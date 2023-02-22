These characters are out of place: sometimes, they're even out of time.

The "fish-out-of-water" trope is a staple of film and television that capitalizes on the familiar and often cringe-inducing feeling of being the odd one out. The beauty of this trope is its versatility, with many genres, from comedy to sci-fi, successfully trying their hand at it.

RELATED: 10 Most Anticipated HBO Shows Coming in 2023

There are two approaches to fish-out-of-water characters. Viewers are either treated to a character who will always be out of place due to their willfulness or fundamental difference from others, like Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm, or viewers get the chance to watch the fish gradually master their new life on land, as happens to Walter White in Breaking Bad.

10 Cousin Greg — 'Succession' (2018-)

While his extended family of media moguls enjoy their penthouses, corner offices, and lives of luxury, Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) spends his days dressed as a creepy dog mascot and being kicked in the shins by rowdy children at the theme park his family owns. It's clear that Greg has had a more modest upbringing than his cousins, but he also wants more.

Greg begins Succession as an audience surrogate. Unable to pay for cabs or rent, he fumbles around the edges of excess, looking for a way in. Greg's story and what it says about the average Joe is compelling. Would viewers sell their souls for the opportunity to step away from the edges and enter the inner sanctum of wealth and privilege, as Greg seems keen to do?

9 Larry David — 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (2000-)

Larry David (portraying a somewhat fictionalized version of himself) in Curb Your Enthusiasm is always the odd one out in any given situation. Whether he's refusing to remove his shoes in someone else's house or opening up an entire coffee shop to spite the shop next door, Larry has no desire to adapt to his environment. Forever the fish out of water, Larry believes the rest of LA should get on his wavelength rather than the other way around.

RELATED: The 10 Best Cringe Comedy Series

It's common for TV to get stale when characters don't grow but Curb Your Enthusiasm has turned stagnation into a feature rather than a bug. Larry's stubbornness is the factor that drives the show forward and is part of the reason that Curb Your Enthusiasm is still going strong for well over 20 years.

8 Dana Scully — 'The X-Files' (1993-2018)

Not even 11 seasons and two films can convert Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) from an eagle-eyed skeptic to a dyed-in-the-wool believer. Regardless of what she experiences in every episode of The X-Files or what she hears from her alien-groupie partner, Fox Mulder (David Duchovny), Dana is determined to remain a fish out of water in an environment dominated by the strange and supernatural.

A contrast as stark as the one between Mulder and Scully and the persistence in the beliefs and actions of each character is something rarely seen on modern television. As TV has gotten less episodic and more serialized, viewers tend to expect their favorite characters to grow, change and learn based on their prior experiences. Thankfully that was not the case when The X-Files started airing, and viewers could enjoy the stubborn back and forth between the skeptic and the believer.

7 Fry — 'Futurama' (1999-)

After being accidentally cryogenically frozen, pizza delivery boy Fry (Billy West) wakes up and finds himself in the 31st century. Although Futurama occasionally touched on the bittersweet and tragic elements of being ten centuries away from home, Fry's role was mostly mined for comedy.

Acting as an audience surrogate, Fry experiences a steep learning curve as he adjusts to the new changes in his life. One is leaving his old life as a pizza delivery boy behind to become an intergalactic delivery boy instead.

6 Lucille Bluth — 'Arrested Development' (2003-2006, 2013-2019)

After her husband is arrested for various white-collar crimes, Lucille Bluth (Jessica Walter) and the rest of her family are encouraged to reign in their spending by her sensible son Michael (Jason Bateman). But it'll take more than a failing business and a patriarch in prison for Lucille to curb her luxurious lifestyle.

RELATED: 10 of the Best Quirky British Sitcoms To Binge Watch

Unable or unwilling to adjust to a more conservative lifestyle throughout Arrested Development and completely ignorant to normal day-to-day life ("It's one banana, Michael. What could it cost, $10?"), Lucille is perfectly content to be the odd one out, much to the dismay of her put-upon son.

5 Eleven — 'Stranger Things' (2016-2024)

Image via Netflix

With notes of characters from E.T. and Firestarter, Eleven had the potential to be derivative and unoriginal. However, the earnest and moving performance by Millie Bobby Brown, who was only 12 years old during the first season of Stranger Things, helped take Eleven from cliché to icon.

Being on the verge of one's teenage years is hard enough. Add psychokinetic powers and little life experience outside a secret lab to the mix. Eleven is a powerful metaphor for young people who don't fit in and their challenges.

4 Ted Lasso — 'Ted Lasso' (2020-)

Image from Ted Lasso via Apple TV

An American football coach encounters a massive culture shock when he moves to the UK to coach a failing English football team. Based on a series of commercials (yes, really), Ted Lasso is much better than it has any right to be. This is partly due to its unique use of the fish out of water trope.

Rather than being overwhelmed by the situation he finds himself in, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) maintains an optimistic attitude. Eager to learn about the new country he finds himself in, he tries to adapt quickly and learns the important stuff first... like why fries are chips and chips are crisps.

3 Laszlo Cravensworth — 'What We Do In The Shadows' (2019-)

Image via FX

Not even centuries on Earth can help vampire Laszlo (Matt Berry) fit in with the humans that live around him. Haughty, posh, and perverted, Laszlo doesn't always try to be friendly to commoners, but when he does, he typically fails spectacularly and is one of many beloved and ridiculous characters on What We Do In The Shadows.

RELATED: 10 Underrated TV Shows That Take a Dark Twist on Magic

Whether he's trying to bribe city council members with dead raccoons or attempting to hide out in secret by adopting the alias "Jackie Daytona" and claiming his British accent is how all people speak in Arizona, Laszlo's failure to adapt is what makes him a fan favorite.

2 Walter White — 'Breaking Bad' (2008-2013)

Before the meth kingpin Heisenberg existed, there was bumbling science teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston). It's easy to forget that the 'one who knocks' started his journey as a stranger to the world of crime, drugs, and empire-building. Breaking Bad drew a large amount of its tension from its fish-out-of-water protagonist in its early seasons.

Watching Walt experience crises of conscience and learn the ropes of drug dealing from his former student Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) seems quaint compared to the later seasons. Breaking Bad is a perfect example of how a common trope can be elevated to much more.

1 Dan Humphrey — 'Gossip Girl' (2007-2012)

Image via The CW

They don't call him "Lonely Boy" for nothing. When Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) moves to the Upper East Side and begins attending the prestigious St. Jude's School for Boys, he quickly finds he's out of his depth. Not only is he unable to compete with the wealth and status of those around him, but he also can't compete with the conniving and toxic social environment.

Dan does not end the series the same way he started. Throughout Gossip Girl, we see Dan blossom from a shy, lonely boy into a mover and shaker within the Upper East Side who has plenty of secrets up his sleeve.

KEEP READING: Teen Wolf & 7 Other Classic Shows Making A Comeback in 2023