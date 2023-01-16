Like athletes, actors' careers have peaks and valleys. They have prime years when they are at the zenith of their power, and sometimes, times when they become washed or over the hill. However, unlike sports, with acting, you tend to get better with age and experience.

The career of an actor is elusive, and while an actor may achieve great heights at one point, they may wane during their later years. Some fans may mark longevity as a notable factor in determining a great professional life for actors. While some actors faded out in their later years, for others, their final work was some of their finest.

10 James Gandolfini - 'The Drop' (2014)

Before his career-altering role as the lead on The Sopranos, James Gandolfini was a notable character actor throughout the 1990s. Often appearing as sleazy dirtbags or other nefarious scoundrels in films such as True Romance and 8mm, Gandolfini reclamated his image by appearing in varied roles later in his career including in The Drop, a crime film about a Brooklyn bartender who works under his shady older cousin.

With The Drop, Gandolfini harkens back to some of the more iniquitous characters he so expertly portrayed during his younger years. As the slimy cousin to Tom Hardy's lead, Gandolfini is perfect, using his physical menace expertly throughout. Although too soon, a great crime film like The Drop was a fitting finale to Gandolfini's illustrious career.

9 Philip Seymour Hoffman - 'A Most Wanted Man' (2014)

Perhaps the finest actor of his generation, Philip Seymour Hoffman's broad and varied filmography stands up against almost any actor. With films like Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Constant Gardener, the 21st century saw a surge in quality John Le Carre adaptations. One of these was A Most Wanted Man about a government agent who seeks to recruit a Muslim refugee as an informant.

Hoffman is disheveled and brooding in his final screen turn in one of the most patient spy films in recent years. Critic Kenneth Turan notes the movie a "fitting film" for Hoffman to end on since "his role was so challenging". The film showcases many of the elements that made Hoffman such a great actor, but watching it, viewers will yearn for the future roles he could have had.

8 Debbie Reynolds - 'Behind the Candelabra' (2013)

One of the most accomplished young actors of her time, Debbie Reynolds burst onto the scene at just 20 years old with Singin' in the Rain. A consummate businesswoman later in her life, Reynolds would take many long gaps throughout her career. Having appeared in mostly TV movies since the start of the century, Reynolds's final role was in Behind the Candelabra about the relationship between Liberace and his much younger lover.

Playing Liberace's mother, Reynolds plays a key role in one of the best made-for-television movies of the 21st century. Accompanied by other phenomenal performances including by Michael Douglas and Matt Damon, Behind the Candelabra was perhaps the best film Reynolds got to be a part of since the 1960s and a worthy final film for one of the gems of cinema history.

7 John Cazale - 'The Deer Hunter' (1978)

The greatest IMDb in the history of cinema, John Cazale's career is a thing of legend. Even now, fans and colleagues speak of the vaunted actor effusively. Cazale appeared in 5 films total throughout his career, every one of which was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. The last of which was The Deer Hunter, following a group of steelworkers whose lives change after fighting in the Vietnam War.

Cazale was one of the rare actors who could create indelible characters who have lived on in film history, like Fredo Corleone, while also completely immersing himself in his roles. In The Deer Hunter, Cazale projects many of the qualities that made him such a distinguished performer. The Deer Hunter is one of the best films of the 1970s, and Cazale's performance is a major reason why.

6 Pete Postlethwaite - 'The Town' (2010)

It's rare for an actor's peak to be at the very end of their career, but that's arguably what happened with veteran English actor Pete Postlethwaite. Gaining attention for Terence Davies's Distant Voices, Still Lives, Postlethwaite would go on to be a supporting player in 1990s films like In the Name of the Father and The Usual Suspects. He would finally appear in The Town, a heist film about a group of robbers in the Boston area.

While his role as a dying industrialist in Inception may be more prophetic, Postlethwaite's performance in The Town slightly trumps it. However, both films would gross a combined $990 million, making 2010 his most profitable year by far. Nominated for many awards including a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actor, The Town saw Postlethwaite achieve the widespread recognition he so utterly deserved.

5 Jason Robards - 'Magnolia' (1999)

One of only 24 performers to have the Triple Crown of Acting, Jason Robards was a thespianic titan during the 20th century. A heavyweight performer, Robards was as dominant on stage as he was on-screen, nominated for 8 Tonys and 2 Oscars throughout his career. His last movie role would be in Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia in which he plays a man dying of cancer.

Robards was praised for his role, which Anderson wrote specifically for him. Dying of cancer himself a year later in 2000, Robards was aware of the predictive role, commenting that the role "was just so right" for him to do. Robards' ultra domineering and masculine presence on and off-screen made him the perfect choice for the role that would define him for the younger generation.

4 Paul Scofield - 'The Crucible' (1996)

Another Triple Crown winner, Paul Scofield is the quickest to ever accomplish the great feat. Preferring the stage to the silver screen, Scofield was known as one of Shakespeare's finest interpreters, with his King Lear voted as the greatest Shakespearian performance of all time. Scofield's final on-screen role would be in The Crucible, based on Arthur Miller's 1953 play.

Coming off his Oscar-nominated performance in Quiz Show 2 years earlier, The Crucible would earn Scofield a BAFTA, Satellite Award, and Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor. While he is genteel and reptilian in Quiz Show, in The Crucible, Scofield is far more putrid. A Tony, Oscar, and Emmy winner, Scofield still managed to end his career on a very high note.

3 Peter Finch - 'Network' (1976)

Already a well-regarded actor in British films, Australian actor Peter Finch wouldn't receive worldwide recognition until leading the Best Picture nominated Network. Achieving the first posthumous Oscar, Finch beat out the likes of Paul Newman, Henry Fonda, and James Stewart for the role of Howard Beale. The film is about a veteran news anchorman who goes on a raging tirade live on air after discovering he's being put out to pasture.

The film would appear at 66 on AFI's 100 Years...100 Movies and Finch's iconic quote, "I'm mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore" would appear at 19 on their 100 Years...100 Movie Quotes list. Lauded for its predictiveness and sharp satirical bite, Network has been extolled over the years, and Finch is celebrated as the films driving force.

2 Heath Ledger - 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

The recipient of the second posthumous Oscar in history, Heath Ledger's turn as the Joker in The Dark Knight is one of the greatest in screen history. Grossing over $1 billion, the film is widely regarded as one of the best of the decade and the greatest superhero film ever. The film follows Batman's attempt to stop the Joker, who wishes to kill Batman and bring the city down with him.

Voted by multiple publications as one of the greatest movie characters in history, Ledger was originally seen as an unconventional choice for the psychopathic villain. Physically and with line delivery, Ledger is flawless. Although his role is meatier, it's still rare to see an actor outshine Christian Bale over the course of a movie. Ledger does just that, delivering one of cinema's most unforgettable roles.

1 Daniel Day-Lewis - 'Phantom Thread' (2017)

The only actor on this list not to have passed, Daniel Day-Lewis has said he has retired from acting. Ranked by The New York Times as the 3rd greatest actor of the 21st century, Day-Lewis is widely considered one of the greatest of all time. His final role was in Phantom Thread in which Day-Lewis plays a celebrated dress designer whose life goes wayward after falling in love with a waitress.

Phantom Thread marked the sixth Best Actor Oscar nomination for Day-Lewis. Directed by multiple-time collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson, the film itself was also lauded, appearing on numerous critics' best films of the year list. Whether Day-Lewis will stick to his word still waits to be seen, but all fans can do is pray that they get the chance to see Day-Lewis on the screen just one more time.

