The 95th Academy Awards nominations are out! With it comes many great and deserved nominations across all categories. Focusing on one category in particular, Best Picture, fans everywhere were thrilled to see some of their favorite films of 2022 get their well-deserved praise. From Everything Everywhere All at Once to The Banshees of Inisherin, there is no denying that this popular category has some of the best of the best film-wise among it.

But it must be said that there were quite a number of equally deserving films that should have earned a nomination for Best Picture. Some of the films they missed might seem like they would be a no-brainer, and it was a shock to the system when they didn't get nominated. As for the others, well, they're just not as good, but would have made an interesting wild card for sure.

1 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

The sequel to Knives Out, Glass Onion sees the return of the famed southern detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). Miles Bron (Edward Norton), a wealthy businessman, invites five close friends to his Greek island villa. All five of these people owe their current fortune, reputation, and livelihoods to Bron, who they have known for a long time. At the center of the trip is Bron's ingenious murder mystery party. In actuality, they are all motivated to murder him. However, Benoit Blanc shows up unannounced to throw a wrench in the works.

Glass Onion is not really just a whodunit, but a brilliantly elaborate revenge movie – and for that, it is a masterpiece. With a cast full of big names, they surely deliver when it comes to the 2-dimensional list of characters that accurately depict the people in power today. Many fans out there were surely disappointed to see this gem not added to the Best Picture list.

2 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

In light of Chadwick Boseman passing away in 2020, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever pays tribute to the star and his iconic character of King T'challa. Following King T'Challa's passing, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and her daughter, Shuri (Letitia Wright) strive to defend the realm of Wakanda from interfering forces. The heroes must unite and pave a new course for their country as the Wakandans work to embrace their next chapter.

With Bassett snagging a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, it's beginning to become clear to everyone that Marvel movies can deliver when it comes to knock-out acting performances, and this film is no exception. With a beautiful message and storyline coupled with stunning visuals and cinematography,Black Panther: Wakanda Forever definitely should have been added to the list of nominees.

3 'The Menu'

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Arguably the best thriller of 2022, The Menu follows the events that follow when a young couple, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), travel to a distant island to partake in an extravagant feast prepared by the sinister chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) and his henchmen-like service staff.

With fantastic lines and an all-star ensemble cast, The Menu is no way short of great performances. With a fresh and new take on the whole hostage subgenre of thriller, The Menu is an eat-the-rich movie that delivers when it comes to making art out of a horror/thriller film. The cinematography paired with the score draws the audience in and makes them feel like they too are trapped on the island. A truly worthy candidate for Best Picture.

4 'Bones and All'

Image via MGM

Rising star Taylor Russell and renowned actor Timothée Chalamet star in this horrific romance. During their 1,000-mile journey through the untamed landscape of America, Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to exist on the outskirts of society, and Lee (Chalamet), a passionate and disaffected drifter, find their first love in each other. Oh, and they're cannibals.

The film is shot very intimately, portraying the intensity of the feelings shared by the two leads and the resulting nature of their bond, which is cemented by a forbidden yearning neither can resist. The fact that Bones and All can go from tender romance to horrifying violence throughout the course of its narrative sets it apart from other films and makes it deserving of a nomination.

5 'The Whale'

Brendan Fraser's return to the big screen has had everyone far and wide waiting in anticipation for his film, The Whale. The story follows a reclusive English Teacher with obesity, who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter, fighting for one last chance at redemption.

Following its debut screening at the Venice Film Festival, both the movie and lead actor were given a six-minute standing ovation. Fans and critics alike have called The Whale a revival of Fraser's career after many years of absence from the screen. Long-time fans of Fraser's were downright shocked to see The Whale left out of the Best Picture nomination list.

6 'Babylon'

Brad Pitt, Diego Calva and the spectacular Margot Robbie star in an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles. It follows the rise and fall of several individuals during a time of unrestrained luxury and depravity in early Hollywood. It is a story of oversized ambition and outrageous excess.

The buzz around Babylon, which is essentially Singin' in the Rain redone as a three-hour drug-fueled extravaganza, was completely venomous after its Los Angeles debut, was completely venomous after its Los Angeles debut. Though some may think Babylon is too wild for the Oscars, that is exactly why it should have been included. The Oscars need that type of wild.

7 'RRR'

Image via Netflix

With its blend of action, comedy, romance, dance and excellent storytelling, RRR is unquestionably one of the best movies of the year. A daring revolutionary and a British army commander decide to work together to create an inspiring road to freedom in opposition to the oppressive authorities.

Think Rambo mixed with Crouching Tiger all wrapped up in a nice musical. RRR is completely bonkers, in the best way possible. With so much going on at every second, RRR is a maximalist movie that will make whatever movie you watch next bland and boring. This film is a gem that brilliantly blends magnificent action, breathtaking stunts, superb photography and exquisite music.

8 'Decision to Leave'

Image via CJ Entertainment

A man dies after falling to his death from a high mountain peak in South Korea. He either jumped or was pushed. Detective Hae-joon (Park Hae-il) begins to suspect the deceased man's wife Seo-rae (Tang Wei) when he arrives on the scene. But as he delves into the matter more, he discovers that he is caught in a web of deceit and desire.

Decision To Leave, a masterpiece by Park Chan Wook, has drawn praise from critics all over the world for its masterful writing, Hitchcockian handling of obsession and love, original editing and the director's special touch that keeps viewers fascinated until the very end. It's truly baffling as to why it didn't get nominated.

9 'The Batman'

Image via Warner Bros.

For DC movie fans, everything changed when Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson's The Batman was released in March 2022. When a vicious serial killer starts murdering important politicians in Gotham, Batman is compelled to look into the city's covert corruption and wonder if his family is involved.

Not only does the incredible superhero film have one of the best scores and breathtaking cinematography, but The Batman is also the first adaptation that has a fully realized Gotham City and the best version of the anti-hero fans have ever seen. The Batman has been ridiculously left out of multiple categories it deserves to be on. Those being, Best Cinematography, Best Score and Best Picture.

10 'Aftersun'

Image via A24

Paul Mescal receives his first academy nomination for his work in Aftersun, which follows Sophie (Frankie Corio) as she remembers the combined happiness and personal melancholy of a vacation she had with her father (Mescal) twenty years prior. As she attempts to reconcile the father she knew with the father she didn't, memories both real and imagined fill in the gaps.

The majority of times when suffering occurs, it does so in silence, and this movie's many quiet moments work together to convey one of the most profound, subtle messages of compassion seen all year. Aftersun is a masterclass of subtlety, especially in the face of many films this year that have more often than not thrown their meaning in viewers' faces.

