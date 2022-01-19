Sometimes actors come along and their talent is evident from the first time they step on screen. Just this year, Alana Haim was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical for her first onscreen performance in Licorice Pizza. It was a performance seemingly of a seasoned veteran, and yet, it was her first time in a film. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the 20 best film acting debuts of all time.

20. Jamie Bell as Billy Elliot - Billy Elliot (2000)

At the age of just 14, Jamie Bell (Rocketman) took on the titular role in Stephen Daldry’s (The Hours) Billy Elliot. The film would go on to be adapted into an incredibly successful Broadway show, and while a lot of that has to do with the uplifting nature of the story, it’s hard to imagine the film having any success without Bell’s performance.

It’s a nuanced role about a boy growing up with a coal miner father who hates that his son wants to be a ballet dancer. Struggling with his father, his poor living conditions, and the unbelievable idea that a boy would want to be a dancer, Bell manages to capture our hearts. For his work in the film, he won the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, and he was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

19. Haing S. Ngor as Dith Pran -The Killing Fields (1984)

The story of how Haing S Ngor came to be in The Killing Fields might be even more incredible than the performance. Ngor was not a professional actor when he was cast in the film, instead, he was a surgeon and a gynecologist. However, as someone who survived Cambodian prison camps in real life due to his medical knowledge, Ngor was a perfect fit for the role of Dith Pran, a reporter who must escape from a prison camp.

The performance would earn Ngor an Academy Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, making him just the second person ever (Harold Russell, The Best Years of Our Lives) to win an acting Oscar despite not being a professional actor.

18. Natalie Portman as Mathilda Leon - The Professional (1994)

Natalie Portman (Black Swan) was a star from the first time she walked on screen. At the age of 12, she plays the protégé to a hit man in Luc Besson’s (The Fifth Element) Leon: The Professional, and she owns every scene she’s in. Playing opposite Jean Reno (Mission: Impossible), the two form an unlikely bond as they both struggle through the difficulties of their lives.

Portman is able to play the role of Mathilda with maturity that is well beyond her years, yet still capture all the emotions that a young girl in her circumstances would experience. It was a heartfelt performance that set in motion one of the best acting careers of the 21st century.

17. Cooper Hoffman as Gary Valentine - Licorice Pizza (2021)

Perhaps this is recency bias, but Cooper Hoffman’s performance in Licorice Pizza is downright phenomenal. With no acting credits to his name, he carries the movie as the wide-eyed Gary who had a few acting gigs as a child and is now trying to figure out how to make that next step. When he meets Alana (Alana Haim), he immediately falls for her despite being 10 years younger. As he tries to woo her, Hoffman exudes a level of charisma normally reserved for the most seasoned actors.

Working with Paul Thomas Anderson, a frequent collaborator of his father Philip Seymour Hoffman (Capote), Hoffman is able to draw from his dad’s work and create something familiar yet awfully unique. If this film is any indication, Hoffman is in for a great career.

16. Hailee Steinfeld as Mattie Ross - True Grit (2010)

For awards purposes, audiences were supposed to believe that Hailee Steinfeld (The Edge of Seventeen) played a supporting role in this movie, despite being the main character and in nearly every single scene. While that may have just been part of the plan to get her a nomination for the Academy Award (which, if the case, was a successful plan) it doesn’t take away from the fact that Steinfeld is the heart and soul of Joel and Ethan Coen’s (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) True Grit.

She goes toe to toe with Jeff Bridges (The Big Lebowski) as he takes on the role of Rooster Cogburn. While the 13-year-old Steinfeld could have been easily overshadowed, she manages to remain feisty and aggressive without ever overacting, a truly difficult task for any actor.

15. Edward Norton as Aaron Stampler - Primal Fear (1996)

It’s hard to believe that this was Edward Norton’s (American History X) first movie. If you discover Primal Fear now, you’re likely to assume that Norton was already a star and that he was sought out for the role of the stuttering Aaron Stampler. However, you’d be mistaken. In his first performance, Norton showed off his range as the altar boy who is on trial for committing a vicious murder.

Throughout the movie, he is mild-mannered and has a distinct innocence about him, but when it comes time to ratchet up the intensity, Norton does so with ease. The performance would earn Norton his first of three Academy Award nominations.

