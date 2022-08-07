If there's an unpopular film setting that needs to pick up steam, ironically, it's films that take place on trains. It's a unique setting that only a few films are able to pull off greatly as it takes great skill to film in all the confined compartments and coal tankers filled with loads of passengers and travelers and compared to films about cars or airplanes, trains are severely lacking.

With the new release of Bullet Train audiences need to be reminded of some films that take place on trains. There have been a ton of classics that utilize the setting well such as The General (1926) and Strangers on a Train (1951), but here are a few more recent examples of films that are set right on the tracks!

'Bullet Train' (2022)

Brad Pitt's newest action flick, Bullet Train, follows several assassins aboard a swift-moving train who begin to intervene in each other's missions as they realize they are here for the same goal, retrieving a special briefcase.

The film is full of a ton of exciting action and charismatic performances that give the film a fun and lively feel. The film's intentions don't go beyond anything but simply entertain the audience, and the film certainly succeeds in that department by being a self-aware action-comedy.

'The Darjeeling Limited' (2007)

Unfortunately, The Darjeeling Limited is one of the lesser-popular films by writer/director Wes Anderson. Although, it's a great film about a trio of brothers who go on a voyage across India to attempt to regain a connection with one another after the death of their father.

The train within this film is like a character of its own, it plays a very important role in the story and even the film is named after the train itself. The great production really brings the film to life and adds so much cultural flair to the environment. There are lots of eye-catching colors and props, and Anderson's signature gimmick makes the train, and every other location within this film very vibrant and stylized.

'Snowpiercer' (2013)

Snowpiercer tells the story of the distant future where the last remaining survivors aboard the Snowpiercer, a train that circles the globe and protects its inhabitants from the outside world. Earth is now an apocalyptic and frozen wasteland due to a failed experiment that killed off most of the planet.

The fascinating aspect of Snowpiecer is how it portrays class differences. Further up the train, more people experience luxury and benefits, but further down the train people are treated like peasants and suffer due to the train's stacking wealth system. Each new comportment of the train feels like its own new world that our characters discover as they traverse through the chambers.

'Compartment No. 6' (2021)

Compartment No. 6 tells the story of two strangers that have to share a cramped compartment on a train, whilst both heading on a long journey to the same destination. The film has great writing and performances which highly aid the tone of the film. This film revolves around the human interactions of the two characters and creates such a joyous and genuine story to watch.

The way the film utilizes its setting is also fantastic. There's great blocking and camera placement, and although there was a limited amount of space, the film really did the most with it. The way the actors moved and interacted with the environment and how the camera was coordinated really conveyed this genuine feeling of being cramped inside this train.

'Train to Busan' (2016)

Train to Busan is one of the most acclaimed South Korean horror films of all time, following a bunch of passengers boarding a bullet train to Busan, who swiftly have to deal with a zombie outbreak. The film is regarded as one of the better zombie movies from recent years, in a genre most audiences agree is dying out.

The film's unique horror setting is extremely tense as the confined area of the train creates many problems for the characters, as there isn't much room for escape. The zombies in this film are also fast and vicious which just adds even more intensity.

'Before Sunrise' (1995)

The first in Richard Linklater's Before Trilogy tells the story of Jesse (Ethan Hawke) whilst headed to Vienna, meets Celine (Julie Delpy) who is returning to Paris. After they begin to talk and hit it off, Jesse convinces Celine to get off the train with him at its stop in Vienna and explore the city together as his back flight to America only departs the next morning.

Although not entirely taking place on the tracks, Before Sunrise still has one of the most iconic segments on a train to film fans, in a scene that lasts 20 minutes of the movie. Similar to Compartment Nom.6; Before Sunrise (and the trilogy as a whole), focuses on the dynamics and relationship between the two main characters and touches on the human experience during their short time together.

