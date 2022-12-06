The evilest villains tend to be humans in many movies. Even though some appear to be monsters, it is very likely that humans are behind those monsters as the main enemy. That said, there is a special type of horror in seeing a scary non-human or not seeing something dangerous that you know is there and is coming for you.

Like how the Umbrella Cooperation created the zombies in Resident Evil, story writers have created their own imaginary non-human villains. The vast sea of antagonists that aren't human is there for the fans to choose from. As seen in the movie Cabin in the Woods, every monster has its own horror and is unique to whomever it gives nightmares to.

Mr. Shadow (The Ultimate Evil) – 'The Fifth Element' (1997)

The main villain in The Fifth Element may seem to be Zorg (Gary Oldman), but he's the secondary antagonist next to the giant planet speeding toward earth. It consumes everything and anything on its way, and it's coming for planet earth.

The Ultimate Evil, also known as Mr. Shadow, has no mercy for the living. There can be no negotiations, and it can't be destroyed by any manufactured weapon – not even nukes. It travels at the speed of light, and its only purpose is to destroy life. The question is, why on earth did Zorg make an agreement with it if Mr. Shadow's intentions are so obvious?

Death – The 'Final Destination' Film Series (2000 - 2011)

The creative ways of dying in Final Destination fascinate fans throughout its movies. When thinking of the main villain, a demon might come to mind, looking at how people die one by one in a gruesome way. But the main antagonist is none other than the old Grim Reaper itself.

Death is the big baddie in the Final Destination films and appears in several ways, including a human form. However, if you don't count the gory death scenes of the human characters, it doesn't have a true known form. In the book Final Destination: Dead Reckoning, death is said to be "a massive abomination composed of decaying, shifting corpses and bones of thousands of species." How delightful.

Parasite – 'Splinter' (2008)

Splinter doesn't exactly have the most unique plot when it comes to horror movies. The villain of the movie, however, is quite uncommon. As a parasite, it infests a host body and takes the form of splinters. After that, it attacks other organisms to multiply.

The skin-crawling villain in Splinter is nightmare fuel for people with trypophobia. It's frightening enough to have an enemy attack you from the outside, but being infested from the inside by a splinter parasite is a whole other level of horror that will stay with audiences long after they've seen the movie.

Alien – 'Alien' (1979)

The violent extraterrestrial species in Alien is an iconic character that has a serious amount of fans and has rightly spawned a legendary Alien franchise with four main movies. In the first movie, the terror begins when humans come by and investigate an alien ship with alien eggs in it.

The extraterrestrial creature's raw instinct for aggression is fascinating and scary at the same time. The acid-blooded creature only wants to survive and multiply in the best way it knows how. However, to humans, it's life-threatening and does not have a friendly face in the slightest.

The Eye of Sauron – The 'Lord of the Rings' Trilogy (2001 - 2003)

Being all-knowing and all-wise doesn't always come with the sight of a white-haired grandma or grandpa. Sauron from The Lord of the Rings has used some of his power to conjure a giant eye that beams from a tall tower and is looking for his lost piece – the One Ring.

As the fan-favorite Gollum says, "always the Great Eye watching, watching," the Eye of Sauron puts fear in the hearts of the fellowship and the fans. He wants to find his ring to then corrupt and rule Middle Earth and will stop at nothing to recover it. Every tense moment where the Eye's light pans across a scene proves just how scary the unique antagonist can be.

Space – 'Gravity' (2013)

One of the biggest fears astronauts could have is probably the malfunction of their space shuttle. That's what happens to the characters in Gravity, leaving them open to the horror of being stranded in empty space.

As the characters drift into nothingness, spectators start thinking of how much time they would have left before they died. Would they die suffocating? Have a heart attack? Or would they accept their fate and open their space helmet? It's a film that makes fans terrified of going to space, with each nerve-wracking second emphasizing the dangers of being alone out there.

The Creatures – 'Bird Box' (2018)

If seeing is believing, Bird Box shows us a tough way to realize that. The movie uses the fear of the unknown for its spectators by making its monster deadly if they ever see it. Deadly, as in causing a frightening kind of madness and causing them to die by suicide.

There is a certain horror in mystery, and Bird Box provides that for its fans. The most important rule of a family trip shouldn't be to never take your blindfolds off. But in the case of Bird Box, you can't break that rule, because once you see the creatures, you will be manipulated into dying and maybe even doing harm to others.

Agent Smith – 'The Matrix' (1999)

Created by the Architect as a computer program, Agent Smith's main purpose was to protect the Matrix from being discovered for what it really is and escaped as the red pills did. He was more skillful than his other agent peers and was defeated by Neo at the end of the first Matrix movie, only to come back later.

His abilities were limited when he was still an agent of the system. But when he broke free, there was no limit to what he could do. When Agent Smith was free from the system, he manifested himself as a computer virus and multiplied like there is no tomorrow. He even escaped the Matrix by finding a human body and eventually infested the entire Core Network of the Matrix.

The Killer Rabbit of Caerbannog – 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)

This mini monstrosity in Monty Python is not what it looks like. On their mission to find the Holy Grail, King Arthur and his knights encounter a cave guarded by a Rabbit. Even though they are warned about the Killer Rabbit by Tim the Enchanter, they underestimate it because of its appearance.

The Killer Rabbit brutally attacks the group of knights in a very graphic and bloody scene. What makes this non-human enemy so horrifying is that its looks are deceiving. Sure, a rabbit can bite. But can it fly in the air, slicing people's throats open? Even the shock of its encounter would be a good reason for a heart attack.

Nanobot Swarm – 'Moonfall' (2022)

Image via Lionsgate

Those who unironically think the Moon is hollow must have loved Roland Emmerich's apocalyptic movie Moonfall. It is about the Moon being a habitat of swarming AI nanobots that were created thousands of years ago: and they are starting to attack.

Anything swarming and chasing you would have a "nope" from almost everyone. These swarming nanobots in the movie are not only coming after people but also making the artificial Moon collapse with Earth. The destruction of this blue ball comes from its closest neighbor, the Moon.