14. Gabourey Sidibe as Claireece “Precious” Jones - Precious (2009)

With no film experience, Gabourey Sidibe (American Horror Story) arrived on the scene as one of the most iconic characters of the 21st century. Sidibe plays Precious Jones, an illiterate and pregnant high school girl who grows up in poverty with her abusive mother. It’s a no-holds-barred look at life without hope, and yet Sidibe’s performance leaves audiences hopeful even as the negative things in her life keep piling up.

Precious is an incredibly difficult film to watch, but the role earned Sidibe Best Actress in a Leading Role nominations at the Academy Awards, BAFTAs, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Golden Globes.

13. Jared Gilman and Kara Hayward as Sam Shakusky and Suzy Bishop - Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

It wouldn’t be right to put one without putting the other, considering Moonrise Kingdom couldn’t be what it is without both of them. Jared Gilman (Paterson) and Kara Hayward (Manchester by the Sea) play Sam Shakusky and Suzy Bishop in Wes Anderson’s (The Grand Budapest Hotel) 2012 coming-of-age film Moonrise Kingdom. For their first roles, they are tasked with doing one of the hardest things to do in film: capture Anderson’s essence without going over the top.

As first-time actors, they succeed admirably, with Sam playing the orphaned Khaki Scout who acts years older than his age, and Suzy, the unhappy girl from the dysfunctional family who needs adventure in her life. The two earned numerous awards for their work in the movie, impressively standing out in a film full of colorful characters.

12. Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber - Die Hard (1988)

Talk about starting with a bang. When people sit around and argue about whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie, does anyone ever take the time to think that the real argument should be why it took Hollywood so long to put Alan Rickman (Harry Potter franchise) in a movie? The man was 42 years old when he took on the role of Hans Gruber, and it’s a role so iconic and so incredible, that it’s impossible to believe this is really his first film acting role.

Much like with Norton, one just discovering this movie now and knowing Rickman’s legacy would surely assume that he was cast because of his resume, but it really was just a stroke of genius. Better late than never, as they say.

11. Lupita N’Yongo as Patsey - 12 Years a Slave (2013)

Not only did Lupita N’Yongo (Queen of Katwe) get nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her feature film debut in 12 Years a Slave, she also won it. N’Yongo plays Patsey, a young slave who is treated horribly by a despicable plantation owner (Michael Fassbender) and she acts the part unflinchingly, sparing the audience none of the pain and suffering that she is going through.

Her devastating work earned her a slew of awards in addition to the Oscar, and it set in motion a very successful career that has featured roles in films such as Jordan Peele’s Us and Marvel’s Black Panther.

10. Orson Welles as Charles Foster Kane - Citizen Kane (1941)

Some people save the best for last, and some just get it out of the way on day one. Orson Welles’ (Touch of Evil) Citizen Kane is widely regarded as the greatest film of all time, and while most of that has to do with Welles’ direction, it cannot be understated how impressive his performance in this film is.

As a man standing 6’4, Welles is able to command the screen and create the all-too powerful Kane with ease. What’s even more impressive is that Welles was just 25 years old in the film. He plays a man who ages from youthful aspiration to loneliness in old age, and he does it admirably and believably from start to finish.

9. Tom Holland as Lucas - The Impossible (2012)

Long before he became Spider-Man, Tom Holland was an unknown just like every other actor. While it was Naomi Watts (Mulholland Dr.) who received the Oscar nomination for the film, in the leading category nonetheless, it is Holland who serves as the audience's anchor throughout the movie. The film, which is based on the real-life survival story of a family vacationing in Thailand when the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami hits, is a devastating film with a stark sense of realism.

Expertly directed by J.A. Bayona (The Orphanage), the story follows Holland and Watts as they are separated from the rest of their family and struggling to survive. With Watts bedridden for a good portion of the movie, Holland is the one who guides us through the tragedy of the Thai tsunami, showing a range of emotions in the process. With a performance so heartbreaking, it’s not hard to see why he became a household name just a few years later.

8. Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins - Mary Poppins (1964)

A performance so iconic, it’s hard to believe this is the first role of Julie Andrews’ (The Sound of Music) incredible career. She was already a successful Broadway star by the time she took the role, but somehow she hadn’t made the transition to the big screen after the musical heavy 1950s.

Like N’Yongo, Andrews won the Academy Award for her first-ever role. Shortly thereafter, she became a Hollywood star, while the character of Mary Poppins went on to become one of the most iconic characters in cinema history.

