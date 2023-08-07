There is something about watching firefighters work that is naturally dramatic and exciting to witness. Life and death situations, danger, physical feats, and the men and women working hard in service of others make for a powerful combination. Which perhaps is why firefighters make for great TV.

Audiences cannot get enough of firefighters on television, and some fantastic pulse-racing, heart-wrenching firefighter shows have been produced over the years. Of course, they may not all be 100 percent realistic and often feature heavy doses of romantic entanglements and drama within the firehouses. Nevertheless, it's hard to resist these shows, and fans keep coming back for more.

10 'Station 19' (2018-)

IMDb Score: 7.0/10

From the same universe as the acclaimed medical drama Grey's Anatomy comes Station 19. Like its predecessor, this spinoff series also takes place in Seattle, Washington, and follows the firefighters of Station 19 and the ups and downs they face during their many daring rescues and lives at their fire station.

Part of Station 19's appeal is its many opportunities for crossovers with Grey's Anatomy, including a former Grey's cast member, Jason George, as Dr. Benjamin Warren, being a regular in this series, as well as many other guest appearances. The show has had a strong six seasons and has been renewed for a 7th season, with fans excited for more.

9 'London's Burning' (1988-2002)

IMDb Score: 7.0/10

What originally began as a two-hour TV movie, the show London's Burning morphed into a hit series that lasted for 14 seasons. The series takes place in London and followed members of the London Fire Brigade, particularly those of the Blue Watch, at the fictional Blackwall fire station.

The show was very popular with viewers throughout the 90s. Fans loved that London's Burning felt authentic, with the series even using real firefighters as extras in the background. The show touched on all the issues that come with being a firefighter, including the psychological impact that it can have.

8 '9-1-1: Lone Star' (2020-)

IMDb Score: 7.2/10

From the producers of 9-1-1 comes the spinoff series 9-1-1: Lone Star. The show follows Captain Owen Strand, played by Rob Lowe, a New York firefighter who is asked to move to Austin, Texas, and help rebuild and strengthen a firehouse in need of healing.

These firefighters experience non-stop action and face everything Texas could possibly throw at them, ranging from tornados to minefields and more, in addition to the drama of their personal lives. Fans love the depth behind the characters in the series and have praised its inclusivity and diversity.

7 'Fire Country' (2022-)

IMDb Score: 7.2/10

Who doesn't love a good redemption story? That's exactly what Fire Country provides, as it follows the story of a young convict who joins a prisoner release firefighting program in Northern California, where firefighters are frequently working to battle unpredictable wildfires.

Fire Country has become a huge hit for CBS, and following its successful first season, it was quickly renewed for an upcoming second season. Fans love that the show has an air of authenticity to it, as well as the opportunity to watch those who have made mistakes in the past be given a chance for redemption, which sets it apart from other firefighting shows.

6 '9-1-1' (2018-)

IMDb Score: 7.9/10

9-1-1 is a show that exemplifies first responders. While the show largely centers around the lives and work of the firefighters of the Los Angeles Fire Department, the show also highlights the work of other first responders, including police and 9-1-1 dispatch.

With an outstanding cast that includes Jennifer Love Hewitt, Peter Krause, and the iconic and Oscar-winning Angela Basset, fans cannot get enough of this show. From shocking natural disasters to the witty dialogue and chemistry among the cast, 9-1-1 always manages to keep its fans invested and on the edge of their seats.

5 'Emergency!' (1972-1979)

IMDb Score: 7.9/10

The audience's love of first responder television is hardly a recent trend, and back in the 70s, fans enjoyed the show Emergency! While the series was mostly focused on the paramedic side of things, the main characters served as both paramedics and firefighters of the LA County Fire Department's Squad 51.

Emergency! was just about as authentic as it gets when it comes to these types of shows. Most of the rescues that were portrayed in the series were based on real-life stories taken from real firefighters at the time. The creators even had the stars of the show undergo paramedic training to ensure that everything was portrayed as real as possible.

4 'Third Watch' (1999-2005)

IMDb Score: 8.0/10

From the same creators behind the medical drama E.R. comes Third Watch. The series followed first responders in New York City, including police, paramedics, and firefighters, as they worked the shift from 3 pm to midnight, also known as "the third watch."

Many fans felt that Third Watch was canceled too soon in its 6th season, and it continues to receive praise. Most memorably, the show's third season happened in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, and the show released a powerful episode allowing real first responders to share their experiences from that day.

3 'Chicago Fire' (2012-)

IMDb Score: 8.0/10

The series that kicked off a franchise, Chicago Fire. The show follows all the trials and tribulations of the firefighters and paramedics working in the fictional Firehouse 51 in the city of Chicago and deals with both the dramatic rescues and their dramatic personal lives.

Chicago Fire is undoubtedly a fan favorite and has led to the spin-offs Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, creating the "One Chicago" universe that has frequent crossovers. With an impressive 11 seasons under its belt and still going, the series is often thought of as one of the go-tos when it comes to shows about firefighters.

2 'Tacoma FD' (2019-)

IMDb Score: 8.1/10

Who says firefighting shows have to be dramatic all the time? Well, Tacoma FD proves that's not the case. This sitcom follows firefighters in Tacoma, Washington, a city with lots of rain and not a ton of fires to put out, leaving the crew to find other things to keep busy with.

The cast of Tacoma FD is stacked with amazing comedy talent, including the always-funny Eugene Cordero. While the show has had rave reviews and will soon be going into its 5th season, it's been a bit of a sleeper hit flying under the radar. Nevertheless, it earned itself a strong fan base who are always clamoring for more.

1 'Rescue Me' (2004-2011)

IMDb Score: 8.3/10

Starring Dennis Leary, Rescue Me showed a different side of firefighters. Taking place in New York City, the series follows a firefighter who is dealing with trauma and mental health issues following the event of 9/11 and his struggles of coping along with his fellow firefighters.

Airing for seven seasons, what set Rescue Me apart is that it focused less on the actual act of firefighting and rescues and more on the impact the job has on the firefighters. It was bold to tackle some of the serious issues, such as PTSD, addiction, homophobia, and more, and did so with a dose of humor as a coping mechanism, leading fans to really connect with the series.

