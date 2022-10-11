In the 1970s, horror movies began to change. The days of Dracula and The Wolf Man were over. There had been a time when religious themed horror films like The Exorcist and The Omen were all the rage. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Black Christmas began a shift toward a more realistic horror film that focused more on the horror outside your door or through that door you really shouldn’t open. In 1978, Halloween changed everything.

For better or worse, slasher films were what everyone wanted now. Hollywood knew it, churning them out non-stop throughout the 1980s. Some were okay, many were bad, and a few became classics, with their final girls becoming some of the most well known heroines in horror history. These are the best final girls of the slasher genre’s biggest decade.

Kelly Jo Minter as Yvonne Miller in A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

Image via New Line Cinema

While final girl Alice Johnson (Lisa Wilcox) from A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master returned and was a final girl again in this followup, some love also needs to be given to Yvonne Miller (Kelly Jo Minter), one of the few Black women to be among the last standing in the horror genre. Yvonne is one of Alice’s new friends, seemingly among the latest victims for Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund). Yvonne is a great and sympathetic friend to Alice, but she is also a very strong woman that Freddy has a hard time getting to. Yvonne fights alongside Alice, and she takes a very integral role in the plot by being the one who finds the grave of Freddy’s mother, Amanda, and sets her soul free to enter Freddy’s dream world and confront her son. Alice might technically be the main final girl here, but without Yvonne she would not have survived.

Caroline Williams as Vanita ‘Stretch’ Brock in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2 (1986)

Twelve years after Tobe Hooper’s original Texas nightmare, which created one of the original final girls in Sally Hardesty (Marilyn Burns), Hooper returned for a sequel. Leatherface is back with his clan, including newly introduced member Chop-Top (Bill Moseley). Stretch is a radio DJ who has a copy of an on air murder committed by the cannibalistic crew. While Dennis Hooper’s chaotic lawman, Lefty, might be there to fight the villains as well, it’s Stretch who gets the most screen time. She’s a combination of sexy and smart. When Leatherface finds himself attracted to her, she uses it to keep him calm. In the film’s finale, as Lefty is going chainsaw to chainsaw with Leatherface, Stretch faces off with Chop-Top, resulting in him falling to his death from a rock tower. The final images see Stretch wildly swinging a chainsaw in victory, just as Leatherface did in defeat at the end of the original.

Lar Park Lincoln as Tina Shepard in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

The Friday the 13th film franchise is the epitome of a trope creating and following slasher. Every film ends with a final girl victorious over Jason Voorhees. Though the seventh entry isn’t one of the best of the bunch, its final girl is its most interesting, for Tina Shepard is telekinetic. The climax has great fun with its Jason vs Carrie approach. While most of the franchise’s final girls are just trying to survive, Tina takes the offense to Jason like no one else did, from using her mind to down electric lines and electrocute him, to controlling a gasoline can to douse him and set him on fire. In the end, Tina uses her powers to bring back her dead father from the bottom of Crystal Lake, who rises up and pulls Jason back down to the watery depths. Of course, Jason would come back, but no one would ever be as fun of an antagonist to him as Tina, including Freddy Krueger.

Lisa Wilcox as Alice Johnson in A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

Image via New Line Cinema

Riding high off the success of A Nightmare of Elm Street 3: Dream Child, the franchise returned the very next year, but without star Heather Langenkamp, whose Nancy Thompson character had been killed off. The bar was set high for this film’s new final girl, Alice Johnson. While she wasn’t as memorable as Nancy (so few were), her character goes on a tremendous journey. When we first see Alice, we’re meeting a broken teenager whose mother is dead and whose father is a mean drunk. It has left Alice a shy and timid girl who doubts herself. So many final girls had those traits, but with Alice we get the reasons why. She lives in her head, and as each of her friends die at the razor-bladed hand of Freddy Krueger, Alice’s dream powers grow stronger, until she becomes a dream master, capable of going one-on-one with Freddy. The theme of becoming stronger in tragedy makes Alice an intriguing and important final girl.

