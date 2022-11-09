Films set on boats, ships, or any aquatic vehicle are almost awe-inspiring regarding their technical aspects. The vessels shown in the film essentially become their own characters due to their unique setting and the tremendous effort put into creating their look and feel.

There are so many amazing films that utilize the limitations of a boat for a setting, feeling so vibrant and alive despite being surrounded mainly by vast, seemingly empty oceans. These great films range from the famous and acclaimed Titanic from the waterlogged mind of James Cameron or the adventurous spectacles of Gore Verbinski's Pirates of the Caribbean films.

'The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou' (2004)

Image Via Buena Vista Pictures

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou is a film that consists of a whole bunch of lovely boats and vessels and ocean exploration; however, the film is also about much more. The film follows declining oceanographer Steve Zissou (Bill Murray) and his attempts to hunt down a mysterious shark after it killed his long-time friend and research partner.

This was Wes Anderson's most expensive film, and it shows. It consists of some fantastic production design that makes the environment feel alive. The film captures ocean life in a beautiful way, which was achieved mainly using stop-motion puppets. However, Zissou's classic ship, the Belafonte, is another shining example of the film's fantastic production design. It's a very distinct location captured perfectly in Anderson's style. Huge models of the ship were even made to showcase its lively interior, and you can tell a tremendous amount of effort went into creating its amazing aesthetic.

'Titanic' (1997)

When the title of a film is named after a highly famous ship, you best believe it's stealing the show. With Titanic, the film tells the story of Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet), two members of different social classes who fall in love on the ship's ill-fated maiden voyage.

As much as the story follows the fictionized main characters, it also focuses deeply on the ship and its legacy. Many aspects of how the film was made related to the true historical elements of the vessel, such as shooting real footage of the now sunken wreck and using awe-inspiring visual effects and production design to make the ship feel authentic to its original design. The film captured the horrific incident of the Titanic's clash with the iceberg and how it deeply affected the passengers aboard.

'Triangle of Sadness' (2022)

Image via Neon

This year's Palme d'Or winning Triangle of Sadness is easily one of the year's funniest comedies. The film is a truly righteous rampage and satirical spectacle, combining elements of humor while also saying a lot about social status and wealth. The film tells the story of two models invited on an expensive cruise filled to the brim with a collection of intensely-rich passengers.

The film splits itself into three chapters, with a large portion taking place on the fancy yacht. The ship almost feels like a character in itself as it is used to the expense of many of the film's jokes and serves as the central location where we meet the cast of wild characters. The film does a great job of using the setting to explore fun character dynamics and create hilarious situations for the people aboard to experience.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl is by far one of the most memorable action-adventure blockbusters of the 21st century. It consists of some tremendous action-packed set-pieces, a phenomenal, catchy soundtrack, and one of the most iconic characters ever put to screen, which is, of course, Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp).

Pirates of the Caribbean will always be a special landmark for filmmaking as one of the most ambitious blockbusters ever. In a day of age where many films rely on CGI to create effects, it is quite refreshing to see so many practical tricks used in this film. One of the notable aspects of the course is the giant ships and set pieces created for the film. The Black Pearl is one of the most notorious vessels within the franchise just because of its importance to the main character, and how it was brought to life is truly astonishing.

'Treasure Planet' (2002)

Treasure Planet is a film that decides not to showcase ships in the open water and instead takes its boats to outer space. The film follows a boy (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) who discovers the map to the “loot of a thousand worlds” and is taken up by a clan of pirates who each have different reasons for taking the boy on board their galleon, the RLS Legacy.

The film looks gorgeous and has a ton of really creative animation and fantastic world-building. There are some distinct character designs, and all the ships in space look amazing. Their designs are really fun as they are essentially classic pirate vessels that have been modified to sail the stars.

'Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World' (2003)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World tells the story of Aubrey (Russel Crowe), a captain of the Royal Navy who is determined to sail the vast oceans to seek revenge after having a violent encounter with a French warship. The film serves as a grand epic and historical drama as we watch the action evolve within a Royal Navy galleon.

This is another film that has fantastic production design in terms of the giant ships helmed by all the crew and characters. This film was actually nominated for various Oscars for its technical achievements. These included: Best Film Editing, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and even managed to win the award for Best Cinematography. This film deserves its technical praise as it is set pieces are truly marvelous.

'Life of Pi' (2012)

Life of Pi is a film that achieved a lot with very little, following the story of the son of a zookeeper (Suraj Sharma) who finds himself stranded in the middle of the Pacific Ocean after a shipwreck. There he shares a lifeboat with a few different zoo animals, including a zebra, a hyena, and a ferocious Bengal tiger.

Although a large portion of this film only takes place in the desolate ocean, with only a raft and lifeboat as the primary setting, the film still manages to create a compelling drama about friendship and capture many aspects of nature. Whether that be its realism, beauty, or anguish. The film's setting is also great, being set primarily on a lifeboat: the vessel is saving their lives, but it also contains underlying symbolism.

'Das Boot' (1981)

Image Via Columbia Pictures

While Das Boot doesn't take place on a ship or boat, it still takes place on, or rather in, a subaquatic vehicle. The film tells a high-stakes story of a crew of German soldiers operating a submarine in World War II. The crew pushes themselves to the limit while hunting down fleets of Allied ships.

The setting of the submerged machine is extremely tense and claustrophobic and feels truly authentic to what someone may expect from being in a submarine. There are many great uses of camera work and sound design to convey the sheer intensity of a crowded-enclosed area, made even harsher by the conditions of war. The submarine has such a distinct presence within the film, consisting of a much more unique design and look than the other boats shown within the film.

'Dunkirk' (2017)

Christopher Nolan's waterlogged epic follows a fictional retelling of the tragic evacuation at Dunkirk Harbor during the mists of World War II. The film follows four different perspectives from multiple characters that have all found themselves stuck in the chaos—changing perspectives between a struggling soldier (Fionn Whitehead), a determined pilot (Tom Hardy), a flustered commander (Kenneth Branagh), and a hopeful sailor (Mark Rylance).

Dunkirk does a great job at building atmosphere, and the constant change between characters purely showcases the many roles different people play during war. Although there are four separate storylines, they all surround this one beach and consist of various watercraft actions. Anyone who has seen this film knows that the small boat and its operators are quite literally the heroes of the story, traversing the treacherous seas of warfare.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' (2006)

While the first Pirates of the Caribbean film will forever be the most iconic, Dead Man's Chest is a worthy sequel as it introduced one of the best blockbuster villains, Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) with his menacing crew aboard the Flying Dutchman. The film acts as a giant race as we witness a wide variety of characters all hunt down Jones' decrepit heart, hidden away in a forbidden treasure chest.

It is truly impressive how well it holds up as a marvelous technical achievement for a film that came out more than fifteen years ago. This film has some of the best visual effects from the 2000s, which still look better than many current blockbuster films. The visuals aid the film's darker tone and liven up Davy Jones and his coral-encrusted and nautical-looking crew. The Flying Dutchman is also a great-looking ship that feels like the perfect home for the new cast of characters introduced within this sequel.

