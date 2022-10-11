Composer-centered stories make for great movies. Whether we can attribute it to the enduring power of their work – "Toccata and Fugue in D minor" as we approach Halloween, Tchaikovsky’s cannonfire in the "1812 Overture", "The Imperial March" – or to the eccentric qualities that these geniuses so often exhibit, film has continued to explore and re-explore the concept of the composer.

As initial public reactions begin to roll in about the highly anticipated drama Tár, which stars Cate Blanchett as a genius composer herself, read below to catch up on 10 great films about composers and the work that lives and breathes long after they’ve gone.

Phantom of the Opera (1925)

In one of the great aesthetic triumphs of the 1920s, The Phantom of the Opera is perhaps the most successful screen adaptation of the legendary novel of the same name.

Set in the Paris opera house in the 1800s, a young ingenue is given the gift of music by a mysterious, disfigured phantom who haunts Palais Garnier. This silent film distills the pure essence of the phantom legacy in each frame: shadows that creep up walls, giggling and screaming ballerinas, secret corridors and painful longing. The result evokes the works of Welles and Spielberg in its use of shadow and light, and the format of the silent picture makes this usually campy and melodramatic tale genuinely scary.

Phantom of the Paradise (1974)

Crazier than it looks, more surreal than it sounds, the rock-musical-comedy-horror Phantom of the Paradise is a strange and delightful concoction by Brian De Palma – otherwise known for films like Scarface and Carrie.

When a promising musician is tricked into giving his life’s work to sleazy, thieving music producer named Swan, the composer donns a quite unsettling costume and terrorizes a concert hall, as he attempts to get his favorite singer to perform his music. In combining the arcs of Phantom of the Opera, The Picture of Dorian Gray, and Faust (a high-brow tragic German play from the 1770s), the resulting film is fascinating, if not always impeccable. As with several other entries on this list, Phantom of the Paradise was a commercial and critical failure at the time of its release, but has since been elevated to cult classic status.

Lisztomania (1977)

Spaceships. Train explosions. Ringo Starr playing the Pope. If the subject of the composer naturally lends itself to stylized and fanciful interpretation, then never is this phenomenon so clear as in Lisztomania, the 1970s cult classic film about Hungarian composer Franz Liszt.

Perhaps the loosest interpretation of real-life events in this roundup, Lisztomania captures the essence of 1970s superstardom to put into context the life and times of the celebrated composer who found fame in the 1800s. With a soundtrack composed by a member of the band Yes, and Liszt himself played by Roger Daltrey of The Who, the juxtaposition of rock-and-rollers and composers is blatant and intentional. Its episodic, ridiculous, at times offensive and often low-budget flare may not be for everyone, but Lisztomania is assuredly the boldest composer biopic the world has yet to see.

Tous les Matins Du Monde (1991)

With all the melancholy and delightful dreariness of the French, Tous les Matins Du Monde tells the story of Monsieur de Sainte Colombe, a master of the viol (very similar to the modern violin) in the time of King Louis XIV, and of a young man who becomes entangled in the lives of the family.

Saint-Colombe and his two daughters become masterful musicians, and as a result of grief and after insulting the king, live solitary and reclusive lives practicing their music. A young man named Marais comes to Colombe to become his student and is rejected, but not before Colombe’s eldest daughter falls in love with the aspiring musician.

Needless to say, tragedy ensues, though restrained and masterful in its perfectly French way. Music, here, is less in the forefront than some of the others, but remains an important plot-driver and thematic element.

Tick, Tick…BOOM! (2021)

A rare entry covering a modern composer, Tick, Tick…BOOM! is the 2021 film about Jonathan Larson, the tortured artist who wrote the now-iconic musical Rent. We see Larson, portrayed by Andrew Garfield, struggling to prove himself before he turns 30 years old. His artist ambitions cause friction in his personal life: his girlfriend breaks up with him, friendships falter, and poverty encroaches.

It’s a fabulous look at New York City in the 90s, and an even better one at the sacrifices we make in order to produce something brilliant. And even though it is much more modern than most depictions of celebrated composers on this list, its tragedy is in its familiarity. Mozart was buried in a pauper’s grave; Larson died before ever seeing his success.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995)

Cheesy and hyper-sentimental in all the right ways, Mr. Holland’s Opus takes the obsessive composer trope into an unfamiliar landscape: high school.

The story follows Glenn Holland, a man who dreams of ranking among Coltrane and Gershwin, but who instead finds himself pulling teeth to inspire musical appreciation in teenagers and the community as a whole at an Oregon high school. Academy Award Winner Richard Dreyfus stars, as well as a young Terrence Howard, as 30 years of mentorship, personal struggle, and societal change unfolds. In Mr. Holland’s Opus, unlike many other films on this list, life is seen as the ultimate work of art for the composer.

Scott Joplin (1977)

The king of ragtime finally gets his day in court in 1977’s oft-forgotten biopic, Scott Joplin. The titular character is a Black composer from the Deep South who was the architect of ragtime, a musical style in the late 1800s that has proven to be jazz’s foundation. The film follows his (and ragtime’s) rise to prominence, and traces the inevitable ambitions of great artists as he attempts to write opera and descends into dementia.

The tragic tale is an important one in understanding the American musical tradition. One of few films by Motown Productions, Scott Joplin came out a few years after The Sting won him an Academy Award for music, and just after he earned a posthumous Pulitzer Prize.

The Maestro (2018)

The Maestro is an understated reclaiming of a legend’s legacy.

That legend is Maestro Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, who, according to the film, composed for around 200 Hollywood movies, but was credited for just 7. Told through the struggles of his bumbling mentee Jerry Herst in post-war Hollywood, The Maestro does not allow its lead to indulge in the usual eccentricities and self-serving behavior of the composers of old. Instead, we are given a tender portrait of an artist, one who shares and builds up. In this way, The Maestro is the ultimate composer-palate-cleanse.

Immortal Beloved (1994)

The opening shot of this film, though cinematic low-hanging fruit (the aged composer suddenly becomes illuminated by lightning to the last movement of Beethoven’s fifth symphony), is still deliciously ripe, and thrusts Immortal Beloved, Beethoven’s love story, into motion.

After the death of the great composer, his secretary tasks himself with uncovering the mystery of his “immortal beloved,” to whom Beethoven has left all of his music and money. The dream casting of Gary Oldman as the eccentric genius is only multiplied by a strong supporting cast: Isabella Rossolini as a formidable Hungarian countess, Jeroen Krabbé as his loyal secretary, and Johanna ter Steege as his mortal enemy.

Though it inevitably excuses some of Beethoven’s darker behavioral quirks, the film is also an underrated look at the pain of secret love, the isolation of both genius and disability, and of the immortal nature of art.

Amadeus (1984)

It is only fitting that the greatest composer of all time, or at least the most iconic, was immortalized not only in his music, but also with a truly fantastic movie.

Amadeus is far from a controversial pick for best movie about a composer, but a well-deserved pick nonetheless. And it scores double points for centering on not one, but two composers. Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham), a court composer of average talent with a fierce reverence for God and an obsessive hatred toward Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce) is the other star of the film, which is based on the urban myth that one way or another, Salieri killed Mozart.

Amadeus is bitingly funny, even by modern standards, darkly tragic, even if it takes some artistic liberties with the truth, and 30 years later, remains the gold standard by which all other musical biopics should be held.