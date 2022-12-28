If there's one thing Hollywood sure knows how to do perfectly, it is providing audiences with luxurious and extravagant scenarios for viewers to immerse themselves. Throughout the years, movies like Damien Chazelle's Babylon have featured stylish settings and impeccable costume designs, making viewers feel as though they too were a part of that exuberant lifestyle.

From Marie Antoinetteto The Great Gatsby, there are numerous glamorous films that depict a really generous amount of lavishness and simultaneously reflect on the wild amount of power (and sometimes irreversible damage) that comes with wealth.

'Babylon' (2022)

Based on several different movie stars, Chazelle's highly anticipated ambitious film features an extremely talented cast and follows the rise and fall of various actors in Hollywood during the late 1920s, when the transition from silent films to talkies took place.

Packed with passion and energy, this visual feast contains loads of glamorous, lively scenarios and really great acting from Babylon's cast members, particularly actors Margot Robbie and Diego Calva. Although flawed, Babylon invites viewers on an intriguing ride during an era of outrageous excess.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Based on real-life events of Jordan Belfort's life, The Wolf of Wall Street is an engaging Martin Scorsese film that analyzes the businessman's (Leonardo DiCaprio) extravagant, wealthy life after his career took a major turn leading him to become a super successful stockbroker in New York City.

There's no doubt that Scorsese's Academy Award-nominated nominated drama screams extravaganza, especially as it showcases the high lifestyle of the master of scams as he jumps from one party to the other, always accompanied by many beautiful women, drugs and extremely lavish homes and cars.

'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette is all about that lush life. Although not totally historically accurate, the 2006 drama is loosely based on the life of the ever-famous ill-fated Queen of France portrayed by Kirsten Dunst — which means that it counts on delicious, eye-candy Rococo pieces pretty much everywhere.

From superb aesthetically pleasing settings and costume designs to marvelously baked cakes that looked as appetizing as they possibly could, this visual spectacle exudes just the amount of lavishness you'd expect a Marie Antoinette re-telling to.

'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

Based on Kevin Kwan's bestseller 2013 novel of the same name, Crazy Rich Asians is an enthralling, innovative rom-com that follows Rachel Chu (Constance Chu) as she is introduced to her boyfriend's (Henry Golding) wealthy family. Nominated for several Golden Globes, including Best Picture, the 2018 film effectively explores cultural tradition and the lush life.

All in all, Jon M. Chu's film is everything it promises to be; a deeply fun and engaging movie with a simple but perfectly executed premise. Often showcasing the shallowness and void that come with being extremely rich while also delivering a cute romance from the movie couple along the way, Crazy Rich Asians is well worth the watch.

'Chicago' (2002)

Possibly one of the most acclaimed and renowned films out there, Chicago is quite the sound and sight feast, having made history in 2003 by being the first musical to win Best Picture since 1968's Oliver!. This Rob Marshall feature centers around two murderers (Zeta-Jones and Zellweger) who compete for publicity and celebrity status while attempting to be absolved of their crimes.

While there is hardly anything glamorous and lavish about killing, Chicago's superb direction and expertly done costume design makes the film stand out among the rest, especially when it features such great talent. Charming and seductive, this adaptation of Broadway's hit is just about as good and remarkable as any musical can get.

'La Dolce Vita' (1960)

Federico Fellini's 1960 film focuses on a tabloid writer and journalist living in Roma (Marcello Rubini) who attempts to catch celebrities in embarrassing situations and make a profit off of it. Of course, more often than not, beautiful women are his main target. Despite being engaged to Emma (Yvonne Furneaux), Marcello eventually proceeds to have an affair with two different women — local heir Maddalena (Anouk Aimee), and Swedish superstar-actor Sylvia (Anita Ekberg).

Ultimately, La Dolce Vita is a stunning film that deserves all the praise it gets. Starting off with the stunning black-and-white cinematography all the way down to its storyline, Fellini's famous satire on the decadence of contemporary Italy tackles what living the "sweet life" really is like, as the title suggests.

'How to Steal a Million' (1966)

Another lavish '60s gem on this list has to be How to Steal a Million, starring the incredibly talented on-screen pair Audrey Hepburn and Peter O'Toole. This celebrated heist classic follows the daughter of an art forger who, afraid her dad will ever get caught, teams up with a burglar in order to steal some of his "rare" pieces.

Witty, charming, and comical, William Wyler's film is a perfect watch for those who want to look at pretty things while sitting through a pretty light, fun-loving watch — with luxurious Givenchy couture and stunning Parisian landscapes, How to Steal a Million is easily a feast for the eyes.

'Arthur' (1981)

Directed by Jason Winer, Arthur tells the story of Russel Brand's character of the same name — a rich playboy living with alcoholism who is basically forced to marry a successful businesswoman, Susan (Jennifer Garner). Still, it is when Arthur meets Naomi (Greta Gerwig) that love starts to make sense, which leads him to make an important decision.

This remake of the 1981 film of the same name is hardly the best picture out there. Nevertheless, Arthur is an enjoyable, witty watch that satirizes the idle rich and is likely to provide viewers with some genuine, lighthearted giggles every now and again.

'Phantom Thread' (2017)

Considered Paul Thomas Anderson's finest piece to date by many, 2017's Phantom Thread is a critically-acclaimed drama that surprisingly features a very fair amount of highly comical moments. The story centers around Daniel Day-Lewis' Reynolds Woodcock, an haute couture dressmaker, and his muse Alma (Vicky Krieps).

Even if it features a somewhat dark and twisted storyline, there is so much lushness in Anderson's masterpiece; whether it be in the stunning dresses the House of Woodcock produces or in the more technical matters of the movie, including its astoundingly classy cinematography and refined soundtrack. There is no doubt that Phantom Thread perfectly excels in depicting the high life.

'The Great Gatsby' (2013)

We all know that Baz Luhrman's The Great Gatsby simply has to take a spot on any list about lavish films. Based on the 1925 novel of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald, this historical drama walks viewers through Nick Carraway's (Toby Maguire) first-person narration as he interacts with the prestigious and highly mysterious Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio).

There is clearly something luxurious about arranging almost unbelievable, elaborate parties every weekend at one's big mansion, and Gatsby knows it all too well — featuring his Rolls-Royce, swimming pools, buffet tents, and live orchestras playing throughout, there is no doubt that the character organizes the finest and most sumptuous gatherings in film ever.

