spector in The Fall and Gillian Anderson as Stella, the Metropolitan Police Superintendent investigating a series of murders, that it’s easy to think the story is real. Indeed, creator and writer Allan Cubitt did find inspiration while researching Dennis Rader, a.k.a. The BTK killer. However, he reversed the story to identify the killer immediately and focus more on the psychology of the man.

Like many real-life serial killers, Spector was an upholding man in his town who had a good job, wife, and children of his own. It might seem like this is another show depicting an interpretation of a real killer. But the character is entirely made up.

8 ‘Dexter’ (2006-2013)

Fans could easily imagine Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) from Dexter being a real-life character, though the abysmal finale would all but solidify the fact that these were just fictional stories. The character, however, has become part of pop culture history, along with his ritualistic behavior of keeping blood slides of his victims and trapping them in a “kill room” covered in plastic for easy disposal.

It's the vigilante nature of the killings, and the access Dexter had through his job as a bloodstain pattern analyst that had fans wondering how plausible the story could be. Thankfully, Dexter is not, nor ever was, real. Nor were any of the crimes depicted on the show and murderers he killed, though some may have been inspired by real-life stories.

9 ‘Hannibal’

Hannibal Lecter has become such a huge character in popular culture, thanks to the books followed by the movie Silence of the Lambs and TV shows like Hannibal. So much so that fans might actually begin to think that Hannibal is or was a real person. In fact, the story is just that, a story. It’s pure fiction featuring one of the best serial killers and serial killer hunters.

While the character likely draws inspiration from actual cannibalistic, sadistic serial killers, it isn’t about a person who existed in real life. Nor are any of the events depicted in the story based on fact.

10 ‘The Blacklist’ (2013-)

It’s unbelievable to think that the FBI would trade their integrity and look the other way while a career criminal padded his wallet and murdered people just for the sake of getting help to take down criminals more sinister than him. But that’s exactly the premise of The Blacklist. Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) is so charming and manipulative that he has the organization agreeing to cater to his every whim while he delivers evildoer after evildoer to them. But each one he eliminates makes Red more powerful (and wealthier) benefiting him in the process beyond just maintaining his freedom.

There’s no way, of course, that someone like Red would so easily be able to walk down the street, dine in fancy restaurants, and get away with what he does in real life. So, it’s no surprise that the character, though so believable, is just that: a character.

