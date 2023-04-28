Countless wars throughout the centuries have ravaged nations and changed the course of human history forever. In the center of these conflicts were the brave men and women who played their parts in ending these tragic events, many even laying down their lives in the pursuit of peace. Their actions and sacrifices have not been forgotten over the years, thanks to the invention of film.

The film industry has produced some of the most emotional and compelling war films ever. They tell intriguing stories to draw in audiences and help them understand these soldiers' struggles. From 1917 to Saving Private Ryan, here are some of the best fictional soldiers from war films who remarkably represented their real-life counterparts and graced the big screen with their courage and intrigue.

10 Lance Corporal Schofield - '1917' (2019)

Image via Universal Pictures

1917 tells a gripping real-time story of the hardships British soldiers experienced daily during the harsh conditions of WW1. The film expresses these soldiers' struggles and courage as shown through the portrayal of the main character Lance Corporal Schofield (George MacKay.)

RELATED: The Top 10 Best World War I Movies, Ranked

Schofield was an exhausted but determined soldier tasked with a mission to traverse the war-torn countryside to deliver orders that could save the lives of hundreds of men on the front lines. He's a man plagued by the bloodshed and felt uncertain with the war's outcome. Yet, despite his internal struggles, he still manages to perform his duties in the face of adversity and completes his mission, giving his comrades a chance to live another day.

9 Wardaddy - 'Fury' (2014)

Don "Wardaddy" Collier (Brad Pitt) was a ruthless tank operator who, along with his exhausted crew, trekked through the war-torn European countryside during the final months of World War II. Hardened by his harrowing experiences during combat, he instilled brutality and encouraged his men to show no sympathy for their enemy.

His hatred for the Axis forces is present throughout the film as he shows disinterest in taking prisoners and berates any of his men for hesitating or refusing to kill on command. However, despite his brutal actions against his enemy, he still shows moments of humanity through his interactions with his men, as he genuinely cares for their well-being. He even heroically stands his ground in the end, allowing himself to die while fighting rather than backing away from a fight.

8 Pvt. Witt - 'The Thin Red Line' (1998)

The Thin Red Line follows Private Robert Witt (Jim Caviezel), a brave but troubled soldier who's forced to confront his grievances for the war while fighting with his unit in the harsh jungles of Guadalcanal during the Pacific theater campaign of WWII.

Witt has shown throughout the film to be a rather unenthusiastic participant in the war and initially prefers to stay out of it. Yet despite his reservations, he still performs his duties and fights alongside his brothers in arms when the fighting becomes too hectic. Ultimately, he sacrifices himself while distracting an entire squad of enemy soldiers to give his platoon a chance to escape with their lives.

7 Colonel Dax - 'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Paths of Glory highlights the futility of trench warfare and how ineffectual field commanders attributed to the high loss of life amongst ordinary foot soldiers during the first World War. Colonel Dax (Kirk Douglas) was one such officer on the front lines to stand up against these glory-seeking commanders and defended his men even after three soldiers were accused of cowardice.

In the trial of these three men, Dax stood fast in what he believed to be correct, knowing full well that his men were being used as scapegoats to hide their superiors' poor decisions. Although he failed in the end, Dax still never gave up on fighting for the truth and called out those in the war effort for not understanding the issues facing the men fighting their battles for them.

6 Pvt. Joker - 'Full Metal Jacket' (1987)

Stanley Kubrick's iconic anti-war drama Full Metal Jacket follows U.S. Marine Pvt. J.T. "Joker" Davis (Matthew Modine) as he goes from a wide-eyed recruit during his brutal basic training to a hardened veteran by the time he fights alongside his fellow soldiers in the streets of Hue City, Vietnam.

RELATED: Every Stanly Kubrick Movie, Ranked

Constant challenges plagued Joker's journey throughout the film as he suffered physically and mentally at the hands of his superiors to become a perfect soldier. Through his harrowing experiences, however, he eventually became strong enough to face the enemy head-on and even managed to survive till the end.

5 Paul Baumer - 'All Quiet on the Western Front' (1930)

All Quiet on the Western Front addresses the heartbreaking truths of WWI as shown through the eyes of Paul Baumer (Lew Ayres), a young German Soldier whose initial expectations of adventure and excitement when joining the war effort become squashed once he realizes the brutal reality of trench warfare.

Through his first tastes in combat, Paul finally sees the war for what it truly is, a violent and unromanticized fight for survival that strips him of his innocence and forces him to quickly grow up. However, his new views on the war forces him to change and become a stronger soldier. He strives to survive and help his other comrades, even though his efforts become futile in the end.

4 Sgt. Elias - 'Platoon' (1986)

Oliver Stone's Platoon features the compassionate and mentoring leader Sgt. Elias (Willem Dafoe), a soldier who guides his mostly inexperienced troops through the treacherous jungles during the Vietnam War. Using his bravery and wisdom, Elias leads the charge against the enemy and stands up for what's right against his cruel co-commander, Staff Sgt. Barnes (Tom Berenger.)

Elias is certainly differed from his more abrasive NCOs, seeing recruits as students rather than burdens. He even takes the main character Chris Taylor (Charlie Sheen), under his wing to build him up to be a valued soldier. Although he meets a tragic end halfway through the film, Elias still maintains his principles. He exits the story in a dramatic but memorable way, showing the audience that this is one soldier who leaves an impression.

3 Lt. Aldo Raine - 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Image via The Weinstein Company

In one of Quentin Tarantino's best films, Inglourious Basterds follows a violent WWII adventure that takes a few liberties with history but delivers a compelling story full of exciting characters. One such character, American Lt. Aldo Raine (Pitt), takes command of a band of Jewish U.S. soldiers on a mission to target Nazi officers.

RELATED: From 'Dunkirk' To 'Schindler's List':The 10 Best WWII Movies, Ranked

Aldo was ruthless during his operation, inspiring others under his command to adopt his methods and instill fear in the German high command. Ultimately, he achieves his mission in the end, scoring a significant victory for the Allies and even besting the cunning and villainous Nazi Colonel, Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz.)

2 Pvt. Trip - 'Glory' (1989)

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Glory depicts the brave men of the 54th Massachusetts, the first all-African-American infantry unit during the American Civil War. Private Trip (Denzel Washington), a strong and eager fighter, was among these determined men who wanted to prove himself in battle and earn his place in history.

Trip fought for respect and glory for himself and the men he served with. He saw no positive outcome for the war and preferred to fight for something more than just awards and ranks. In the end, his desire becomes a reality when he and the 54th gain their respect through their valiant sacrifices in the siege of Fort Wagner.

1 Captain John Miller - 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Image via DreamWorks

Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) led a dangerous mission behind enemy lines to find a missing private during the Normandy invasion of World War II. Showing an outward appearance of stoicism and confidence, Miller strove to complete his mission and help his best to win the war.

As the story progressed, Miller's true feelings that he's buried within himself during his time in combat slowly came to the surface, revealing himself to be an emotionally exhausted man, torn from feeling responsible for so many deaths under his command. Yet despite his internal hardships, he fought valiantly and gave his life in the end, sacrificing himself for others and giving the Allies a strategic victory.

NEXT: 'All Quiet on the Western Front': 13 Most Un-flinching Anti-War Movies of All Time