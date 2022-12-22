Guillermo del Toro is back in the awards season conversation thanks to Pinocchio, his dark yet tender retelling of the classic Italian tale. The two-time Oscar winner is one of Hollywood's most acclaimed auteurs, known for his distinctive visual style and fascination with monsters and other fantastical creatures.

Fans of del Toro's work surely share his passion for fairy tales and horror. And while his films are perfect examples of this unique blend between the grotesque and the romantic, many other underrated movies share similar qualities. Del Toro himself, a passionate lover of cinema, would encourage audiences to check out these overlooked movies, especially if they are already fans of his work.

'A Ghost Story' (2017)

David Lowery's supernatural drama A Ghost Story stars Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. The plot concerns a man who dies and becomes a ghost, lingering behind in the house he shared with his now-grieving wife.

A poignant exploration of love, grief, and purpose, A Ghost Story confirms Lowery as one of cinema's most capable and insightful directors. It defies its straightforward title and premise with a thoughtful, layered story that refuses to settle for simple answers. The film is beautiful and haunting, a decidedly bittersweet story about the nature of hope and love, the futility of life, and everything in between.

'Macario' (1960)

The defining masterpiece of Mexican cinema, Macario is already synonymous with the country's identity. The film follows the eponymous character, who receives the power to cure ailing people after sharing a meal with Death on the Day of the Death.

Macario is a classic of Mexican culture and a prominent part of the yearly Day of the Death celebration. It's also the first-ever Mexican film nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. Blending magical realism with themes of spirituality, chance, and consequence, Macario is a thought-provoking fable. It mixes humor with fantasy before taking a full-on detour to existential horror, creating a unique picture that has stood the test of time.

'The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus' (2009)

Terry Gilliam is one of cinema's most original and groundbreaking directors. His films are unique and unafraid to blend genres, tones, and themes, resulting in wonderfully chaotic storylines that defy conventions and expectations.

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus might not be his most well-known effort or one of the all-time best fantasy movies, but it's certainly one of his most fascinating projects. The film stars an ensemble cast and follows the leader of a theatre troupe who offers his audience the chance of a lifetime. Wonderful, weird, colorful, and unafraid to swing big even if it misses, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus is a trippy and rewarding journey into the imagination. It might be more style than substance, but it has more than enough flair to convince.

'Warm Bodies' (2013)

Nicholas Hoult and Teresa Palmer star in the 2013 unconventional romance Warm Bodies. Based on the 2010 novel of the same name, the film follows R, a zombie who begins to recover his humanity after developing a romance with a young woman named Julie.

One of the smartest and most creative zombie movies, Warm Bodies is an inspired twist on the classic zombie formula and the usually static romantic genre. It might not exploit its incredible premise to the fullest, but Warm Bodies is still a refreshing take on romance and survival horror, featuring one of Hoult's most charming performances.

'The Innocents' (1961)

Deborah Kerr starred in Jack Clayton's Gothic psychological horror film The Innocents. Based on the 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, the film follows a Governess who begins suspecting the children under her care have become possessed by a dangerous supernatural force.

Many things have been said about The Innocents and its use of supernatural elements. Still, the film remains a masterclass in tension and dread, using distinctive visual language to convey the emotions and psychological state of its troubled yet relatable characters. Ambiguous and uncertain, The Innocents is a thoughtful and eerie study of repression, solitude, and paranoia, resulting in one of the all-time best horrors in cinematic history.

'Honeymoon' (2014)

When it comes to underrated horror movies, it's impossible not to mention Leigh Janiak's 2014 directorial debut, Honeymoon. The film stars Rose Leslie and Harry Treadway and follows a couple who experience disruptive and supernatural events during their honeymoon.

Tense and with an aura of dread that suggests catastrophe is always around the corner, Honeymoon is a brilliant supernatural horror. The film is a clever and layered exploration of intimacy, featuring flashes of body horror and domestic drama to craft a story that lives up to its horror premise and will surely leave fans unsettled but enthralled.

'The Fountain' (2006)

Notorious provocateur Darren Aronofsky takes a surprisingly subdued approach with his 2006 fantasy epic The Fountain. Starring Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz, the film chronicles three storylines across time and space framed by a man's desire to save his wife from a tragic fate.

Full of religious symbolism and exploring spiritual and existential themes, The Fountain is Aronofsky at his most unabashedly optimistic. The film is an ambitious exploration of weighty themes that it can't possibly hope to answer. Yet, it deals with them with such bravado that audiences can't help but fall under its spell. The Fountain is far from Aronofsky's most renowned films, but it could very well be his most impressive.

'The Curse Of The Werewolf' (1961)

Werewolf stories seldom get as bold and unrestrained as 1961's The Curse of the Werewolf. A classic of the Hammer Horror productions, The Curse of the Werewolf follows a young man cursed with lycanthropy who must fight his nature while pursuing the love of a young woman.

The film embraces dark and taboo themes such as sexual assault and brutality to tell the story of a cursed man dealing with his ancestor's sins. Hiding surprisingly heavy themes under its over-the-top Hammer Horror surface, The Curse of the Werewolf aims high and never looks back. It might not be up to everyone's tastes – it is Hammer Horror, after all – but for those who appreciate its idiosyncrasies, it'll be an effective and enduring horror classic.

'Two Monks' (1934)

Often considered the father of Mexican horror, Juan Bustillo Oro rose to prominence with the seminal expressionist drama Two Monks. The plot concerns an ailing monk slowly collapsing into consumption who reunites with a former friend-turned-foe in a Gothic monastery.

Visually striking and intense, Two Monks veers close to melodrama. However, Bustillo Oro's firm, impassioned direction, coupled with his distinctive visual language, creates a poignant exploration of absolution and faith surrounded by heavy doses of Gothic tragedy. Its use of unreliable narrators and perspectives makes Two Monks a pioneer in cinema and a complex exercise in existentialism.

'The Scapular' (1968)

Mexican horror might've peaked with Servando González's 1968 masterpiece, The Scapular. Set during the Mexican Revolution, the plot centers on the titular scapular, a seemingly supernatural item with the power to protect whoever holds it.

The Scapular avoids all-out horror in favor of quiet tension. Presenting sequences that embrace anxiety and build towards a crescendo of horror, The Scapular confirms the genre as one of the all-time best sources for catharsis. Blending themes of religion, faith, fate, and mysticism, The Scapular is a jewel of Mexican cinema and a film that deserves far more attention from mainstream audiences.

