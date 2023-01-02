Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers.2022 delivered several incredible movies, from daring sci-fi adventures to compelling and heartbreaking dramas, to the usual superhero fare. Projects like Robert Eggers' The Northman and Ti West's Pearl featured clever and daring screenplays and memorable and complex characters, some of which surely became fan favorites.

RELATED: The Best Thrillers Of 2022 You Need To Watch ASAP

To make things better, many of these figures delivered impassioned monologues that left a deep impression in fans' minds. From jarring confessions of the characters' deepest insecurities to harrowing admissions of crimes committed in the past, these monologues are outright unforgettable and will surely live rent-free in fans' heads.

Pearl's Confession in 'Pearl'

Image via A24

Mia Goth delivers a tour-de-force performance in what is essentially a one-woman show. Pearl, a prequel to the unexpected hit X and one of 2022's best horror films, is an origin story for the villainous character of Pearl, chronicling her life as a young woman living on a farm during the late 1910s.

Pearl is a study on broken dreams and obsession, wholly supported by Goth's career-best performance. During one of the film's pivotal moments, Pearl delivers a rambling monologue about her expectations from life that escalates into a full-blown confession of her crimes. The scene goes for almost seven minutes, with Goth crafting a sympathetic yet horrifying portrayal of despair. Theatrical but never over-the-top, Goth delivers a masterclass in controlled emotion and a monologue that will surely be repeated in acting schools for years to come.

Bobby's Speech in 'Bros'

Image via Universal Pictures

Bros is one of 2022's greatest box office bombs that deserved so much more. The film, co-written by and starring Billy Eichner, follows two Manhattan men who avoid commitment but still try to make their relationship work. Luke Macfarlane also stars.

Eichner's Bobby is hard to sympathize with, mainly because the comedian takes an overly confrontational approach to portray the character's insecurities. However, the facade cracks during one of the film's crucial scenes, where Bobby delivers a profound monologue about his life. Tackling Bobby's fears and sense of self-loathing, Eichner gives one of the year's most emotional yet rewarding monologues. And while the character's adversarial qualities remain, they aren't enough to deprive the scene of its meaning.

Queen Gudrún's Revelation in 'The Northman'

Image via A24

Nicole Kidman might be her generation's most daring actor. Unafraid to go to really dark places for her performances, Kidman is the closest thing to Isabelle Huppert in US cinema. Her cruel performance in The Northman is a confirmation of her ability to imbue her characters with a visceral and overpowering energy seldom seen in Hollywood's biggest movie stars.

RELATED: Revenge Movies That Don't End Well For Anyone

The film's twist comes courtesy of Kidman's Queen Gudrún, who reveals a cold and devastating truth to her son Amleth. Kidman's hateful performance is perfection, with the actor going all-in on the moment. Each of her well-chosen words drips with venom as her loathing for her son comes to light in the most hurtful way possible. Kidman blends seduction with pure contempt, crafting a terrifying villainous performance for the ages.

Pádriac Súilleabháin's Argument in 'The Banshees Of Inisherin'

Image via Searchlight Pictures

It's genuinely surprising, egregious even that it took Hollywood more than twenty years to recognize Colin Farrell as an Oscar-worthy actor. Yet, The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh's incredibly black tragic comedy, should serve as the definitive confirmation of the Irish actor's acting prowess. The film follows Pádriac Súilleabháin, a lonely but well-meaning man who enters a downward spiral after his life-long friend suddenly ends their relationship.

As Pádriac hopelessly wonders what he did wrong, he angrily confronts Colm at the local bar while inebriated. What follows is a heart-wrenching monologue where Pádriac insists there is value in a person's seemingly safe and uneventful life after Colm calls him boring. Farrell's tender, honest performance, coupled with McDonagh's devastating words, create a moving portrayal of loneliness and desperation that will undoubtedly resonate with more than one watching.

Zelda Perkins' Story in 'She Said'

Samantha Morton only has one scene in She Said, but it's all she needs to make a lasting impression. The film follows two New York Times reporters as they investigate and write the exposé of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct throughout the years. In one of the film's pivotal scenes, Zoe Kazan's Jodi Kantor interviews Zelda Perkins, a woman who worked as a Miramax assistant in her youth. In a lengthy confession, Perkins recounts her experiences with Weinstein and describes an incident that affected a fellow assistant profoundly.

RELATED: 'She Said' & Other Movies About Fantastically Dedicated Journalists

Morton delivers each word with dry conviction as if she's recounted this story a thousand times – she has; that's the problem. She Said is a painful reminder of how institutions and power figures did more than their fair share to protect and indulge Weinstein, making Morton's Perkins the prime example of someone who raised her voice only to find no one was listening. And yet, Morton fills Zelda with a quiet and subdued sense of hope. Even if she thinks nothing might change, she still hopes it might. Therein lies the strength of her performance. No scenery-chewing soliloquies or verbose tirades needed; just a determined woman with a powerful story to tell.

Lydia Tár's Lecture in 'TÁR'

Image via Focus Features

Cate Blanchett delivers one of 2022's best performances in Todd Field's psychological drama TÁR. The film chronicles the life of renowned but challenging musical composer and conductor Lydia Tár and her relationship with her adoptive daughter, Petra.

From beginning to end, TÁR is a showcase for Blanchett's mighty talent. It's no surprise that she has more than one prominent monologue in the film – indeed, TÁR might just be Blanchett monologuing. However, the film's most noteworthy moment comes as Lydia engages in an impassionate debate about morality's place in art. It's an incendiary speech, and Blanchett sinks her teeth into the words, delivering them with the perfect mix of conviction and contempt. TÁR is a challenging character study that will surely divide mainstream audiences, but at least everyone will come out of the film praying at the church of one Cate Blanchett, as they should.

Waymond's Monologue in 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

Image via A24

There are not enough words to describe how brilliant Ke Huy Quan's performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once is. Portraying Waymond with a mix of vulnerability, frustration, desperation, and longing, Quan's portrayal is deeply moving and one of the many reasons the movie is one of the year's best.

Near the film's ending, as Evelyn prepares to abandon everything and enter the bagel, Waymond delivers a heartfelt monologue about the importance of kindness. In another universe, wealthy Waymond talks about how there's strength in positivity before saying his now-iconic line, "In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you." It's a monumental performance by Quan, and the simple yet concise summarization of the film's themes put into words. Few performances this year were as nuanced or affecting as Quan's, and this monologue is more than proof enough.

NEXT: The Highest-Rated Movies Since 2020 So Far, According To IMDb