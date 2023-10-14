Let's not lie: the first date is usually kind of a big deal. While some may prefer doing other activities and engaging in something a tad more fun, the traditional "movie night" date is not that bad of an option — especially when you're both film buffs who love to discuss cinema.

Although some users (and by "some," we mean the majority) could not help being sarcastic and suggesting titles like The Human Centipede, The Secretary ("a beautiful story of finding love in an unlikely place," in a user's words), and A Serbian Film ("especially if you love babies," as SamCropper said), others shared some valuable picks worth considering while cuddling during a movie night. Even though, at the end of the day, it all comes down to personal preference, these are Reddit's best first date movies.

10 'Her' (2013)

Although Spike Jonze's Her, which follows Joaquin Phoenix's divorced writer Theodore as he finds himself falling for a highly advanced artificially intelligent virtual assistant voiced by Scarlett Johansson, may be a bit too gut-wrenching to watch on a date night, it certainly makes for a great conversation starter as it incites conversations around the rapid and ever-growing technology development.

According to a Reddit user who claims their partner loved Her when they watched it for the first time, Jonze's film is "close to that Rom-com style with a little more serious tone," which makes for a very intriguing and thoughtful watch.

9 'Pride and Prejudice' (2005)

It's not hard to understand why so many people are drawn to Pride & Prejudice; its memorable premise and captivating characters make it one of the most unforgettable period dramas of all time, providing audiences with a timeless love story that reflects on the universal themes of marriage, social class, gender roles, and judgment. This Joe Wright adaptation movie tells the story of gentry class Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) and the wealthy Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen).

When a Redditor asked what is a good movie to watch at home on a first date, Thaiphoon23 couldn't help mentioning the treasured Jane Austen big screen adaptation, making a point to highlight that they should not mess it up and "have bad food to eat."

8 'Stardust' (2007)

While Stardust is hardly among the best romantic movies of all time, it still makes for an entertaining time in front of the screen — especially if you are in good company. The 2007 fantasy film follows a young man (Charlie Coxx) who enters a magical world to collect a fallen star to give to his lover Victoria (Claire Danes) in return for her hand in marriage.

"Stardust was a fun movie. It has Robert De Niro as a gay pirate, quite entertaining," Curiosity wrote about the overlooked feature. "One of my favourites — would definitely recommend it for a first date," added Adagio.

7 'Up' (2009)

Although the entire film does not revolve around Carl's romance, there is no doubt that it played a big part in the unforgettable Pixar classic, which tells the story of a grumpy elderly widower who travels to South America with a wilderness explorer in his flying house to find the forbidden Paradise Falls.

Equal parts fun and emotional, Upis undoubtedly a must-see, especially if both parts are into sad animated movies. "Took my wife to that movie for our first date, 12 years and 2 kids later we're still rocking the married life," shack155 shared their experience.

6 '500 Days of Summer' (2009)

Directed by Mark Webb, 500 Days of Summer offers viewers a valuable lesson on love and relationships by following the heartbroken, hopeless romantic Tom Hansen (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who attempts to find out where things went wrong in his previous relationship.

Interestingly, many users on the platform seem to believe the 2009 movie is appropriate for a first date film. According to alwaysgettingstabbed, what is so great about it is how it is "whimsical but with an equal harsh reality after every act/chapter." Isarge123 made the same suggestion: "If you want something that's not too serious but more realistic, I can't recommend (500) Days of Summer enough."

5 'Crazy Stupid Love' (2011)

Blending comedy with romance, Crazy Stupid Love is also a considerable film to watch during date night according to many users on the platform. Starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling (one of the best romantic pairings in film) as well as Steve Carrel and Julianne Moore, the Glenn Ficarra and John Requa feel-good movie should certainly be watched at least once, even if only for its plot twist.

"Crazy Stupid Love Is the best romantic comedy ever made! It is a really fun watch with an amazing cast and an actually good story," ClarkWayneBruceKent admitted. "It's the movie my girlfriend and I watched on our first date and we LOVED IT. Highly recommend."

4 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' (2010)

If you're looking for something that is both incredibly entertaining and kind of absurdist in a satirical way — but also quite romantic — Scott Pilgrim vs. the World might be the perfect pick. This Michael Cera-led genre-blending movie is set in a magical realist version of Toronto, following a bass player who must defeat his girlfriend's (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) seven evil exes to win her heart.

"Funny, action, romance," as Thaiphoon23 suggested, are three words that assuredly describe the movie. Although Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is not everybody's cup of tea, it certainly ends up surprising many who dare to see it.

3 'About Time' (2013)

Everyone who is pondering watching the Richard Curtis movie should reach for the tissues beforehand; this immersive romance movie tells the story of a young man with the ability to time travel (Domhall Gleeson) who attempts to change what happened in his own life. In the meantime, he falls for Rachel McAdams' charming Mary.

As BedsAreSoft put it, About Timeis "such a good love movie" — one that many would certainly enjoy seeing on a first date. Not only does it feature a beautiful relationship at its heart, but also highlights the importance of father-son relationships, making for a moving and reflective watch that feels like a warm hug at times.

2 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

Regarded as the best romantic movie by many indie film enthusiasts, the first Richard Linklater entry to the Before trilogy is, for sure, worth checking. It stars Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy as two young travelers who after a chance encounter on a train heading to Vienna, decide to exit the vehicle together despite being complete strangers.

Before Sunrise's strongest asset — in addition to Hawke and Delpy's palpable chemistry — is undoubtedly how genuine its dialogue feels, which is exactly what draws most people in. "A romantic movie that every film buff has a soft spot for. Simply the best, and makes you believe in true love in the most wholesome sense possible," Princessneon wrote. "Not sappy, not a romcom. Just an excellent film that happens to be about love."

1 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Appropriate for all ages, The Princess Bride is a quirky and charming Rob Reiner romance adventure based on the 1973 novel of the same name that centers on a farmer turned pirate's (Cary Elwes) quest to be reunited with his one true love (Robin Wright).

As the majority of Redditors agreed, the perfect pick is the 1987 fantasy romance, which frequently provides viewers with an entertaining time in front of the screen given the many genres it seamlessly blends. Many users on the website did not hesitate to mention it in different discussions, including a now-deleted user who claimed that it is a "neat first date movie." In a different post, Dextl noted that people should not "knock it because of its name - it is without a doubt one of the ten best movies ever made."

