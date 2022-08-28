Sport plays a significant role in modern society. From being a culture-defining cornerstone of entertainment to providing a stunning spectacle that gets the blood pumping, it enthralls millions worldwide and stokes the passion of entire nations. It’s no different in the realms of fiction either, with residents of dystopian near-future civilizations and the many creatures who inhabit a galaxy far, far away also needing a chance to blow off a little steam from time to time.

Ranging from the fantastically fun to the dreadfully dangerous and even deadly, the sports played in these wonderful worlds may be fictitious, but that doesn’t make them any less serious. Whether they’re races, ball sports, or something resembling a fight to the death, they all have in common: they stand among the greatest fictional sports film and television have to offer.

Jugger – ‘The Salute of Jugger’ (1989)

A brutal sport from the Australian-American post-apocalyptic film The Salute of the Jugger (released in America as The Blood of Heroes), Jugger is played between two teams of five participants. Armed with steel weapons, shoddy armor, and murderous intent, the game's objective is to place a dog skull on the opposing team’s goalpost.

An unarmed player – the ‘Quick’ – is the only one allowed to handle the skull and relies on their teammates to protect them from their opponent’s attacks. Jugger has become a competitive sport in the real world (albeit a lot less violent), with tournaments being played in well over a dozen countries worldwide.

Baseketball – ‘Baseketball’ (1998)

From the comedic minds of Trey Parker and Matt Stone came the gross-out sports comedy centered around the fictional game of Baseketball. Becoming a romanticized ode to American sports, baseketball meshes basketball and baseball into one spectacle where players have to shoot hoops to progress around the bases.

A basket from the free-throw line is a single, from the top of the key is a double, and a three-pointer gets the shooter to third base. The best game feature, though, is the defending team’s psyche-outs, which range from the vulgar to the bizarre as they try to put the shooter off their game.

Flonkerton – ‘The Office – U.S.’ (2005-2013)

The first Dunder Mifflin Office Olympics had several great little games, but none were as good as Flonkerton. Heralded as Iceland’s national sport in the competition, it sees contestants race through the office with full boxes of paper strapped to their feet.

In the series, Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) narrowly emerges victorious over Kevin (Brian Baumgartner). Still, the legend of flonkerton didn’t stop there, with the game being played by fans of the series in office spaces all around the world. Not only is it one of the best fictional sports, but it’s also proved to be one of the most fun and wonderfully simplistic.

Blernsball – ‘Futurama’ (1999-2013)

In the 31st century, Blernsball is the universe’s favorite pastime. Presenting an intergalactic spin on the sport of baseball, Futurama’s wild concept of what the game might look like in the future is as surprisingly intricate as it is ridiculously good fun to watch.

The rules largely resemble that of modern-day baseball, save for the additions of a couple of wacky and wonderful additions. Some of the best of these new rules include the mandatory steroid injections, relief pitchers entering the field on giant spiders, and a player on a motorcycle drifting over exploding bases.

Rollerball – ‘Rollerball’ (1975)

For those unfamiliar with the 1975 film, the sport of Rollerball is best described as a true 50/50 split between roller derby and murdering someone. However, one of the most fearsome aspects of the game is the governing body’s ability to change the rules between games. This is something Jonathan E (James Caan) learns when he refuses to submit to their demands for him to retire and becomes a target as a result.

The game gets rougher throughout the film until the final of the competition more resembles gladiatorial combat as opposed to an organized sport. Jonathan E prevails as the only surviving team member and the match winner in the championship game. Rollerball might not be the fairest fictional sport we’ve ever seen, but it is one of the most engrossing.

Death Race – ‘Death Race 2000’ (1975)

Dystopian America struggling under a totalitarian regime is a good setting for the most violent and homicidal fictional sports ever put to screen. Whatever it is that makes us love the incredibly niche subgenre, it can’t be denied that the Transcontinental Road Race is the very best of the sports to have come from it.

The race spans across America and sees the drivers earn bonus points for hitting innocent pedestrians. This wacky celebration of blood and gore and vehicular manslaughter got a remake in 2008, but we find more comfort in the whimsical B-grade charm of the original film and its unflinchingly fun race.

Light Cycles – ‘Tron’ (1982) & ‘Tron: Legacy’ (2010)

The premise of Tron may be less about sport and more about video games, but it would be tough to see ‘Light Cycles’ not tearing up the Esports tournaments if it was realized with the astounding visual aesthetic that defined it in the movies. Both the 1982 original and the 2010 sequel made use of the game to its full dramatic effect and had us all wanting to play it for ourselves.

In what is basically the ‘Snake’ computer game combined with Moto GP, light cycles see two competing teams of five roam around an open arena with trails of light emitting from the back of their bikes. The objective is to get a rival to drive into the trail or to the area's boundary where they’ll be eliminated.

Podracing – ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace’ (1999)

Now this is podracing! The Star Wars prequels may be frowned upon by some, but the first installment of the trilogy gave us one of the greatest fictional sports of all time. A high-octane motorsport, podracing is a no-holds-barred street race where even the smallest mistake can mean death.

The gambling enterprise and fanfare surrounding the spectacle make it one of the biggest events in the galaxy. Audiences were treated to all the action and suspense one of these races can offer when Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) won the ‘Boonta Eve Classic’ in Star Wars: The Phantom Menaceand earned his freedom as a result.

Quidditch – ‘Harry Potter’ Franchise

Undoubtedly the coolest fictional sport we’ve seen, Quidditch is the biggest spectacle in the wizarding world. While it may have originated in the Harry Potter novels, the realization of it on the big screen was nothing short of sensational throughout the film franchise.

Competitors fly on broomsticks in a game that meshes components of basketball, baseball, soccer, and even rugby, with the game only ending when one team’s seeker catches the elusive golden snitch. From school tournaments to world championships, Quidditch is a brutal sport of speed and skill that is compelling to view regardless of the stage.

