When we're wondering what makes a good teacher, traits like communication skills, patience, and empathy are often the most mentioned — there is no doubt that a good teacher inspires, motivates, and encourages students with their adaptability and creativity. Because of this, the bond between a teacher and their students can be extremely tight, and films and TV shows have been successfully depicting this throughout the years.

To celebrate all on-screen tutors who have positively influenced not only the characters that inhabit their fictional world but worldwide viewers as well, it's worth recognizing some remarkable fan-favorite teachers we wish were ours, from Miss Honey all the way down to Sister Mary Clarence.

Miss Honey - 'Matilda' Films (1996 & 2022)

Lashana Lynch is the new Miss Honey in Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, the adaptation of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical which is now streaming on Netflix. Although Lynch brought the character to life wonderfully in the latest film, Miss Honey was already a very popular teacher in the first film she appeared in.

Kind, respectful and wonderful at sharing her knowledge with others, Matilda's mentor is undoubtedly one of the most memorable on-screen teachers. Miss Honey deserves recognition thanks to her patience and determination, which leads her to be one of the most effective teachers out there.

Erin Gruwell - 'Freedom Writers' (2007)

Based on the true story of the book The Freedom Writers Diary: How a Teacher and 150 Teens Used Writing to Change Themselves and the World Around Them, Freedom Writers revolves around one of the most inspiring young teachers. Hilary Swank steps into the shoes of real-life Erin Gruwell, an idealistic teacher who believes all students deserve the same opportunities.

Always encouraging at-risk students to reconsider a lot of things, including daily actions and the way they see themselves and others, Miss Erin is surely one of the most remarkable on-screen (and real-life) mentors.

Minerva McGonagall - The 'Harry Potter' Franchise

One of the most beloved Harry Potter teachers is Maggie Smith's iconic Minerva McGonagall. On top of being able to shapeshift into a cat, which is an extremely cool fact by itself, Minerva certainly knows how to put bullies in their place.

While she may not be the most loving teacher of all, McGonagall is never afraid to tell it like it is and is certainly one of the fairest figures in the franchise. Always concerned with the well-being of her students, this absolute girl boss will not tolerate slander and is ready to protect her school at all costs.

Charles Xavier - The 'X-Men' Franchise

Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy's Charles Xavier have a huge role in the X-Men movies. One of the most well-respected and powerful leaders in the Marvel universe, Professor X is also incredibly knowledgeable and contemplative, which are traits that make him stand out as a teacher.

Although Charles is far from a perfect character (and has done his share of questionable things), this beloved professor showcases how much he cares for his students by helping them identify their skills and abilities, ultimately encouraging every student to always be their truest, most authentic self.

John Keating - 'Dead Poets Society' (1989)

Dead Poets Society is a thought-provoking and profound film that features a charming, energetic English teacher who is wonderfully brought to life by the late Robin Williams. Highly effective in the way he handles his students, Keating is one of the many inspiring mentors we wish we had.

With an unusual yet deeply intriguing teaching style that usually goes against the conventional at the time, this Dead Poets Society tutor successfully made his students fall in love with learning, including many forms of art. Apart from being a great fictional teacher, Keating is easily one of the most memorable characters ever.

Rubeus Hagrid - The 'Harry Potter' Franchise

Always the one to charm viewers with his friendly and kindhearted personality, late Robbie Coltrane's legendary character from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter has, throughout the years, stolen loads of hearts with his contagious love for magical creatures and extremely compassionate nature.

Although, frankly, Hagrid had the potential to become an even better teacher than he actually ended up being, there is so much joy in the way he shows his creatures to his students. Even if he didn't have the qualifications, his passion for his subject was highly evident.

Muriel Stacy - 'Anne with an E' (2017 - 2019)

There are many great things about Anne with an E, and teacher Muriel Stacy (Joanna Douglas) is definitely one of them. First appearing in the ninth episode of the second season, Miss Stacy sweeps viewers off their feet with her carefree, laid-back attitude as well as undeniable charm and elegance.

An important character throughout, this very modern, ahead-of-her-time teacher is highly creative and bright. Still, what makes Muriel excel at her job is the way she cares about all her students, ensuring they all benefit from her knowledge by developing new and exciting ways of teaching.

Mr. Miyagi - 'Karate Kid' (1984)

Although he may not be a teacher in the academic sense of the word, Pat Morita's Mr. Miyagi from Karate Kid is undoubtedly a hugely influential figure in Daniel Larusso's (Ralph Macchio) life. The mentor we all wish we had, Mr. Miyagi taught Larusso valuable lessons in both life and martial arts.

Wise and reserved, this quiet karate master who frequently highlights the importance of peace and tranquility goes down in history as one of the most memorable fictional tutors.

Mr. Feeny - 'Boy Meets World' (1993 - 2000)

Boy Meets World's Mr. Feeny, portrayed by William Daniels, was Cory's (Ben Savage) sixth-grade teacher. Assuredly, the beloved character is exceedingly good at his field; not only does Mr. Feeny teach prized academic lessons but also memorable life ones, including those on love, life and friendship.

Daniels' Fenny played a very important part in the show, and positively influencing his students' lives throughout was one of them. There is no doubt that this unforgettable teacher is a fan favorite.

Sister Mary Clarence - 'Sister Act' (1992)

Sister Act introduces viewers to Whoopi Goldberg's Sister Mary Clarence, a music teacher in an urban Catholic school who is set to teach students how to harmonize at Notre Dame of Maryland University. And there are plenty of reasons why she fits the bill.

Apart from being really creative and confident, Sister Mary Clarence is often seen inspiring and encouraging her students; but that doesn't mean she doesn't hold them accountable when she needs to. Apart from harmonizing, she teaches them important lessons on morals and behavior.

