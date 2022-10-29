While the idea of being rich and famous sounds like an amazing and thriving time, that certainly isn't always the case. There are many flaws associated with fame that often people overlook when they think of the concept of popularity and success. However, there are many films that perfectly capture the importance surrounding the flaws of fame and how it can sometimes negatively impact people.

Whether it's the harsh and unforgiving nature of hierarchal production structures and unhealthy fan culture expressed within Perfect Blue or the sad reality of when an actor grows older and loses relevancy expressed in Birdman, there is great substance to be found in expressing how fame can sometimes not lead to good things.

'The Red Shoes' (1948)

The Red Shoes is a true classic, showcasing the life of an aspiring ballerina whose torn between continuing her dedication to dance, and her strong desire for love. She suffers from great emotional stress as she has to choose between her love for a potential significant other or her love to pursue her passion.

The film has a lot to say about how choices can truly impact people's lives, especially when these choices impact your career, public image, and personal satisfaction.

'Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)' (2014)

Don't be alarmed by the massive title of Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). Although the film may seem a bit unconventional because of this title, it is actually a really accessible film and a highly praised one at that, winning an Oscar for best picture at the 87th Academy Awards. The film tells the story of a fading actor (Michael Keaton) who is best known for portraying a popular superhero called 'Birdman.' The film follows the actor's struggle as he tries to make a comeback by starring in a Broadway play.

The film is a fantastic look into the life of a once-popular actor that is sadly fading into irrelevance. It's fascinating to consider this subject matter in the context of the film's story as well as the actors that play each character. Many actors in this film had previously played in superhero films in the past, proving interesting meta-commentary on how starring as a superhero is essentially your big moment, and how you may never reach that same sense of fame again.

'The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou' (2004)

On the surface, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou may not seem like it expresses themes of fame, but the film actually serves as a very deep character study for Steve Zissou (Bill Murray). The film follows the aforementioned oceanographer as he goes on a quest to track down a mysterious shark that killed his research partner.

The film really explores Murray's character in a surprisingly layered way for a Wes Anderson film. It comments on how Zissou is now a washed-up husk of his previous fame and success. Like Birdman, the film has a lot to say about celebrity fallout and failure to maintain consistent quality and keep a positive public image as you grow older and become less relevant. It's a truly profound story as we watch a man cling desperately to the things he loves, to an extent that he ruins his reputation.

'Spencer' (2021)

Spencer has many added layers to its commentary about fame, considering the fact that the film tells a fictionalized account of the iconic Princess Diana. Retelling the events of Christmas 1991, during her visit to the Sandringham Estate, where she finds herself becoming severely uncomfortable when having to interact with the surrounding royals and traditions.

The film has a lot of powerful themes to be explored and is highly aided by the choice to study the character of Diana. There are strong expressions of liberation from tradition, the importance of privacy, and the feeling of isolation, although the whole world is essentially watching you. The film succeeds extremely well in conveying how fame can seriously negatively affect people, especially considering the fact that Diana in this film doesn't seem like she wants to be famous. This is something that is practically forced upon her, and we see how this deteriorated her mental state throughout the course of the film.

'Perfect Blue' (1997)

Perfect Blue is one of the more notable films that comment on fame and still feels relevant to this day. The film follows a popular idol group singer who decides to retire in order to pursue a career in acting. This path swiftly becomes an unpleasant nightmare as she starts to lose her sense of reality and becomes a victim of several heinous acts.

Perfect Blue really has it all when conveying themes relating to the flaws of fame. Commenting on many aspects such as exploitation, impersonation, and unhealthy parasocial relationships. The film dives deep into the psyche of a character under the weight of so much public pressure and how this can cause one to lose a part of themselves and a sense of their own mind. Perfect Blue, as the title suggests is quite literally perfect at showcasing the negative grasp of show business.

'The Truman Show' (1998)

Jim Carrey gives one of his greatest performances in The Truman Show as a man who is the big star of a reality TV show that documents his daily life without his knowledge. Everyone around him is a part of this elaborate scheme to document his life as a continuous soap opera for the whole world to see.

With the concept alone you can tell that this film oozes ideas of commercialism, consumerism, and exploitation of a product for financial gain. The film essentially acts to comment on the use of exploiting a popular medium for monetary success. In this case, the film uses the extreme example of essentially exploiting a person for entertainment, however, this is something that unfortunately does occur in real life. Actors can be used and manipulated very easily in order to appeal to audiences, especially if they are somewhat unaware of their surroundings or management.

'Bo Burnham: Inside' (2021)

Bo Burnham's newest comedy special Inside is about a lot of different things. However, there are many aspects that relate to ideas of fame, especially surrounding Burnham himself and the experiences he's had over the years. The film (yes, this is a film!) works as a combination of his older YouTube skits and his newer live performances.

While most films simply have commentary on these kinds of subject matters, Inside expresses emotions that come from a real person. It takes a lot to showcase your own insecurities and flaws to a giant audience, but Burnham manages to do it in an equally humorous and genuine way.

'La La Land' (2016)

While many of the films on this list focus on a person who is already in a position of fame, La La Land takes a very different approach by commenting on how even striving for it can cause negative effects. The film tells the story of the relationship between a young aspiring actor (Emma Stone) and a struggling jazz musician (Ryan Gosling) who both share a desire to pursue their dreams in Los Angeles.

The film has a lot to say about the unhealthy desire for fame and what dreams are worth chasing - expressing messages of how you have to be truly passionate to make it big, and how you may end up losing very important things in that process. The one special thing about this film is that by the end the characters do become successful, but you end up questioning if it was even worth it.

'What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?' (1962)

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? tells the story of a former child star called Baby Jane (Bette Davis), who is now grown into old age. The film follows this now-deranged lady as she torments her paraplegic sister, who is a younger and far more popular film star.

This is yet another film that comments on aging actors and their fallout from the spotlight, but this film touches it in a very interesting way considering that the main character was only ever famous for being a child star, but has latched onto this feeling her whole life. These feelings even turn into jealousy and hatred when her sister experiences greater fame and recognition than her.

'The King of Comedy' (1982)

Martin Scorsese's classic The King of Comedy tells the story of an aspiring comedian (Robert De Niro) who starts to stalk his idol in disparity to achieve success. The influence of this film on modern culture is just as important to this day and can be seen replicated in many other films, even huge crowd-pleasers like Joker.

The film touches on many important subjects relating to celebrity worship and explores similar themes to Perfect Blue in the sense of having an unhealthy obsession with famous people. The film also has a lot to say about American mass media culture and its influences on the society exposed to it.

