More often than not, directors tend to work alone. Whilst the process of making a film is undoubtedly a creative process that usually requires a large (and cooperative) team working together to pull off, it can help to have a single person overseeing the process. A lone director does allow for a singular vision to shine through, and ensures a level of consistency for the film being made.

RELATED: Prolific Filmmakers Who Have Directed More Than 100 Movies

However, there are plenty of examples of great duos who have been able to direct films together. It's even more impressive when the duos happen to be siblings, as they're able to put aside whatever differences they may have in order to put their minds together and create great films. In highlighting some of these duos (and the work they've done), here are 10 notable - and highly accomplished - sibling duos in the world of filmmaking.

The Duffer brothers

Image via Netflix

With Stranger Things being one of the biggest shows of the past decade, it's safe to say that the show's creators - Matt and Ross Duffer - are among the most high-profile sibling filmmakers out there at the moment. While Stranger Things is technically a TV series, its cinematic presentation and high budget per episode do little to suggest it's "less impressive" than your average film.

Nothing else the Duffer brothers have done has been anywhere near as popular as Stranger Things, though considering the show is going to conclude with season 5, it's safe to say that many of the show's fans will eagerly await whatever they choose to make next.

The Marx brothers

The Marx Brothers stand out among other filmmaker siblings throughout history because... well, there were four of them that worked together. It's one thing for a pair of siblings to work together in producing entertainment for the big screen, but it's something else to have several brothers cooperating as one unit.

Granted, Groucho, Chico, and Harpo were the main trio, with Zeppo known for playing the straight man in several of their films. There was a fifth brother, too, nicknamed Gummo, but his involvement in their films was limited. They were a family act through and through, though, with three (sometimes four) brothers writing and starring in a range of classic comedies, with the most beloved of their films being released throughout the 1930s.

The Wachowskis

Lana and Lilly Wachowski will probably always be best-known for The Matrix series. The first one, in particular, has become one of the most influential science-fiction/action movies of all time, with the sequels being somewhat less well-received, but not without their fans (though the most recent one, The Matrix Resurrections, was only directed by Lana, and not Lilly).

RELATED: Directors Who Released Two Films in a Single Year

However, it should be noted that as a pair, the two have done far more than just The Matrix movies. Their other films include Bound, Cloud Atlas, and Speed Racer, all of which have devoted fanbases, and they also wrote and produced the 2005 cult classic V For Vendetta.

Christopher and Jonathan Nolan

Admittedly, the filmmaking partnership between the Nolan brothers isn't as obvious as most sibling duos. Christopher Nolan is the more well-known of the two, and Jonathan Nolan might be best known for being the creator and lead writer behind HBO's Westworld series, which his brother isn't creatively involved with.

However, the two have collaborated for several key films, with Jonathan Nolan being a credited co-writer for numerous films Christopher Nolan directed, including The Prestige and The Dark Knight. Further, he wrote the short story which Memento was based on, which ended up being the first film that really got Christopher Nolan recognized as a director, ensuring that even if they don't always work together, the Nolan brothers remain a significant pair of siblings within the film world.

The Lumière brothers

Louis and Auguste Lumière were a pair of brothers who were instrumental in the development of cinema as an art form. All of their work is more than a century old at this point, with the vast majority of their short films made in the 19th century.

Admittedly, their short films are very simple by today's standards, and don't really have "narratives." Plus, they're short even by short film standards, with most of their films being less than one minute long. However, seeing a moving image on a screen at all was mind-blowing to those living in the late 1800s, and as legend would have it, their 1895 film, Train Pulling into a Station, caused viewers to fear for their safety, given they thought the train on-screen was about to hit them.

The Safdie brothers

Joshua and Benjamin Safdie are relatively new on the movie scene, first gaining significant popularity in 2017 with their tense crime-thriller, Good Time. In 2019, they released Uncut Gems, which was even better, becoming one of that year's best films, all the while retaining the style and sustained tension that was present in their earlier works.

Fans of their two best-known films should watch their earlier movies, too, including 2014's Heaven Knows What and 2009's Daddy Longlegs. They seem to be improving with each subsequent film they make, and considering how great Uncut Gems was, it's incredibly exciting to anticipate what they'll do next.

The Coen brothers

Sibling duos don't get much more well-known than The Coen brothers. Joel and Ethan Coen have been writing and directing movies together since the early 1980s, and have worked together to make some of the most acclaimed movies of all time, including No Country For Old Men, Fargo, and The Big Lebowski.

RELATED: The Best, Craziest Movie-Related Drinking Games of All Time

Interestingly, though, their status as a duo has been called into question with the release of 2021's The Tragedy of Macbeth, which is notable for being the first movie directed only by Joel Coen. Time will tell if they work together again, because while Joel Coen's solo effort was still pretty great, it would be a blow to the film world if it means we're not going to see any more films from the two as brothers.

The Farrelly brothers

Peter and Bobby Farrelly are best-known for the series of comedies they made together during the 1990s and early 2000s. Some weren't exactly critical hits, but a decent number have stood the test of time, most notably 1994's Dumb and Dumber and 1998's There's Something About Mary.

Their style of humor seemed to become a little out of fashion once the 21st century rolled around, though, and in more recent years, they haven't collaborated quite as much. Still, Peter Farrelly found a surprising amount of success in 2018 as an independent director, as his film Green Book was a surprise Best Picture winner at the Oscars.

The Russo brothers

People don't tend to flock to see Marvel movies based on who writes and directs them, but if the track record of Joe and Anthony Russo is considered, maybe they should. That's because the duo has been behind four of the best films from the MCU so far: Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Before entering the MCU, they were accomplished TV directors, directing numerous episodes for two of the best sitcoms of the 21st century, Arrested Development and Community. Whilst their post-Endgame films haven't been quite as well-received (Cherry and The Gray Man), the strength of their TV and MCU output ensures it's still worth keeping an eye out for their future projects.

Jay and Mark Duplass

The Duplass brothers - Jay and Mark - made several films together during the 2000s and early 2010s, but seem to have focused on solo projects more in recent years. And ultimately, they might be more recognizable for their work as actors, with Jay Duplass being a part of Transparent's main cast, and Mark Duplass well-known for starring in (and writing!) the two Creep films.

Their works together shouldn't be overlooked, though, as they found a fair amount of success through their independent, low-budget dramedies. Films like Cyrus and Jeff, Who Lives at Home do have odd tones that ensure they're not for everyone, but it can't be denied that the Duplass brothers, as a duo, have a distinct style.

NEXT: The Best Performances From Directors in Their Own Movies