The number 10 is a particularly satisfying number, for whatever reason. Maybe it's because it's easy to divide and multiply, maybe there's something appealing about reaching double-digits, or maybe it's something else entirely. Lists are often done as top 10s, so clearly there's something to it - writers like the number 10, readers like the number 10, and filmmakers seem to like the number 10, too.

RELATED: Movies With 'Don't' In The Title That You Actually Should Watch

The movies below show the popularity of the number "10" when it comes to giving a movie a title. It's hard to say for sure whether it is the most popular or most frequently reoccurring number found within movie titles, but it's hard to argue it's not up there in either regard. And if any of these movies are good enough to be considered 10/10s in your book, well... that's even better, then. The more 10s, the merrier.

'10 Cloverfield Lane' (2016)

As luck would have it, the best movie to use the word "Cloverfield" in its title is also the one that uses the number "10." 10 Cloverfield Lane might not be directly connected to the solid monster movie Cloverfield (2008) or the messy The Cloverfield Paradox (2018), but for whatever reason, they're all linked by name.

10 Cloverfield Lane is the simplest and most satisfying of the three. Much of it takes place in an underground bunker, where an unstable man lives alongside two younger people he's kidnapped and is keeping captive, swearing that he's doing so for their own protection. The protagonist, Michelle, wants to break free and work out whether there is any danger on the surface, leading to a great deal of tension, suspense and terror.

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (2021)

Despite featuring the number 10 in its title, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is far from the 10th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In fact, it's the 25th film in the entire series so far, showing the MCU's dominance over the box office, thanks in large part to the frequency of its releases.

It's thankfully one of the better films from Phase 4, too. Shang-Chi introduces its title character into the MCU with compelling action and engaging fantastical elements, while also benefiting from having a great villain. The Ten Rings themselves are also cool, and have a lot of potential to be used in interesting ways going forward, whenever Shang-Chi returns.

'3:10 to Yuma' (2007)

A remake of the 1957 movie of the same name, 3:10 to Yuma makes for a very satisfying Western. The plot involves a dangerous mission undertaken by a rancher to escort an outlaw to a train, itself complicated by the fact that the outlaw's gang is following close behind, waiting for the right moment to strike and rescue him.

RELATED: The Best Movie Adaptations of Elmore Leonard's Legendary Stories

While there's an argument to be made that the "10" in this title isn't really a "10," and is actually a part of "3:10," the title still includes it either way. Not only that, but it's essential to the plot, given it refers to the time of departure for the train that the film's antagonist needs to be on, helping drive home the ticking clock element of the story.

'10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Helping to make a star out of Heath Ledger and a couple of other young actors, 10 Things I Hate About You is a classic teen rom-com. The plot updates William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew by setting it in a then-modern high school, and naturally updating all the language so that the teens don't speak in ye olde English.

It's a fast-paced and funny look at the complicated nature of dating in high school, with its title referencing a poem that one character writes about another. Given the film's enduring popularity as something of a cult classic, it's unlikely that most viewers will find 10 things to hate about 10 Things I Hate About You.

'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' (2003)

The plot of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is fairly standard rom-com stuff. There's a man who makes a bet with his co-workers that he can make a woman fall in love with him within 10 days, and there's a woman who needs to write an article on what steps can be taken to lose a man as a romantic partner within 10 days.

As luck would have it, the two meet, and begin using each other for their own opposing purposes. She takes a hands-on approach to writing her article, and he just so happens to choose her to win his bet. No viewers should be surprised to find that it all works out in the end.

'10' (1979)

10 is a movie about a man going through a midlife crisis, and not a whole lot more. The film opens with him turning 42, moping around for a while, and getting into a series of mishaps and misunderstandings, all before taking a trip to Mexico, where he falls for a woman in her early 20s who's staying nearby on her honeymoon.

It's not entirely clear why the movie is called 10, besides maybe referring to the woman who the protagonist pines over being a 10/10 in terms of beauty. Like the practice of rating people on a scale out of 10, the film itself isn't a particularly deep one at all, but it has enough funny moments and entertaining performances to be a solid enough old rom-com.

'Ten Canoes' (2006)

A unique Australian film about Indigenous Australians and the power of storytelling, Ten Canoes is technically a film within a film. The first sees a group of 10 men hunting in the Australian countryside, while one of the hunters tells his own story, which goes back in time and is about the conflict between two Indigenous tribes.

RELATED: Underrated Gems From Down Under: Australian Movies That Deserve Your Attention

There are 10 canoes belonging to the 10 hunters, which explains the title well enough. It's the first Australian film to be spoken entirely in Indigenous languages, and also the rare film about Indigenous Australians that is set well before colonial times (of which there were 10s of thousands of years of stories and history before British forces arrived in 1788).

'Tenet' (2020)

While Tenet doesn't technically feature "10" directly in its title, it does feature in the word "Tenet." It would at least feel like a great coincidence if it was Christopher Nolan's 10th film in his stellar career, but unfortunately, not even that's the case; it was his 11th feature film.

It is ultimately a very good movie at least. It has a challenging premise that involves a complex espionage plot mixed in with characters who can experience time in reverse, leading to plenty of huge set pieces that are as thrilling as they are mind-bending. Some viewers may come away feeling as though it was all flash and style over substance, but what flash and what style.

'The Ten Commandments' (1956)

A lengthy classic that earns its mammoth runtime, The Ten Commandments is a movie that hardly needs an introduction. The title makes it clear right from the get-go that it's to be a biblical epic, with a focus on the Old Testament story of Moses, and how he came to receive the titular commandments from God.

It's a film with big ideas and themes, big performances, and an undeniably big runtime of approximately 220 minutes. You don't have to be particularly religious to appreciate the film's scope and technical qualities, because as far as big-budget epics from the 1950s go, it holds up better than most.

'Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood' (2022)

Image via Netflix

Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood is a rare movie about space travel that doesn't belong in the sci-fi genre. This is mainly because its focus is on being a coming-of-age movie set in Texas during the late 1960s, at a time when the Space Race was in full swing, and the US was gearing up to put the first people on the moon with their Apollo 11 mission.

Richard Linklater clearly took a great deal from his own life and put it into this nostalgic movie, though it's fair to assume that the titular Apollo 10½ mission is a fantasy dreamed up by the main character, seeing as NASA wasn't really about to send a child into space. Still, it speaks to the fever and excitement of those living in 1969, and also shows how kids looked up to astronauts and dreamed about being them to a greater extent than ever before.

NEXT: Great Movies That Start With 'Die,' 'Death,' or 'Dead'