Amy Steel as Ginny Field in Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

In the original Friday the 13th, it was Jason’s mother, Pamela Voorhees (Besty Palmer), who was the killer. She was beheaded by final girl Alice (Adrienne King), but the sequel starts with a not dead Jason avenging his mother’s death by killing Alice. He becomes the villain for the next umpteenth films, with Ginny Field as his first and best final girl. She works by being more than a trope. She’s not shy and virginal, but confident with a boyfriend. She’s not consumed with thinking about sex like her friends, however. There are bigger things on her mind. Ginny is shown to be a strong and caring young woman, and it’s led her to pursue a career in child psychology. She’s fascinated by the tales of a young Jason Voorhees. She’s even sympathetic to his plight. That sympathy ends when she meets the bag wearing grownup Jason in the flesh and must fight for her life. Her smarts and training come into play when she dresses up as Pamela Voorhees and tricks the madman into believing she’s his mother, before bringing a machete down on his neck. Of course, Jason lives, but Ginny survives by being one of the most clever final girls in slasher history.

Danielle Harris as Jamie Lloyd in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Maybe the youngest final girl is Jamie Lloyd, first seen in this film, at just eight years old. All the tropes dealing with final girls are thrown out the window when it comes to having a child as the protagonist. With Jamie Lee Curtis not returning as Laurie Strode, fans could have easily dismissed the idea of bringing in her fictional daughter to continue the series, but it works, thanks to great writing, and the tremendous acting of Danielle Harris. Having her battle her uncle Michael Myers alone would have been preposterous, so she gets a more traditional final girl by her side in the form of a teenage foster sister named Rachel (Ellie Cornell). With Michael wanting Jamie dead though, the film flows through Harris’ performance. She is terrified and cries as any child would, but she’s strong, just like her mother, surviving The Shape’s attacks and living to see another day and another film.

Ashley Laurence as Kirsty Cotton in Hellraiser (1987)

Image via Entertainment Film Distributors

Clive Barker wrote and directed this body horror creepfest about a group of hellish Cenobites who are summoned from a mysterious puzzle box. Kirsty Cotton is the teenage niece of Frank, a man who had the ghastly misfortune of opening the box. Kirsty opens the box as well, though not knowing that it would summon the Cenobites and Pinhead. They have come for her soul, but her life is spared when they decide to trade it for the evil abomination that Frank has come back as. Frank is the real villain of the film, a crazed man raised from the dead. He is out to attack Kirsty as well, as she fights to escape not only demon-like beings from Hell but a resurrected uncle. She outsmarts the Cenobites by reversing the puzzlebox and sending them back where they came from. Kirsty would return in a few sequels, but in a bizarre film like audiences had never seen before, it's her centered performance here that keeps the plot grounded in reality.

Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley in Aliens (1986)

Ellen Ripley is not only one of the best and baddest final girls of the 1970s, after her time in Ridley Scott’s Alien, but is even better in this James Cameron directed sequel. In the first film, Ripley dispatches of one monstrous alien, but as the title implies, here there are many more. As cool as she was in Alien, this time Ripley becomes like someone out of an Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, mowing down so many of the creatures with a wide array of weapons, all while protecting an orphaned child. The film’s poster famously shows Ripley with a heavy gun in one arm, while she cradles the child in the other. The climactic battle, which sees Ripley battle the massive alien queen while strapped inside a robotic cargo loader, is one of the most scary and action packed scenes in horror history. As we knew she would, Ripley stands tall. The next few sequels would get Ripley wrong, but here she is the perfect final girl.

Heather Langenkamp as Nancy Thompson in A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

The biggest horror film of the 1980s came from the mind of Wes Craven. This film is a slasher, but with a twist, with its dead villain able to haunt the dreams of his victims. While Michael and Jason are masked and quiet, you see Freddy Krueger, and he never shuts up. It takes a special heroine to hold their own with such an iconic character. Nancy Thompson is just that. She’s your traditional good girl next door, but with more fight than almost any other final girl. While many are on the defense, Nancy seeks out Freddy, figuring out his strengths and weaknesses, and then finding out a way to bring him into the real world so that he can be defeated. Nancy works by being portrayed as a regular person. She doesn’t have any kind of powers. She could be any of us, and we see the film through her as if we were her. That ability to have Nancy stay so realistic in such a wild story keeps us both interested and scared. While her character would die in the third film of the franchise, here she lives, and we’re able to wake from the nightmare.