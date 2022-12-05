Royalty has captured the attention of people from all around the world for generations, from the magical and sanitized world of Disney Princesses all the way to the dark and bloodthirsty realm of Game of Thrones. However, stories about actual royalty are just as fascinating, albeit not featuring dragons or talking animal friends. Hollywood has been more than capable of delivering incredible films discussing the real lives of royal family members past and present.

Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, more eyes have been glued on the Royal Family of the UK and their uncertain future, with the popular Netflix series The Crowndetailing her extraordinary life and the tragic death of "The People's Princess", Diana sheds light onto the more insidious side of royalty. If you are one of many people thirsty for more royal content here are some incredible films about true stories of royalty, from all around the world.

'Spencer' (2021)

Directed by Pablo Larrain and filmed in beautiful Kodak Super 16mm and 35mm film, Spencer is a psychological period drama that focuses on the much beloved and troubled royal icon of Diana, Princess of Wales, during her tumultuous marriage to Prince Charles due to his affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. Diana, played by Kristen Stewart, suffers an existential crisis while at a Christmas celebration at Sandringham Estate and experiences hallucinations of the late Anne Boylen, another mistreated royal wife, and begins her journey into independence away from the cold and isolating world of British royalty.

The film is stunning and haunting, giving a nuanced deep-dive into Diana's psyche as well as her devotion to her children, with Stewart receiving widespread critical acclaim and even becoming nominated for an Oscar for her performance. It's a film that gives light to the mistreatment of the beloved royal figure without compromising on cinematic beauty and makes for an incredible watch.

'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

Sofia Coppola underwent the almost impossible feat of bringing history's most infamous 'it-girl' and fashion icon Marie Antoinette to life with her 2006 film aptly titled Marie Antoinette, which is draped in all of the larger-than-life rococo aesthetic that encapsulated the style and worldview of the late French queen. The film ties in the unabashed opulence of pre-revolution France, playing alongside the bubblegum-pop soundtrack of the 2000s that highlights just how young and inexperienced the queen really was.

The film also foreshadows the real events of the Global Financial Crisis that happened only a year after the film's release, and Marie can be forever seen as a warning tale to future world leaders to avoid the justified wrath of angry and mistreated civilians. The film is also a masterclass in costume design, with designer Milena Canonero justly winning her third Oscar for her incredible work on the film.

'Cleopatra' (1963)

Whilst largely overshadowed by the film's legendary legacy of its almost disastrous production and infamous behind-the-scenes drama as well as being the most expensive film ever made at its release in 1963 that almost bankrupted its studio, 20th Century Fox, Cleopatra is a glitzy homage to the young Ancient-Egyptian queen played by the iconic Elizabeth Taylor, alongside her twice-married, twice-divorced husband, Richard Burton.

The historical epic is visually stunning with grandiose set designs, visual effects, and, albeit incredibly historically inaccurate, stunning costume designs. It received incredibly poor reviews at the time of its release, and while the plot may leave a fair bit to be desired, its legacy and incredible beauty hold up incredibly well.

'Anastasia' (1997)

The only animated film on this list and arguably the most historically inaccurate, the 1997 Don Bluth musical classic follows the legend of Anastasia Romanov's survival following the execution of the Romanov royal family by Russian Bolshevik revolutionaries in 1919.

The film, which takes extreme artistic liberties, follows the young amnesiac Romanov princess in her attempts to remember her past and reunite with her grandmother in Paris. Meg Ryan voices the titular character and is joined by John Cusack who plays her love interest and con man, Dimitri, whose chemistry is one of the best attributes of the film. It's a classic for a reason, and its magical wintery atmosphere makes it a must-watch for every winter.

'The Last Emperor' (1987)

Another film chronicling the conflicts between royalty and the growing revolutionary actions against them in the 20th Century, the 1987 epic historical drama The Last Emperor follows, you guessed it, the last emperor of China, Puyi, during the rise of the Chinese Revolution and Mao Zedong's increasingly powerful cult of personality.

The film follows Puyi's journey from infant ruler, expulsion from the throne following the Beijing Coup, and his later life as a proletariat gardener and puppet to the Chinese Communist Party. The film garnered praise and even went on to receive nine Oscars at the 60th Academy Awards.

'The Favourite' (2018)

Starring the always excellent and British national treasure Olivia Colman as the queen of early 18th century Britain, Queen Anne, The Favourite is a black comedy that focuses on the tumultuous relationship between cousins Sarah Churchill and Abigail Masham (played by Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone) as they fight to remain the court favorite and romantic interest of the queen.

The film examines the brutal social politics of royal court life, as well as the fragile mental state of Anne herself as she spirals due to her inability to have a child and the multiple people who take advantage of her damaged psyche.

'The King's Speech' (2010)

The 2010 historical drama, The King's Speech, features Colin Firth as King George VI (Queen Elizabeth II's father) and his relationship with his speech therapist Lionel Logue, played by Geoffrey Rush. Following the abdication of his brother, King Edward VIII (Guy Pearce), inexperienced and ill-prepared George struggles with a speech impediment and stammer and also has the hard job of preparing England for World War II.

The film does an excellent job of portraying the friendship between Lionel and George, as well as including members of England's best actors such as Helena Bonham Carter, Timothy Spell, Michael Gambon, and more.

'The Queen' (2006)

Arguably Helen Mirren's most iconic and well-known role, The Queen depicts the royal response (or, lack thereof) to Diana's tragic and sudden death in 1997. The film portrays Queen Elizabeth II's clashing beliefs of royal protocol and duty against the modernized world who truly loves and adores The Peoples' Princess more than any other royal figure in history.

The film explores Elizabeth's own psyche and traditional values and Mirren's performance is breathtaking, making it no surprise that she would go on to receive the Oscar for Best Actress at the 79th Academy Awards.

'Elizabeth' (1998)

Following the original Queen Elizabeth of England, this 1998 film was directed by Shekhar Kapur and features the talent of the always fabulous Cate Blanchett in the titular role of Queen Elizabeth I, arguably the most iconic ruler of the Tudor age.

The film follows her early journey from her ascension to the throne following the death of her half-sister Queen Mary I and her powerful journey into becoming one of Britain's most powerful monarchs. The film was so popular and successful that it even led to a sequel, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, which was released in 2007.

'A United Kingdom' (2016)

Starring Rosamund Pike and David Oyelowo, the 2016 historical romance film A United Kingdom follows the true love story of Seretse Khama (king of what is now modern-day Botswana) and British-born Ruth Williams, who face fierce opposition and backlash by both the British government and both of their families due to their interracial relationship.

Both Pike and Oyelowo have incredible chemistry together, and whose characters have such undeniable love for each other it triumphs against the political and diplomatic turmoil that encapsulates the drama of the film. It was directed by Amma Asante, known for her previous acclaimed period drama, Belle.

