Genre film buffs are in for a treat every year if they’re able to attend the Fantastic Fest event in Austin, Texas. The renowned festival is one of the world’s best celebrations of horror, science fiction, action, fantasy, and anything that doesn’t quite fit within the confines of a label. Fantastic Fest has boasted the world premieres of such modern classics as There Will Be Blood, Zombieland, and Bone Tomahawk.

This year’s lineup includes a plethora of major awards season contenders, including The Menu, Bones and All, The Banshees of Innisfree, Triangle of Sadness, and Decision to Leave. Although it’s exciting to see these highly anticipated projects, Fantastic Fest always does a great job at spotlighting smaller films from up-and-coming directors. It showcases the work of filmmakers who have yet to make a name for themselves, and introduces them to a much larger audience.

If you’re not able to make the trek to Austin to attend this year’s Fantastic Fest in person, it doesn’t mean that you can’t participate. Fantastic Fest has a great virtual option with a ton of great titles. Here are nine spooky flicks that you can stream as part of this year’s lineup.

Amazing Elisa

Amazing Elisa may be loosely described as a “superhero movie,” but it’s not a film that plays by any conventions. This Spanish drama from director Sadrac González-Perellón explores the life of a young girl, Elisa (Jana San Antonio), who is convinced that she has the same superpowers as her favorite comic book character. The film delicately explores the tragedies within Elisa’s life (and the heartbreak her family has been subjected to) in a series of unusual narrative jumps.

Brutal Season

The sign of a great filmmaker is someone who can make the most out of a confined environment, and director Gavin Fields certainly proved that he’s one to watch with his first feature-length film Brutal Season. Presented as a Death of a Salesman-style stage play set in a family home, the film follows the Trouth family during the burning summer of 1948 in Brooklyn. When the black sheep of the family returns under mysterious circumstances, the family spirals into chaos as everyone ends up questioning each other’s motivations.

All Jacked Up And Full Of Worms

Really, the title says it all. All Jacked Up and Full of Worms is a ridiculous midnight movie that pushes the limits of good taste in all the best ways. Those that can stomach some truly bizarre moments of body horror might find the same mix of earnest characters, idiosyncratic humor, and sheer creativity that you see in the early work of Peter Jackson or Sam Raimi. Director Alex Phillips crafts a lean and mean horror flick; it packs all of its mayhem into a tight 72 minutes.

Shin Ultraman

Based on the classic Japanese television series Ultraman, this live-action kaiju film hails from director Shinji Higuchi, who recently earned acclaim for his work on Shin Godzilla. If you’ve grown bored with the self-serious nature of the “Monsterverse,” Higuchi’s films expertly combine humorous characters, clever political satire, and no shortage of epic kaiju brawls. Shin Ultraman follows a mysterious robotic figure who comes to Earth, and inhabits the body of the human man Shinji Kaminaga (Takumi Saitoh). Ultraman finds his purpose as he defends the world from some of the coolest screen kaijus we’ve seen in years.

Give Me Pity!

A Lynchian take on the retro music videos of the 1970s, Give Me Pity! follows self-absorbed pop star Sissy St. Claire (Sophie von Haselberg) as she delivers her first live television special. As Sissy delivers her campy performance, she’s haunted by otherworldly visions as her reality crumbles around her. Director Amanda Kramer explores Sissy’s spiral into self-loathing as she clings to any relevance that she may have had; it is the perfect combo of genuinely great tunes and unnerving stylistic choices.

Lynch/Oz

If you’re a fan of David Lynch, you know that the idiosyncratic filmmaker does not like to explain his own work. Lynch/Oz isn’t a documentary, but rather a deconstruction of the influence of The Wizard of Oz on Lynch’s filmography in a series of six video essays by notable film buffs. The Green Knight director David Lowery, Jennifer's Body director Karyn Kusama, beloved cult filmmaker John Waters, documentarian Rodney Ascher, film critic Amy Nicholson, and Moon Knight showrunners Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead each offer up their understanding of how the iconography and themes of The Wizard of Oz have recurred with in all of Lynch’s films. You’ll never watch either the 1939 classic or Lynch’s work the same way again.

Bad City

A new modern classic to put in the Japanese “V-Cinema” hall-of-fame, Bad City brings back martial arts legend Hitoshi Ozawa as the grizzled former cop Torada, who is called back into the line of duty to investigate a corporate conspiracy. As he guides a new generation of officers, Torada discovers that the yakuza and Korean mafia are involved in an insidious scheme with a corrupt businessman. Veteran stuntman Kensuke Sonomura stepped behind the camera to direct this engaging, blood-drenched mystery thriller.

Missing

The Japanese thriller Missing is the type of film that years later, we’ll reflect on as the first major project of a major filmmaker. Director Shinzô Katayama crafts an absorbing mystery surrounding the young girl Kaede (Aoi Itô) as she mourns for the death of her mother. After promising to track down a serial killer, her father Satoshi’s (Jirô Satô) motivation becomes unclear. Told in a nonlinear manner, Missing packs in many shocking twists as it reaches its devastating conclusion. Katayama got his start as an assistant director to Bong Joon-ho, and Missing has the same controlled mystery that makes Memoirs of Murder so beloved.

Deep Fear

Similar to The Descent or As Above, So Below, Deep Fear is a French horror movie about why you should never go searching through the catacombs. A group of teenagers celebrates their friend’s last night before his mandatory military service by taking a subterranean adventure that definitely does not go as planned. Things get claustrophobic quickly, and the characters soon discover that they’re in the remains of a former Nazi bunker. It’s an atmospheric nail-biter that has an ending so bonkers that you need to see it to believe it.