Who are you gonna call when Netflix eventually sues you for password sharing? One of these ten lawyers of varying morality.

For what is such a serious profession, with lives resting on the outcome of cases, storytellers have taken great delight in fictionalizing courtroom drama. Film and television in particular have spawned countless lawyers, each with varying ethical motivations.

RELATED:8 Best Legal Dramas That Aren't 'Law & Order'

Some lawyers on this list are noble crusaders of justice, determined to help the little guy and punish wrongdoers. However, others are ruthless, nothing sacred as they will do anything to win a case for their own personal gain. No matter which side of morality these lawyers fall on, you can count on them to get you out of whatever jam you find yourself in.

Saul Goodman (Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul)

Saul Goodman, real name Jimmy McGill, began life as the lawyer for Walter White on Breaking Bad. Though he holds a seemingly respectable position, McGill is in fact a criminal himself and helps guide White and his partner Jesse Pinkman through the underworld of crime.

RELATED:Better Call Saul's Scams, Ranked By Creativity

McGill was once a scam artist before pursuing a law degree, his background explored in the spin-off series Better Call Saul. While his view on the law is morally questionable at best, his knowledge of crime and how the legal system works allow him to manipulate the law to aid his clients, an invaluable trait for one's lawyer to have.

Jeri Hogarth (Jessica Jones)

Jeri Hogarth first appeared in Netflix's Jessica Jones, before appearing in the other Netflix Marvel shows. A senior partner at a powerful law firm, Hogarth often crosses paths with Jessica throughout the show's three seasons. Beginning as one of Jessica's clients, she eventually becomes both a help and a hindrance as the plot progresses.

Like Saul Goodman, Hogarth is not beyond breaking the law. Often using blackmail to achieve her goals, Hogarth also manipulates others. She has a softer side, however, evidenced by her relationship with Danny Rand/Iron Fist and her hiring of Foggy Nelson.

Marshall Eriksen (How I Met Your Mother)

Perhaps the nicest member of the gang in How I Met Your Mother, Marshall is a lovable dork who dreams of working in environmental law. Marshall cares for nature, evidenced by his dream job, and his struggles with working for awful corporate clients for better money is a major plot point throughout the series.

RELATED:Every Season of 'How I Met Your Mother' Ranked, According to Reddit

This desire to appease those he cares about rather than himself puts "Marshmallow" at odds with the other lawyers on this list, but he is shown to fight hard for the things that he cares about, whether that's Lily, his friends, or the environment.

Patty Hewes (Damages)

Patty Hewes, played by the legendary Glenn Close, is the manager of her own law firm. A master manipulator, Hewes' ruthless personality has helped her achieve success in a male-dominated industry. Serving as a mentor to Ellen Parsons (Rose Byrne), the series explores their surrogate mother-daughter relationship and the effect Hewes' methods has on her protégé.

Despite serving as Damages' protagonist, Hewes' corrupt actions would easily make her the antagonist in another series. Hewes is not above blackmail, extortion, or ordering the murder of anyone she deems a threat, even if it is one of her employees.

Sandy Cohen (The O.C.)

If you're looking for your lawyer to also double as your surrogate father, then Sandy Cohen from The O.C. is a perfect choice. The show begins after Sandy adopts troubled teen Ryan Atwood into his family. Sandy is often the moral center of the series, guiding those around him with thoughtful advice.

While Sandy's career in law is never a major focus of the series, one can imagine his winning personality bleeds into his profession. Sandy can never leave someone in need, and he always finds himself sticking up for the little guy.

Jack McCoy (Law & Order)

Image via NBC

A staple of Law & Order across 17 seasons (and counting), Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) is one of the most recognizable faces from the long-running series. The senior head amongst the show's cast of legal representatives, "Hang 'em High" McCoy is ruthless in the courtroom, pursuing suspects with dogged determination in order to achieve a conviction.

RELATED:Best 'Law & Order' Villains, From the Original Series to SVU

Good intentions lie behind his aggressive nature, however, as he wishes to achieve justice for those wronged. He is also shown to have a heart, evidenced by his decision to not prosecute a suspect who is the sole caregiver of a boy dying of cancer.

Annalise Keating (How to Get Away with Murder)

A famous criminal defense attorney, Annalise Keating also works as a law professor at a prestigious university. Choosing five of her students to become her proteges, they soon aid her in a murder case. Despite being a confident professional, the show follows Annalise through several potential pitfalls, such as her declining relationship with her husband.

Her reputation as a ruthless attorney has caused her to be both feared and admired, but she remains protective of her students, even when they themselves break the law. Viola Davis is terrific in the role, and her portrayal of the icy Annalise won her an Emmy.

Atticus Finch (To Kill a Mockingbird)

The protagonist of Harper Lee's famous story To Kill a Mockingbird, Atticus Finch is perhaps the most famous fictional lawyer. Finch, a white man, decides to be the legal representative for a black man named Tom Robinson after he is unjustly accused of rape in the racist 1930s.

RELATED:11 Best Courtroom Dramas

Despite being a fictional character, Finch is revered within the law profession. Many lawyers cite the character as the reason they chose the profession, and he is often used as an example of what a credible and moral lawyer should be.

Elle Woods (Legally Blonde)

Image via MGM

Bright, bubbly, and blonde, Elle Woods is the youngest lawyer on this list. Despite resembling Paris Hilton, Elle is not one to be taken lightly. After her boyfriend breaks up with her, Elle follows him to law school in order to win him back. However, she instead discovers law is her true calling and flourishes in her new career path.

RELATED: 20 Movies Like 'Legally Blonde' That Are the New Pink

An advocate for animal rights, Elle finds herself fighting for these rights as a lawyer after graduation. Disarming with her bubbly personality, Elle frequently uses the fact that people underestimate her against them, and is a strong legal representative to have in one's corner.

Matt Murdock (Daredevil)

Image via Netflix

Matt Murdock works as a lawyer by day, before moonlighting as the superhero Daredevil. Despising those who take advantage of others, Murdock represents those in need rather than actual criminals, which bleeds into his second job as a vigilante.

Blinded in an accident as a child, Murdock has not let his disability weaken his quest for justice. In fact, the loss of his vision has caused his other senses to grow to almost superhuman levels, aiding his quest for justice across the show's three terrific seasons.

NEXT:Best Legal Drama Shows on Netflix Right Now (Spring 2022)

Did (Spoiler) Really Die in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ty Weinert (18 Articles Published) Ty is an Australian writer, based in sunny Queensland. He is a massive movie buff, seeing most new releases at the cinema, and in particular loves the horror genre. Ty also loves live music, videogames, and all the dogs. More From Ty Weinert

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe