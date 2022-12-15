So many of the most iconic movies and series were based on plays written to be performed on stage. Whether they're musical movies, hilarious television series or gripping film dramas, Broadway and Off-Broadway theaters have been the start for the most captivating stories to date.

Yet most people have no idea how interconnected theater and film have become, which means there are countless viewers missing out on award-winning stageplays. There are numerous movies and series that are based on stageplays, but there are a select few that are truly the crème of the crop.

'Fleabag' (2016 - 2019)

Fleabag is a British comedy-drama television series that was created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The show follows the titular now-iconic character named Fleabag, who is a confused, angry, very sexually-active, and independent woman in London. She breaks the fourth wall constantly, often providing more insight, exposition, or her own internal monologues.

Fleabag is utterly hilarious and equally insightful and was actually a one-woman show that premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival before becoming a television series. The show was so well received and even won six Primetime Emmy Awards.

'Chicago' (2002)

Chicago is a 2002 musical film that explores themes like scandal, corruption, crime, and more. Chicago follows Roxie Hart, a housewife, and Velma Kelly, a vaudevillian, who are both in prison for murder while fighting for the fame that will prevent their execution.

The film is based on the 1975 stage musical of the same name (which is also based on the 1926 play of the same name) and directed by the iconic Bob Fosse. The musical is known as the longest-running American musical of all time, and is currently on Broadway!

'Angels in America' (2003)

Angels in America is an HBO miniseries directed by Mike Nichols that stars Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Patrick Wilson, Mary-Louise Parker, and many more. The show follows 6 New Yorkers whose lives all intersect: a gay man living with AIDS who is visited by an Angel, a nasty and closeted lawyer with AIDS, a Mormon couple with a man hiding a terrible secret, and others.

The miniseries is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same name by Tony Kushner. The two-part epic played the Broadway stage in the early 1990s and was recently revived on the West End and Broadway, starring Andrew Garfield.

'Fences' (2016)

Fences is a 2016 film starring the iconic Denzel Washington and the remarkable Viola Davis. The period drama follows a working-class Black father as he tries to raise his family in the 1950s amid racism and tumultuous events in his life. The movie is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway play of the same name by August Wilson.

This movie was chosen by the American Film Institute as one of the top 10 films of the year, and rightfully so. Fences should either be read or watched at least once. The value the play has to today’s times is unbelievably valuable.

'The Boys in the Band' (1970 and 2020)

The Boys in the Band is a Netflix drama film produced by Ryan Murphy and directed by Joe Mantello. The movie follows a group of gay men who gather for a birthday party in New York City in the late 1960s. As the party goes on into the night, dark secrets are revealed in a time when gay life was deeply shunned.

The movie is the second adaptation of the play by Mart Crowley, which won the Tony award in 2019 for Best Revival of a Play. The 2019 Broadway Revival Cast was the same cast in this groundbreaking film.

'Everybody’s Talkin’ Bout Jamie' (2021)

Everybody’s Talkin’ Bout Jamie is a biographical coming-of-age musical movie that was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. The film (based on a true story) follows a 16-year-old British schoolboy named Jamie who overcomes prejudice and bullying as he steps out—in heels, of course—and becomes a drag queen.

The movie is based on the stage musical of the same name, which was praised for its message and was well-received among audiences. There is also a live stage filmed version of the film that was released in select theatres.

'Grand Army' (2020)

Grand Army is a Netflix teen drama series about students at Grand Army High School, a public high school in Brooklyn, New York. The series only had one season on Netflix but deserved more. Grand Army tackled some pretty intense subjects like rape, terrorism, racism, and sexual identity in a very raw and thoughtful manner.

The gripping series is based on a play by Katie Cappiello called "Slut: The Play." The play features an all-female-identifying cast and also delves into the topic of slut-shaming and rape culture. Both the play and Grand Army are truly fascinating to watch.

West Side Story (1961 and 2022)

West Side Story is a musical movie inspired (and loosely based) on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. The movie, set in the backdrop of the Upper West Side in Manhattan, tells the love story of a girl and boy from rival gangs—the Puerto Rican “Sharks” and White, lower-class “Jets.”

Both movie adaptations are based on the stage musical of the same name by legendary composers Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. The movie and musical both feature beautiful music and lyrics. This timeless story should be enjoyed at least once.

'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1973)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a musical comedy horror movie that follows a young couple whose car breaks down near an old castle. They attempt to seek help and use the telephone inside but realize the castle is occupied by strangers who are a bit ghoulish and extreme (and also happen to sing and dance).

The film is based on the musical titled The Rocky Horror Show, and both the original and the film adaptation have gained a huge cult following. The musical and movie feature a phenomenal score with some ooky-kooky rock tunes. It’s the perfect Halloween watch.

'Mamma Mia!' (2008)

Mamma Mia! is a 2008 jukebox musical movie that utilizes the songs of ABBA to tell the story of a young girl (who is also a bride-to-be) as she tries to find her real father by inviting all three possible men to her wedding. Chaos ensues when her mother realizes three of her exes have arrived for her daughter’s special day, all the while they are on a gorgeous Greek Island. Mamma Mia! was actually a stage musical before ever being adapted into a film.

The film stars Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, and Amanda Seyfriend (among others). That all-star cast singing ABBA’s greatest hits? Absolutely!

