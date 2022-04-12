The difficulty of directing a successful motion picture cannot be underestimated. So much has to go right, and that's just making the product - then, the product needs to be sold, to strike a chord with audiences. Some of the most well-regarded filmmakers were toiling for years before their big breaks, making work as valuable and meaningful as their future hits, but not quite reaching the wider world of mainstream audiences. For every Jaws, there is a Duel; for many Marvel directors, there are thoughtful indie flicks in their past, such as Ryan Coogler's Fruitvale Station. Let's take a look at some of the many notable examples of great films made by directors before their big breaks.

Jane Campion - Sweetie (1989)

A strange eroticism and themes of desire, madness, and ambiguity are pervasive themes in all of Jane Campion’s work; all can be found in her brilliant dazzlingly strange first picture, Sweetie. The story of a sexually frustrated couple infiltrated by the mentally unstable Sweetie (Genevieve Lemon) who gradually makes their lives unravel, Campion’s assured debut feels like the work of a director with twenty years of experience behind them rather than a first crack of the whip. Mystical, ethereal, funny, and outright odd, this film feels of apiece with her later work, but also stands alone as a peculiar, highly metaphorical work made all the more worth revisiting in light of her recent Oscar win.

Bong Joon-ho - Barking Dogs Never Bite (2000)

Best known in the West for his superb 2019 Best Picture Academy Award winner Parasite, Bong Joon-ho has actually been frequently turning out the best picture of the year for two decades - someone should alert the Academy. His debut feature is the weakest of his films, but still an excellent, very dark comedy. It opens with a title card: “No dogs were harmed in the making of this film.” The Shih Tzu briefly hanged in the opening moments and various other four-legged friends terrorized throughout may beg to differ. Questionable treatment of animals aside, themes that have arisen time and again in Bong’s back catalog are in abundance - in particular, the none-more-dark sense of comic irony, and commentary on animal cruelty (in this case the arbitrary nature of which animals we treasure and which animals we eat). A thrilling foot-chase through the hallways of an apartment block provides a showcase for his action chops.

Robert Zemeckis - Used Cars (1980)

Before they made movies about time-traveling DeLorians (Back to the Future), Robert Zemeckis and writing partner Bob Gale were in the Used Cars business. Zemeckis’ directorial style and Gale’s pin-sharp instincts as a screenwriter shine through in this hilariously cynical comedy about sleazy used car dealers (including Kurt Russell) warring with the lot across the street. Full of crude characters and a thoroughly negative world-view, apart from some regrettably sexist moments the film largely holds up today with laughs a-plenty, but it was a commercial flop that caused Zemeckis to hold fire on a time-travel idea he and Gale had been toying with until he had a hit under his belt - that hit came four years later with Romancing the Stone.

Wes Anderson - Bottle Rocket (1996)

Wes Anderson is known for his unique aesthetic - anyone wanting to explain the concept of auteur theory could do a lot worse than starting with the distinctive style Anderson has pursued since around the time of The Royal Tenenbaums. So it may come as a surprise to learn that his first feature was a much more cinematically traditional, but nevertheless brilliantly shot work, a goofy crime caper starring Owen and Luke Wilson. Named by Martin Scorsese as one of his favorite films of the 90s, the dialogue is whip-smart and witty and there is even a sweet romantic subplot. If nothing else, it is worth a watch simply to marvel at how dramatically Anderson has evolved as an artist.

Kathryn Bigelow - Near Dark (1987)

There was no shortage of contemporary takes on the vampire movie in the 1980s, from Fright Night to The Lost Boys, but the most interesting approach was taken by Kathryn Bigelow in her 1987 debut as a solo director. The film ponders what it would actually be like to be an immortal being, walking among us at night, living on human blood. The answer is - miserable. Stacked with half of the awesome cast of her future husband James Cameron’s Aliens, this is the standout vampire flick of the 80s - all brooding protagonists, blue shadows, and gritty, grim reality. It is also one of the few vampire stories to consider the moral dilemma of feasting on human blood to survive.

Ryan Coogler - Fruitvale Station (2013)

Before Marvel came calling, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler made this powerful, angry movie based on the true story of the killing of Oscar Grant, a black man, by a white police officer in 2009. The movie opens with a recreation of the incident through grainy cell phone footage; this specter haunts the rest of the film as we live a day in Grant’s (Michael B. Jordan) life. He tries to get his job back, sees his daughter, hangs out with his family, decides to stop selling pot, and finally attends New Year's Eve celebrations in San Francisco. The audience feels they know the man when he is harassed by the police officers at the titular station, not least because of the relatable and likable presence of Jordan. Octavia Spencer also gives a stand-out performance as Grant’s mother, permanently worried sick for the well-being of her son before finding herself trapped in a parent’s worst nightmare in the devastating conclusion.

Pedro Almodóvar - Matador (1986)

Almodóvar is one of the most celebrated directors outside the Hollywood system, which is unsurprising considering that he appeared fully-formed as a profoundly singular voice from the outset of his career, before going on to develop and improve his brand. He is dismissive of his early works now, but unfairly so; his first decade’s output contains all the elements that he continued to explore as a more experienced artist, almost as well-constructed. Matador is no exception. A taught thriller with elements of black comedy, more restrained than some of his later films but nevertheless steeped in film history and sexual kinks; Matador is a brilliant film, for sure, but that it can be considered a lesser work in his filmography speaks volumes for what he was yet to achieve.

Steve McQueen - Hunger (2008)

Steve McQueen was already one of the most lauded visual artists in the UK when he turned his hand to feature filmmaking, so it is perhaps no surprise that his directorial debut is one of the finest in cinema history. In 1981, several Irish republican prisoners in the Maze prison near Belfast decided to go on hunger strike in protest over their status as criminals, rather than political prisoners, amongst other demands. The first to do so was Bobby Sands, portrayed in Hunger by an emaciated Michael Fassbender in one of his most gripping performances. The film is shot beautifully but simply and starkly, with little-to-no showing off. It is incredible to think this is the work of a first-time feature director. A must-see from the artistic pairing that later led to the critically lauded Shame and 12 Years a Slave.

Peter Jackson - Braindead (1990)

Worshipped for his Tolkien adaptations and recent forays into ground-breaking documentaries (They Shall Not Grow Old, Get Back), Peter Jackson started his career making movies with a very different purpose; namely, to either make you laugh, throw up, or both. He has certainly come the furthest distance from his early work out of all the directors in this list, but that is not to say his gross early work was not fantastic. Following his homemade debut, the foul but highly entertaining Bad Taste, and his equally revolting muppet satire Meet the Feebles, Jackson reached the zenith of his splatstick era with the peerless Braindead (AKA Dead Alive). As well as being one of the most staggeringly gory horror movies of all time, it is also one of the very funniest and most inventive. Jackson moves from one repugnant set-piece to the next with obvious glee, but it is the absolutely unhinged, demented climax that pushes the movie into truly classic territory with violence so ludicrously over the top, it becomes cartoonish.

Ava DuVernay - Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Steven Spielberg - Duel (1971)

Christopher Nolan - Following (1998)

