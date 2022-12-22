Darren Aronofsky's The Whale is on track to become one of 2022's most polarizing films. Featuring a career-best performance by Brendan Fraser, the film deals with issues of solitude, regret, and longing, which are themes that can often be found in Aronofsky's oeuvre.

RELATED: 'The Whale' & More of 2022's Most Divisive Films

Fans of the director will, of course, be familiar with his work. However, Aronofsky's filmography is somewhat short – he only has eight feature films to date. Still, followers of his work can turn to these other underrated films that feature many of the same themes as Aronofsky's best movies, making them ideal companions to the director's efforts.

'Perfect Blue' (1997)

Perfect Blue follows a singer-turned-actor who becomes the victim of a stalker and begins to lose her grip on reality after gruesome murders happen around her. Aronofsky directly influenced Perfect Blue in Requiem for a Dream and acknowledged the similarities with his 2010 thriller Black Swan.

It would, perhaps, be a tad disingenuous to call Perfect Blue underrated. After all, it's one of the all-time most celebrated anime films, with many considering it a masterpiece in the psychological thriller genre. However, anime remains a somewhat niche genre, especially when it comes to mainstream audiences. And it's a shame because Perfect Blue is everything a thriller should be and more: thrilling, riveting, dark, and disturbing.

'Whiplash' (2014)

The anatomy of the obsessed artist takes center stage in Damian Chazelle's 2014 psychological drama Whiplash. Miles Teller stars as Andrew, an ambitious drummer pushed to his limits by his abusive and cruel teacher, played by J. K. Simmons.

Critically acclaimed, Whiplash launched Chazelle's career and earned Simmons an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The film might be the perfect companion piece for Black Swan, thanks to their similar themes and ambiguous, bittersweet endings. Indeed, Whiplash might be the best example of the obsessed artist trope in movies. Like Aronofsky's films, Whiplash is a character study deeply interested in exploring the limits of ambition and the human psyche.

'The Piano Teacher' (2001)

Isabelle Huppert gives the best performance of her esteemed career in Michael Haneke's psychosexual drama, The Piano Teacher. Co-starring Benoît Magimel, the film follows Erica, a strict but emotionally and sexually stunted piano instructor who enters into a sadomasochistic relationship with her student.

RELATED: Essential Current International Directors To Check Out

The Piano Teacher makes for an incredibly discomforting viewing experience, especially the disturbing third act. However, everything is in service of a compelling and intriguing story about emotional and sexual experimentation and development. Like Aronofsky's best films, The Piano Teacher offers an audacious and uncompromising look at a difficult and taboo subject, elevated by the daring performance of its lead actor.

'Spencer' (2021)

Image Via Neon

Kristen Stewart earned a richly-deserved Oscar nomination for her performance in Pablo Larraín's subversive biopic Spencer. Following Princess Diana during a fictional Christmas celebration in 1991, the film showcases her emotional turmoil as she considers divorcing Prince Charles and leaving the Royal Family.

Spencer is more a psychological horror film than a straightforward biopic, and that's why it works. Stewart's anxious, out-of-place quality has never been better used, making for an all-time great portrayal of the often-depicted Princess Diana. Like Aronofsky's most notorious efforts, Spencer was divisive; Larraín's bonkers approach to the subject might be off-putting for many, but Spencer's daring nature is more than enough to make up for its vexing tone.

'Swallow' (2019)

The underrated Haley Bennett gives a courageous and thrilling performance in 2019's psychological thriller Swallow. The film centers on Hunter, a dissatisfied housewife married to a wealthy heir, who develops an eating disorder where she craves inedible objects. Austin Stowell and Dennis O'Hare also star.

Swallow is one of the best thrillers of the 21st century, and it's a shame not many people have heard about it. Featuring a gripping and outstanding performance by Bennett, the film blends sensitive subjects with disturbing themes and visuals to create an unpleasant but thought-provoking depiction of the human mind. Fans of Aronofsky's work will surely want to check this one out.

'Angel Heart' (1987)

Image via Lionsgate

Mikey Rourke and Robert De Niro co-star in this 1987 neo-noir psychological horror film. Angel Heart follows a New York City PI who becomes involved in a series of gruesome murders in New Orleans while investigating the disappearance of a mysterious man.

RELATED: Movies That Became Surprising Cult Classics

Like many of Aronofsky's films, Angel Heart received a mixed reception from critics and audiences. However, time has been kind to it, and it's now considered a daring and original cult classic. The twisty ending and the film's Biblical themes are right up Aronofsky's alley, making Angel Heart a no-brainer for any fan of the provocateur's filmography.

'Melancholia' (2011)

Kirsten Dunst was unfairly robbed of an Oscar nomination for her breathtaking work in 2011's apocalyptic drama Melancholia. The plot follows two sisters – one of whom sinks into a deep state of depression following her wedding – as a rogue planet threatens to destroy the world.

Many films depict intense apocalyptic scenarios, but the end of the world takes the back seat in Melancholia. Indeed, the apocalypse is merely a framing device to explore the confines and limits of the human mind, exploring the constant struggle inherent to human relations. Melancholia juggles weighty themes under its director's admittedly idiosyncratic approach but comes out on top thanks to the strength of its actors and the message at its core.

'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' (2017)

Yorgos Lanthimos directed Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, and Barry Keoghan in the 2017 psychological horror thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer. The film focuses on a family whose lives become disrupted by the arrival of a mysterious teenage boy.

Ambiguous to a fault, The Killing of a Sacred Deer can make for a frustrating viewing experience. However, the result is ultimately rewarding, mainly thanks to Lanthimos' unique approach to horror and Keoghan's disturbing performance. Lanthimos and Aronofsky are stubborn auteurs married to a singular vision that not many might understand. However, that's what makes their films so important, especially in the increasingly homogenous cinematic landscape.

NEXT: Must-Watch Thrillers Based On Best-Selling Novels