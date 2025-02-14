Film noir is a genre predecessor to modern crime stories, a basis for every kind of thriller we know and love today. No one is immune to a sleek and stylish detective and femme fatale story, giving people the feeling they're immersed in the world of the tormented private eye helping a gorgeous woman get out of trouble. The cozy feeling of watching a classic movie paired with the coldness of the crime story told (mostly) in black and white makes watching noir movies a special kind of event.

As the genre grew during the 1940s and 50s, so did its representative features; not all the greatest noirs feature a classic detective story, but most involve crime in some ways. There's also always a message that crime, scheming, and deceit don't pay off, avoiding any sort of glorification of its antagonists, and almost always making the protagonists go through a difficult life lesson. For anyone wishing to get into film noir, the ten must-watch movies of the genre are psychologically intense, emotionally resonant, and just simply very fun.

10. 'Detour' (1945)

Directed by Edgar G. Ulmer

Image via Producers Releasing Corporation

A good feature film doesn't have to be long to be impactful, and Detour is the biggest example of that. At a runtime of 66 minutes, Detour climbs its way to the top of many of the greatest film noir lists, indulging in a pure classic noir atmosphere. Director Edgar G. Ulmer made it for around $100,000 and in only two weeks (according to more recent accounts), but was probably unaware of a future classic under his belt. The effectiveness and pureness of Detour was an inspiration to numerous filmmakers later, making the movie that had the luck of existing become one of the best to ever be made.

Detour follows Al Roberts (Tom Neal), a piano player grieving a breakup with the woman he loves. As he decides to travel to Los Angeles and get her back, Al decides to hitchhike to California; he gets picked up by an unusual man called Charles Haskell Jr. (Edmund MacDonald), and also encounters Vera (Ann Savage) during his trip, getting into even more trouble along the way. It's pretty much a hitchhiking-gone-terribly-wrong story, but it's incredibly effective and poignant, and even kind of bleak. For film noir beginners, Detour is an easy must-watch.

9. 'Touch of Evil' (1958)

Directed by Orson Welles

Image via Universal-International

One of the greatest filmmakers of all time, Orson Welles, is most known for his directorial and acting debut, Citizen Kane. While that movie moved boundaries in terms of filmmaking, Touch of Evil helped establish him as an ingenious film noir director, too. This is one of the last great classic noirs, combining corruption, murder, and politics in one feature. It was based on Whit Masterson's book, Badge of Evil, and stars Welles, Charlton Heston, and Janet Leigh.

Touch of Evil follows prosecutor Miguel Vargas (Heston), who is honeymooning with his wife Susie (Leigh), when a bomb along the US-Mexico border is detonated. Vargas becomes interested in the case, and is joined by a hardened local detective, Hank Quinlan (Welles), in solving it. Touch of Evil was initially panned for "style over substance," but the movie confirms Welles was ahead of his time when it came to storytelling and vision. It's not just a filler phrase for every legendary filmmaker; his use of unusual camera frames and continuous shots was genuinely considered "too much flair." With reevaluation, it became obvious Welles wanted to tell the story in a more encapsulating manner than just through plot, creating one of the most significant noir movies of all time. Watch it for Welles and the unforgettable opening shot.