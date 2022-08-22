The '50s was one of the most monumental decades in filming

The 1950s were an interesting time for movies. Audiences started to clamor for more complex antihero characters. With the rise of television, movie industries worldwide tried to bring people back to theaters with expensive epics and attractive gimmicks.

This decade saw countless technological advancements and new narrative conventions. It had auteurs like the British Alfred Hitchcock and the Bengali Indian Satyajit Ray at the top of their game. From classic war films like Paths of Gloryto timeless Japanese masterpieces like Seven Samurai, the '50s were a good time to be a movie fan.

10) 'Witness for the Prosecution' (1957)

Some say that Billy Wilder was the best writer-director of Hollywood's Golden Age. For proof, look no further than Witness for the Prosecution, a dramatic courtroom thriller about a British lawyer (Charles Laughton) who has to defend his client (Tyrone Power) in a particularly eventful murder trial.

The film is a mysterious courtroom drama as much as an exhilarating thriller, full of Wilder's typical delightful dialogue and fascinating characters. It's an adaptation of a popular Agatha Christie book, and she said it was the best adaptation of her work ever put to the screen. IMDb users agree since they gave the film a score of 8.4.

9) 'Paths of Glory' (1957)

One of Stanley Kubrick's earliest films, Paths of Glory, follows a commanding officer (Kirk Douglas) during World War I, defending three scapegoats on trial for a failed offensive.

Maybe one of the most affecting, profound, and sympathetic anti-war films ever made, Paths of Glory shows the nightmarish effects of war by diving headfirst into the human condition. IMDb reviewers, who gave the movie an outstanding 8.4, love its tone and atmosphere and how they enhance the narrative's power.

8) 'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

Another Billy Wilder masterpiece is an engrossing film-noir about a screenwriter who has to write a movie for a former silent film star who has faded into obscurity.

It's astonishing that a film made over 70 years ago has a message about the destructive nature of Hollywood that still holds up today. Atmospheric, dark, wonderfully written, and featuring in Gloria Swanson's Norma Desmond, one of the best acting performances of its decade, Sunset Boulevard is worthy of its score of 8.4 on IMDb.

7) 'The Human Condition II: Road to Eternity' (1959)

This nearly three-hour-long war epic by Masaki Kobayashi, one of the greatest Japanese filmmakers of all time, sees a pacifist called Kaji (Tatsuya Nakadai) struggle to maintain his ideals as a recruit in the wartime Japanese military.

With a great score of 8.5 on IMDb, this staggering film poses questions that are still relevant today about duty, loyalty, and—most importantly—the human condition in the face of insurmountable horrors. Through countless thought-provoking themes and an endearing protagonist, The Human Condition II earns its place among the best anti-war films in existence.

6) 'The Human Condition I: No Greater Love' (1959)

It may be nearly three-and-a-half hours long, but this movie about the beginning of Kaji's struggle to commit to the demands of wartime Japan is worth every second of its admittedly daunting runtime.

The first The Human Condition movie is a riveting tale about morality in a deeply immoral environment, about a man desperately trying to cling to his humanity in a situation where there seems to be none. For all its admirable merits, the film holds a score of 8.5 on IMDb.

5) 'The World of Apu' (1959)

With his Apu Trilogy, Satyajit Ray crafted one of the most acclaimed film trilogies of all time. The World of Apu, the last installment in the series, sees protagonist Apu (Soumitra Chatterjee) visit a village wedding up-country while dreaming of a future as a writer.

This is one of those rare films where every element, from the cinematography to the story, characters, and music, feel equally important in conveying the movie's beautiful message. In awe of the monumental way in which Ray concluded his trilogy, IMDb users have given The World of Apu a score of 8.5.

4) 'Rear Window' (1954)

Rear Window is about a photographer (Jimmy Stewart) confined to his New York apartment after breaking his leg. When he sees something suspicious, he begins to suspect that a man across the courtyard may have murdered his wife.

Hitchcock was pretty much at the pinnacle of his career when he made this movie, and it's one of the most compelling mystery films you'll be able to find. Full of intrigue and perhaps the most stunning visuals of any film by its director, Rear Window has an excellent score of 8.5 on IMDb.

3) 'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Even if you haven't heard about Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai, you're bound to be familiar with the story, as it has been recreated by the likes of The Magnificent Seven and even Pixar's A Bug's Life. It's an epic about seven samurai who arrive to protect a small village as they're going through hard times.

Kurosawa was perhaps the greatest exponent of the samurai genre in cinema, and this film played a huge part in that. Carefully told and thoroughly interesting from beginning to end, it's the 20th highest-rated movie on IMDb with an astounding score of 8.6.

2) '12 Angry Men' (1957)

With an airtight script and an admirably dedicated cast, Sidney Lumet's 12 Angry Men shows a juror (Henry Fonda) trying his hardest to convince his colleagues to reevaluate the evidence in a complex murder case.

The movie takes place almost entirely in a single set, with a relatively limited cast and a focused story. And yet, it's one of the most elaborate and profound dramas ever made, where each of the jurors' preconceptions about the trial, the accused, each other, and themselves slowly come to light. For this, it has a score of 9.0 on IMDb.

1) 'Mayabazar' (1957)

Balarama promises Subhadra to get his daughter married to her son, but when he loses his kingdom to the enemy, he has no choice but to break his promise. This is the premise of Mayabazar, praised as maybe the greatest Indian musical comedy ever made.

Although it's a relatively hidden gem and not talked about nearly enough, Mayabazar has a staggering score of 9.1 on IMDb to prove its quality. It truly feels larger than life with its jaw-dropping visuals, memorable music, fantastic action, hilarious comedy, and incredibly moving story full of heart.

