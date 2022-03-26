There’s nothing quite like that feeling of being immersed in your favorite show. From complex characters to winding plot lines, there’s plenty to consume in the world of TV. While many shows offer a web of storylines within a well-known setting, others choose to take the route of fictional towns. Some, such as Gilmore Girls, offer a picture-perfect setting that sparks that small-town living daydream. Some come with a side of danger, such as in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. And then there are those that you, unfortunately, must pass over to the other side to enter, like The Good Place’s afterlife setting. But one thing is for sure, each of them is bound to be prime real estate for fans.

Capeside – Dawson’s Creek

Image via The WB

Dawson (James Van Der Beek) and the gang on Dawson’s Creek are definitely lucky when it comes to their living quarters. Just a short stroll from their front door they have access to the calming waters of a creek. And as if that isn’t enough, they get to take an idyllic boat ride to visit each other. This absolutely beats getting on a crowded bus or train when you want to have a little friend catch up. But besides their home dwellings, Capeside is also a town that offers a good amount of things to keep a bunch of teens satisfied. They have The Rialto movie theater, Screen Play Video, The Icehouse restaurant, and of course, Capeside High (the epicenter of many dramas).

Sunnydale – Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Located in Southern California, this college town may not be the peaceful living quarters of Capeside, but if you want your real estate with an element of danger, Sunnydale is the place to be. Built on a Hellmouth, the portal for evil forces to infiltrate the town, vampire slayer, Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), has her work cut out for her here. However, when she isn’t heading out with a stake in hand, she can often be found hanging out with best friends, Willow (Alyson Hannigan) and Xander (Nicholas Brendon), in the Bronze nightclub, or trying to maintain non-vampire college romances around Sunnydale Campus.

South Park – South Park

Image via Comedy Central

This little Colorado town has everything its residents could need, from Tom’s Rhinoplasty on Main Street to Chinese restaurant, City Wok. However, while South Park may look like the quaint mountain town of our dreams, this place has had to deal with some serious issues over the course of the show’s 25 seasons. We can’t forget the time a volcano erupted or the time mutant turkeys attacked the locals. But it’s also been the backdrop for some hilarious South Park memories involving our favorite foursome, Stan, Cartman, Kyle, and Kenny. The town has seen Cartman inherit a fortune and buy an amusement park, Stan and Kyle becoming rock stars, and Kenny being killed over and over in some of the most insane scenarios.

Stars Hollow – Gilmore Girls

Image via Warner Bros.

You don’t get a much more postcard-pretty setting than Stars Hollow. A pristine landscape of charming coffee shops, cozy inns, and cute antique stores make it the dream living scenario. It may look a little more like a TV show set than some of the others on this list, but it’s certainly a location to lure in anyone wanting to revel in residential paradise for a while. Stars Hollow is the blissful backdrop for the heartwarming mother/daughter chats between Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel), a snowfall date between Lorelai and Max (Scott Cohen), and Autumn Festival fun between best friends Rory and Lane (Keiko Agena). This idealistic version of a small town is almost as important a characteristic of the show as the characters themselves and holds a special place in the hearts of fans.

Charming – Sons of Anarchy

Image via 20th Century Fox

Charming, the town that motorcycle gang Sons of Anarchy call home, is actually quite charming. With a motto of “Our Name Says It All,” this California town has managed to keep out big corporations, housing mostly local businesses. And one such business is the Teller-Morrow Automotive Repair. Started by Sons of Anarchy club founder, John Teller (Nicholas Guest) and best friend, Clay Morrow (Ron Perlman), it is now the location for the SAMCRO clubhouse where many tense meetings take place over the series. But although on the surface the town may seem harmless enough, there is plenty of corruption behind the scenes. With SAMCRO having close ties with the police chief, Wayne Unser (Dayton Callie), law enforcement in this town is not quite so charming.

The Good Place – The Good Place

Perfection on screen, The Good Place is the idyllic alternative to The Bad Place. This afterlife Utopia, run by Michael (Ted Danson), serves as a reward for a life well-lived. Although selfish Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) seems to have found herself here by mistake, it’s not long before the effects of The Good Place and its residents start changing her for the better. Of course, as the show progresses, we find out there are some sinister truths in The Good Place’s design, but when we were blissfully unaware, this was the place of our dreams.

Springfield – The Simpsons

The Simpsons’ opening sequence provides the perfect overview of one of the most famous animated towns on TV. We may never know exactly where it’s located, but it’s a cartoon land we would all love to visit. It was founded by Jebediah Springfield, a celebrated pioneer who once killed a bear with his own bare hands – a moment immortalized in a statue in front of the city hall. The Simpson family have lived at 742 Evergreen Terrace throughout the 33 season run and, in that time, have seen many happenings in their town. There was the infamous shooting of Mr. Burns, the hurricane that took out the Flanders’ house, and we can’t forget the time when Homer joined an ancient secret society.

Pawnee – Parks and Recreation

Image via NBC Universal

Located in central Indiana, the town of Pawnee has plenty of history, as well as plenty of slogans. From “Pawnee: It’s Safe to be Here Now” to “Pawnee: First in Friendship, Fourth in Obesity,” and lastly to “Pawnee: When You’re Here then You’re Home,” it’s a town just waiting to welcome tourists with open arms. But of course, at the heart of Pawnee is the government, in particular, the Parks and Recreation department. Dealing with everything from a raccoon infestation to a danger trap of a pit, Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and her band of misfit colleagues are always kept busy around here.

Schitt’s Creek – Schitt’s Creek

Image via ITV Studios Global

Perhaps at first glance (and first hearing) of the town, Schitt’s Creek might not be where you would want to put down roots, but upon closer inspection, it would absolutely be a place to call home. This tiny town, with the slogan “Where everyone fits in,” is home to some weird and wonderful characters. From the questionable mayor, Roland Schitt (Chris Elliott) to the realtor Ray Butani (Rizwan Manji), and of course, the loveably sarcastic motel clerk, Stevie Budd (Emily Hampshire), it is a community like no other. Although the Rose family may have found themselves here due to extreme circumstances (becoming bankrupt and the town was the only asset they had left), this once dire setting becomes their ultimate catalyst for change. “If Heaven had a creek, it would be this one.”

