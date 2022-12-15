Finding the motivation to do something that you know is important is one of the most potent struggles of everyday living. No matter how much you know you should be doing something, sometimes, the act of actually starting it just feels like too much effort. Enter the unstoppable, nigh-unavoidable activity of procrastination: indefinitely delaying the act of doing something until "some point" later in time by distracting oneself, doing other menial tasks, or just wasting time.

RELATED: 'Avatar 2' & Other Movies That Had Multi-Year Delays

Thankfully, plenty of filmmakers (who likely deal with procrastination themselves) have all made movies about procrastinating a wide variety of different things, and the consequences that can come from doing it too much. The following 10 movies represent a wide variety of genres, but all touch upon putting things off longer than one should. As such, they might make for solid watches for anyone who's currently got something they desperately don't want to do.

'Synecdoche, New York' (2008)

Starring the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in one of his best roles, Synecdoche, New York is a huge and borderline overwhelming psychological drama. Its plot centers on a theater director who begins working on a huge stage production that continually gets more and more ambitious and out of control as the years - and eventually, the decades - go on.

As such, few movies successfully explore the struggle of finishing a work of art as well as Synecdoche, New York does. It's a clever, haunting film, and will speak to anyone who's felt a project - or a stage of their very own life - spiral out of control, with it being one of the very best movies written by the endlessly creative Charlie Kaufman.

'Clerks' (1994)

Image Via Miramax Films

Clerks will speak to anyone who's had a retail job they didn't like, with it capturing the crushing tedium of customer service in a way that's as visceral as it is funny. The lead characters are in their early 20s, and as much as they hate their jobs, they also don't seem to know what else to do with their lives.

You could read their characters as ones who don't want to take the steps necessary to get out of their current roles, perhaps because making a major change in life is a process that's difficult to start. The idea that maybe they're procrastinating when it comes to this is supported by the film's two sequels: Clerks 2 (2006) has them working in customer service in a fast-food restaurant, and Clerks 3 (2022) has them back at the original Quick Stop from the first film.

'The World's End' (2013)

The main premise of The World's End is about an ambitious pub crawl that was undertaken by five friends back when they were young, yet wasn't completed. One of them wants to recapture that spark of youth, 20 years later, and so convinces his old school friends to retry the gargantuan pub crawl, which they do... regrettably during the middle of an alien invasion.

All have moved on with their lives, and effectively grown up, besides Gary King, who's the one that insists they finally complete the pub crawl. While it's a very funny movie, it ends up being quite sad in parts, due to the way Gary is shown as someone who seemingly put off becoming an adult for decades, and now seems too far gone to stop having the mind of a teenager. Few movies capture the reluctance to mature alongside your peers as vividly as The World's End does.

'Shin Godzilla' (2016)

The first Japanese Godzilla movie released since 2004's Final Wars, Shin Godzilla harkens back to the 1954 original by being the rare Godzilla movie that lacks another giant monster for Godzilla to battle. Instead, the titular monster is an unstoppable force of nature that those in power need to stop before he annihilates Japan.

RELATED: The Wildest Japanese 'Godzilla' Movies, Ranked From Goofy to Absolutely Unhinged

When the focus isn't on Godzilla, Shin Godzilla becomes a surprisingly satirical movie about the failures of bureaucracy to deal with crises. There are plenty of boardroom scenes with politicians and high-ranking officials who put off making tough decisions because of how complex their systems of power are, with this political procrastination having disastrous results for the population of Tokyo.

'Office Space' (1999)

Office Space is among the most iconic movies to largely take place in... well, an office. The three main characters all work for a software company they hate, and spend much of their work life wasting time or scheming against the cruel higher-ups who make their day-to-day life difficult and tedious.

That being said, the main character, Peter, finds himself inexplicably promoted due to his laziness, which does show that in some situations, procrastination can have short-term benefits. Ultimately, though, having a promotion doesn't stop the job from being soul-sucking, making Office Space a movie about how boredom and procrastination are inevitable when a job is boring, and that human beings need more than just a job if they're to find happiness in life.

'Adaptation.' (2002)

Given Charlie Kaufman wrote Adaptation several years before he wrote and directed Synecdoche, New York, it's safe to say that stories about procrastinating and the creative process are near and dear to him. The main character is even called Charlie Kaufman (played by the unpredictable Nicolas Cage), and the story revolves around him battling writer's block while he tries to adapt a novel into a screenplay.

For those who can't get enough Nicolas Cage, he actually plays twins here, though unlike Charlie, Donald Kaufman is not a real-life person. Few movies capture the struggles of writer's block as well as Adaptation does, which is almost inevitable when attempting to write something sizable, and can lead to much thumb-twiddling and procrastination.

'Rushmore' (1998)

Rushmore is about a gifted high school student who would rather spend all his time and energy on extracurricular activities, which leads to him getting poor results in many of his classes. Being a teenager is a particularly procrastination-heavy stage in life, so it's good that there's a movie like Rushmore to explore it.

The protagonist, Max, isn't as lazy as most procrastinating characters though, thanks to how much he does in his life. The only downside to what he does is that he might be using them as a way to put off doing schoolwork, with this tension between balancing the two areas of his life being one of the main sources of drama in Rushmore.

'Barton Fink' (1991)

A Coen Brothers movie that's unafraid to show the difficulties of writing, Barton Fink is about the titular character, who's a playwright from New York City who moves to California to transition into screenwriting.

RELATED: 'Blonde' & Other Movies That Depict A Darker Side Of Hollywood and Fame

While his problems with screenwriting eventually become minuscule, compared to the real dangers shown to lie beneath the surface in Hollywood, writer's block is a big part of the movie for the earlier scenes. Like Charlie Kaufman in the 2000s, it's safe to assume that the Coen Brothers are using real-life experience as writers to highlight the highs and lows (but mostly lows) of being a writer, and the dreaded feeling of being stuck, when inspiration is failing to strike.

'Slacker' (1990)

It shouldn't be surprising to learn that a movie called Slacker follows people who like to drift through life. Written and directed by a young Richard Linklater, the movie drifts from character to character, with the only thing tying the cast together is that they have similar outlooks on life, choosing to pursue their passions whilst ignoring much of what's considered important by wider society.

Linklater may be interested in characters with relaxed lifestyles, and unafraid to make movies with relaxed, minimal plots, but his work ethic is anything but lazy. He's undertaken projects that took many years to make (like the Before Trilogy and Boyhood), and has directed a total of 20 feature films since Slacker's release in 1990. It's safe to say that he's no slacker himself.

'Don't Look Up' (2021)

Image Via Netflix

The star-studded Don't Look Up is a satirical disaster movie that follows a large group of characters reacting to the information that a huge, potentially life-ending meteor is headed for Earth. While scientists scramble to warn the public to "look up" and acknowledge the meteor, others - mainly politicians - would rather believe it's not a threat to the planet.

So kicks off the film's main conflict, where those in power effectively procrastinate on doing anything meaningful about the meteor until it's too late. It's on the nose and unsubtle, but effectively shows the potential wide-reaching dangers of powerful people putting important things off for too long.

NEXT: The Best Disaster Movies of the Last 10 Years