Every movie franchise dreams of making it to the fifth installment. It's an achievement not many can boast, and while not all become blockbusters, it's still a spectacular accomplishment that proves a franchise is profitable and successful. With Indian Jones and the Dial of Destiny releasing in a few weeks, it's clear Hollywood is no different.

Every Hollywood studio dreams of having a franchise with five or more sequels like Fast and the Furious and Harry Potter. However, only some franchises have reached this ambitious goal, and even fewer are watchable. It takes a franchise with the right amount of familiar and new elements to achieve this milestone of an excellent fifth movie.

10 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 75%

If there's one franchise that knows how to make sequels, it's Marvel. This phase one film gave MCU fans a nice change of pace and audiences the closest thing to Superman since Christopher Reeves.

The only thing better than a superhero origin story is one taking place during the 40s. This film has era-accurate 1940s sets, fashion, and slang, making it feel lively and distinguishing it from other MCU installments. Audiences get a true blue hero in Cap, not another anti-hero filling the void superhero movies were missing at the time.

9 'Evil Dead Rise' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76%

This fifth installment of the Evil Dead franchise, about two sisters saving their family from demons, knows what Evil Dead fans love and gives it to them in droves.

Evil Dead Rise knows what fans are there for and delivers. This film is exploding with the most over-the-top cruelty and gory violence. There are also tons of callbacks to previous movies making this a must-see for Evil Dead fanatics.

8 Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

With the pressure to live up to The Muppet Christmas Carolover its head, clever writing and swash-buckling music made this film into a cult classic.

This retelling of a classic story is overflowing with irreverent humor that's funny to all ages, like referring to the ocean as the big wet blue thing or the rats on the ship believing they're on a pleasure cruise. Comedy aside, the pirates are still menacing, whether real people or muppets, which makes it even funnier when they break out into musical numbers like "Cabin Fever." The pure insanity of this film makes it a must-see sequel.

7 Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

Taking a franchise from kid-friendly adventures to a young adult saga is difficult, but long-time Potter director David Yate's first entry makes it look easy.

This sequel improves upon the action scenes from the previous films. The magic battles, like the brawl at the Ministry of Magic, are a lot more intense with darker spells. The film also gives us a much-needed break from Voldemort, introducing us to new threats like Professor Umbridge and Balletrix Lestrange, played by Helena Bonham Carter, who completely embodies the creepiness of this character. This film's more mature and solemn tone is necessary to kick off this series' darker second half.

6 Fast Five (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Like a zombie, whenever fans think this franchise is dead, it returns with a vengeance. In this fifth installment, new characters, as well as new laws of physics, breathe much-needed life into this blockbuster franchise.

Fast Five is a fan favorite for combing everyone's favorite Fast characters from the previous four films Avengers style. This leads to a lot of comical back and forth and the introduction to the Rock's fantastically over-the-top character Hobbs, who gets thrown through a wall and lives to tell the tale. This film is the genesis of the series' now infamous unrealistic action, including an epic car chase through Brazil with a bank vault chained to a sports car. However, this gem finds the perfect balance between unrealistic and somewhat plausible making it a modern action classic.

5 Desolation Of Smaug (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Desolation of Smaug is arguably every fans' favorite of the trilogy because of its inventive set-pieces and one of the decade's most terrifying big-screen villains.

While this classic franchise is known for its epic and dower battle scenes, Smaug delivers fun, crowd-pleasing Indiana Jones-like set-pieces where characters use their surroundings to get the upper hand. The now classic scene of the dwarves fighting while floating down a river in barrels is still a stand out of the series. Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatchgives an iconic voice-acting performance as Smaug, the dragon, in a scene that could be a short film all by itself. While this movie may not be the best of the franchise, it contains some of its most memorable scenes.

4 X-men First Class (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

Matt Vaghn's prequel to the original series about a mutant superhero team does not reinvent the wheel but does improve upon it.

First Class ironically feels more faithful to the comics than the original films because it's a drama about friends who consider each other family. After watching Professor X, Magneto, and Mystique form bonds, seeing it all fall apart is heartbreaking, making this film weightier than the previous. Not to mention their colorful uniforms make fans feel like they're finally watching a more comics-accurate X-Men movie.

3 Mission: Impossible Rouge Nation (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

By the time most film series have arrived at their fifth movie, they've run out of steam and are just going through the motions. That said, none of those franchises have an actor as charming or ballsy as Tom Cruise.

Whether behind the wheel during high-speed stunts, hanging on to the outside of a moving airliner, or holding his breath underwater for six and a half minutes, Rouge Nation ups the ante on the Tom Cruise stunts that keep audiences coming back to this series. Rebecca Ferguson's portrayal as newcomer Isla is just as mesmerizing as Cruise's stunts. Her morally ambiguous and slightly conflicted personality gives the franchise one of its best female characters and red herrings yet.

2 Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1935)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87%

In what is the only fifth film of a franchise in the Library Of Congress, this classic combines Legends from comedy and horror for one epic crossover.

The hilarity of this film would be the equivalent of putting Key and Peel in a Conjuring film. Seeing this comedy duo clumsily interacting with these dangerous horror icons is so out of place fans have no choice but to laugh. Abbott and Costello feel like your average Joes, making it easy to root for them as they face off against Transylvania's most famous monsters.

1 Ip Man 4: The Finale (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

This Epic close to a series based on the legendary grandmaster, shakes things up by transporting the story to a new country and adding another legendary martial arts Icon.

This final film takes Ip to San Francisco, where fans can see him in an unfamiliar setting interacting with different cultures than previous films. The film delivers on the action, including a heart-pounding match between martial arts superstars Donnie Yen and Scott Adkins. Fans are also treated with a square-off between Ip and the infamous Bruce Lee in this emotional goodby to the character.