7. Jennifer Hudson as Effie White - Dreamgirls (2006)

Some actors were just born for certain roles. As was the case for Jennifer Hudson (Respect) when she was cast as Effie White in Dreamgirls. Based on the Tony award-winning Broadway musical, Hudson had massive shoes to fill for the role of Effie which had already brought Jennifer Holliday a Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actress. To take on such an iconic role in your first-ever acting performance is not an easy task, and yet Hudson did so to the tune of universal acclaim.

With the performance, the American Idol winner proved that she was the full package, and she was praised with numerous awards, including the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

6. Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo - Roma (2018)

In the best film to come out from Netflix, Alfonso Cuaron (Children of Men) looked to a bunch of newcomers to carry his film. As Cleo, it’s not hard to see why Yalitza Aparicio was the one to take home most of the accolades for her performance, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Cleo is a live-in maid for a middle-class family in Mexico City, and she is struggling to feel a part of the family, while also looking to start one of her own.

While most of the actors listed here were given supporting roles, the success of Roma was entirely dependent on Aparicio’s abilities. With the accolades the film received, it’s safe to say she was successful.

5. Barkhad Abdi as Abduwali Muse - Captain Phillips (2013)

“I am the captain now,” has become one of those lines that you’ll hear dished around just about anywhere. But for a line so universal, it’s interesting to think it was delivered by an actor who is anything but. However, Barkhad Abdi’s (Good Time) performance as Abduwali Muse, the leader of a group of Somali pirates who takes over an American vessel, immediately etched Abdi into film lore.

As a true adversary to Captain Phillips (Tom Hanks), Abdi earned a victory for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the British Academy Film Awards, as well as nominations in the same category at the Academy Awards, the Golden Globes, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

4. Quvenzhané Wallis as Hushpuppy - Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Quvenzhané Wallis (Annie) was only five years old when this film was made, and yet she manages to give an incredibly complex performance, far beyond her years. As Hushpuppy, a young girl living in the Louisiana Bayou with her father, she became the youngest actress ever to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Like with the aforementioned Aparicio, Wallis is the thread that holds the whole movie together, and without her performance, the film would have been a total disaster. Instead, the film received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, another testament to Wallis’ great work.

3. Tatum O’Neal as Addie Loggins - Paper Moon (1973)

Tatum O’Neal (The Bad News Bears) remains the youngest person to ever win an Oscar at just 10 years of age. Playing opposite her father, Ryan O’Neal (Barry Lyndon), Tatum plays a young girl who is taken under the wing of a con artist, as she learns how to pull off all his tricks. Set against the backdrop of the Great Depression, the movie could have really struggled tonally, but the performances from both of the O’Neals keep the film lighthearted.

Peter Bogdanovich’s (The Last Picture Show) decision to shoot the film in black and white creates a somber tone, but Tatum is able to bring a wonderful sense of humor to the film. It was once the child performance that all others were compared to, but more on that in a moment.

2. Brad Dourif as Billy Bibbit - One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

Brad Dourif is a character actor that often blends into his roles, making him unrecognizable to most audiences. He’s best known as Grima Wormtongue in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, but he also has solid parts in Deadwood and 2007’s Halloween remake. Before that, Dourif burst onto the scene in Milos Foreman’s (Amadeus) Oscar-winning One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest as the stuttering Billy Bibbit. His performance is a tour-d e-force with him capturing all the tics of Bibbit as he struggles to follow in R.P. McMurphy’s (Jack Nicholson) footsteps.

Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) also made his film debut in the movie, and while he went on to greater fame than Dourif, Dourif’s performance was the one that stood out to audiences and critics. For his work, he earned a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the Academy Awards, ultimately losing to George Burns in The Sunshine Boys.

1. Anna Paquin as Flora McGrath -The Piano (1993)

Topping this list is a truly phenomenal performance from an actress who was just nine years old at the time of filming. Anna Paquin (True Blood) plays the daughter of a mute Scottish woman (Holly Hunter) who is forced into an arranged marriage and sent to New Zealand. Jane Campion’s (The Power of the Dog) direction allows the audience to see most of the movie through the eyes of Paquin, and it’s this bold decision that allows Paquin to shine in her role.

While Paquin went on to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress at just 11 years old, she is the audience's guide through most of the film. To put that much faith in a child actor in their first role is a bold decision. Luckily for Campion, Paquin gave the performance of a lifetime, and Paquin remains the gold standard for film debuts 29 years later.

