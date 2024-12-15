Christmastime is that special time of year when everything is bright and merry. It's also when things are at their darkest and coldest. While families are cozying up and putting on their favorite yuletide movies or perhaps a Christmas episode of their favorite sitcom, there's another seasonal selection of films that appeal to the darker side of the holiday. Film noir combines hard-boiled crime stories with visuals heavily influenced by German expressionism for a classic genre that is still alive and well in modern cinema.

Christmas noir mixes the merry visuals of the holiday season with a cynical tone that makes for a perfect cocktail that's equal parts sweet and spice. Whether viewers need some bitter counter-programming to the saccharine holiday specials or the whole holly and jolly thing isn't their bag, these ten noir films are the best to watch while sipping on a spiked eggnog.

10 'Lady in the Lake' (1946)

Directed by Robert Montgomery

Lady in the Lake adapts Raymond Chandler's novel of the same name featuring his famed private detective character Phillip Marlowe. The film, which is set during the Christmas season, may not be the best Philip Marlowe adaptation, but it does have one aspect that makes it stand out among other film noir. Almost the entire film is shot from the POV of the lead character, played by director Robert Montgomery.

It's a fairly novel concept, and one that this film did decades before any other, though fellow forgotten noir Dark Passage would employ the technique for its entire first act only one year later. Ultimately, the camera perspective comes off more as a gimmick than anything else, and the camera technology at the time didn't provide much pliability. Fans of the character or unique cinematography should add this to their Christmas watch list.

9 'Mr. Arkadin' (1955)

Directed by Orson Welles

Mr. Arkadin, the oft-overlooked film noir of Orson Welles' directorial career, was marred by a disastrous editing process. Welles' creative control was taken away, and it resulted in several different versions of the final film. While any version of the film can't reach the cinematic heights of Citizen Kane or Touch of Evil, there is still enough of Welles' talent on display to make it worth watching.

The twisty plot involves a smuggler who, after attempting to blackmail the wealthy Mr. Arkadin (played by Welles), finds himself investigating the man's past on his behalf. A Christmas party is also featured prominently within the film, making this one a perfect gift under the tree for any cynical cinephile.

8 'The Night of the Hunter' (1955)

Directed by Charles Laughton

From underwhelming and overlooked to an absolute classic. The Night of the Hunter comes from actor turned director Charles Laughton, who would sadly never direct another film after the initial negative reception that this film received. It's a film noir by way of southern gothic, with Robert Mitchum at the center with one of the best villain performances of the 1950s. Mitchum is spellbinding and terrifying as the serial murdering preacher Harry Powell, who sets his sight on two unsuspecting children while in search of a hidden fortune.

While Christmas only comes into the film at the very end, it adds an almost fable-like ending to what is a very dark story of murder and greed. The real Christmas miracle was the resurrection of this film's reputation after critics initially dismissed it upon release, but it is now lauded as an absolute masterpiece and has been referenced in the cinema of filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee, and the Coen Brothers.

7 'The Ice Harvest' (2005)

Directed Harold Ramis

This underrated neo-noir black comedy went almost completely unnoticed upon its release. The Ice Harvest, which details a group of Kansas criminals and their dark dealings on Christmas Eve, was directed by Harold Ramis, an 80's comedy legend behind some of the decade's most iconic films. Despite his comedic pedigree, Ramis was operating here in much darker territory than he ever had before, and the film ends up as ruthless as it is funny.

The cast includes John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton, Connie Nielsen and Randy Quaid, giving a performance that's relatively hinged in comparison to the actor's real life. This sharply written piece of Midwest noir would make a perfect stocking-stuffer alongside Fargo.

6 'Christmas Holiday' (1944)

Directed by Robert Siodmak

Christmas Holiday is a crime film set through the eponymous holiday as a jilted Army officer meets a mysterious singer in New Orleans who has a past with a murderous ex-husband. Director Robert Siodmak, who would later be nominated for an Academy Award for the noir The Killers, infuses the film with a Christmas atmosphere in music and visuals that sharply contrast its dark subject matter. The script, by supposed Citizen Cane writer Herman Mankiewicz, is also filled with the best kind of terse noir dialogue.

If Christmas noir is all about the dark side of joy, then Christmas Holiday has the best personification of that in song and dance man Gene Kelly, best known for Singin' in the Rain, playing very against type as a Southern silver-tongued psychopath. This is the Secret Santa gift that's perfect for any crime cinema connoisseur looking to expand their library.

5 'The Silent Partner' (1978)

Directed by Daryl Duke

This Canadian neo-noir thriller features Christmas as a part of its heist plot, complete with Christopher Plummer as a Santa-suited bank robber. When a bank teller, played by Elliot Gould, skims some stolen cash for himself and blames the robber, it sets off a dark chain of events as both men attempt to outwit the other.

Yet another noir that has flown under the radar, the film makes good use of its chilly Canadian setting, and features strong performances from Gould, who was in the better known 70's noir The Long Goodbye, and Plummer, who is plain terrifying. There's also a rather shockingly violent murder late into the film that is sure to get one's blood pumping after a heavy Christmas dinner.

4 'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

Directed by Curtis Hanson

Curtis Hanson, who wrote the script for The Silent Partner, directed this Academy-Award winning adaptation of James Ellroy's crime novel, which was a part of his famous L.A. Quartet. The film isn't afraid to be unfaithful to the novel, but it distills the themes of corruption, celebrity, and exploitation into a potent two-hour thrill ride.

Christmas only features at the beginning of the film where, like the novel, it depicts a fictionalized version of the real-life Bloody Christmas Riot. The rest is as fine a crime film as offered by any other decade. The casting is perfection, featuring then up-and-coming stars Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce, and a career comeback for Kim Basinger, who Santa left an Oscar under the tree for the following year.

3 'The Thin Man' (1934)

Directed by W.S. Van Dyke