Edgar Allan Poe has been a haunting on-screen presence since the beginning of cinema, appearing as early as 1915 and possibly even earlier. Even more so, Poe's written work has been a ghoulish guilty pleasure since the early 19th century, giving readers nightmares long after his passing in 1849.

The new release of director Scott Cooper's The Pale Blue Eye on Netflix sparks a resurgence of Poe's popularity. The film inspires audiences to settle into a gothic land of mystery and murder at the start of the new year. There's no better time to revisit some of Poe's best fictional appearances in cinema alongside Cooper's new flick.

8/8 Harry Melling — 'The Pale Blue Eye' (2022)

Harry Melling made his acting debut as Dudley Dursley in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and has since made many critically acclaimed films beyond the wizarding world. His presence as Edgar Allan Poe in The Pale Blue Eye is mesmerizing, treating fans to a young Poe in the years before his poetic prominence.

Alongside Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), Poe aims to unravel the mysterious murders of his fellow West Point cadets, using his literary mind to uncover a truth that was there all along. Hardcore Poe fans will recognize numerous references to his written work, such as "The Raven," "The Black Cat," and "The Murders of Rue Morgue." However, the film is largely original material.

7/8 John Cusack — 'The Raven' (2012)

Director James McTeigue imbues Poe's essence into the murder mystery genre by pinning the famed poet against a serial killer whose crimes mimic those of his stories. Starring John Cusack as Poe, The Raven is one of the more recent attempts to portray Poe's stories on the silver screen.

In addition to the title, the film tackles many of Poe's stories, notably including references to "The Murders in the Rue Morgue," "The Pit and the Pendulum," and "The Cask of Amontillado," among others. It's a detective thriller fit for literature lovers and is a worthy pairing to The Pale Blue Eye.

6/8 Ben Chaplin — 'Twixt' (2011)

Although not focused on Poe himself, Twixt is a must-have on this list for its eerie resemblance to Poe's life and work, and it ought to be an essential Francis Ford Coppola movie. Starring Val Kilmer as fictional author Hall Baltimore, the film follows a plot of murder and spiritual encounters within a small forgotten town.

Ben Chaplin portrays Poe with uncanny resemblance despite being a ghost. Hall's visions of a paranormal girl named "V" (undoubtedly meant to be Poe's late wife, Virginia) bring the themes of Poe's gothic writing full circle. Here, Coppola's vision is nowhere near the spectacle of The Godfather, but fans of Poe will find this adaptation entertaining nonetheless.

5/8 Henry B. Walthall — 'The Raven' (1915)

One of the earliest adaptations of the famous poem of the same name, The Raven is an extended version of Poe's original piece. Directed by Charles Brabin, known for many early 20th-century projects, the film depicts the poem in full while also adding biographical context surrounding Poe's life and the death of his wife, Virginia.

Performed by Henry B. Walthall, we see Poe return home after being expelled from college and his marriage to Virginia, who would later pass away. The film shows Poe's grief, mourning, and growing distress due to his wife's tragic passing. The film is worth noting for its mixture of biography and literary adaptation, which is what "The Raven" is all about.

4/8 Trey Parker — 'South Park' (2013)

Not all of Poe's portrayals have been as sincere as he may have preferred, but none are as humorous as Trey Parker's. Voiced by the creator of this comedy cartoon, Trey Parker brings Poe to life in a ridiculous fashion in South Park Season 17, Episode 4: "Goth Kids 3: Dawn of the Posers."

Resurrected as a ghost, Poe is brought back from the dead to show off his gothic demeanor amidst a sudden "emo" outbreak among the show's lead characters. It's a unique portrayal, to say the least, and is one of the best Poe parodies on television, akin to The Simpsons Season 2, Episode 3: "Treehouse of Horror."

3/8 Chris Conner — 'Altered Carbon' (2018-2020)

Literary figures appear in sci-fi all the time, often during time-travel adventures. However, this appearance of Poe takes place in the futuristic Altered Carbon, where he has been reincarnated as a robot and as the owner of The Raven Hotel. This Artificially Intelligent Poe is a surprising staple of the Netflix series, appearing in both seasons of the show.

Chris Conner's performance doesn't necessarily play to Poe's original sensibilities but allows for many thematic overlaps of life and death surrounding this series and Poe's work. Not to mention Conner has a surprising physical resemblance to the late poet and invites an aura of classic murder mystery that Altered Carbon aims to capture, albeit set in the year 2384.

2/8 Laurence Payne — 'The Tell-Tale Heart' (1960)

Despite being an adaptation that's almost nothing like the book, The Tell-Tale Heart is an entertaining thriller depicting a jealous Edgar and his growing insanity (a theme riddled throughout Poe's work). Laurence Payne, best known for his literary adaptations, describes Poe without his signature mustache but with all his paranoid panic.

This Ernest Morris film takes the source material and spins it into a tale of love triangles. Edgar (Payne) murders his friend Carl (Dermot Walsh), so he may have a greater chance of wooing his neighbor Betty (Adrienne Corri). Edgar hides Carl's corpse under the floorboards and thus ensues the distant heartbeat and paranoia that makes Poe's original story so memorable.

1/8 Jeffrey Combs — 'Masters of Horror' (2005-2007)

Before there was American Horror Story, there was Masters of Horror. Helmed by horror veteran Mick Gerris, this anthology series collected an astounding repertoire of original and adapted creepy tales. One such adapted piece was Poe's "The Black Cat."

Jeffrey Combs plays Poe amidst a horrible spell of writer's block, during which his cat, Pluto, antagonizes him. The episode doesn't follow the events of the original gruesome tale. Instead, it focuses on biographical elements such as Poe's alcoholism, his wife's contraction of tuberculosis, and the mischievous actions of Pluto.

