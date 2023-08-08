Florence Pugh recently added another global box office hit to her impressive resume with the biographical thriller Oppenheimer. Starring opposite Cillian Murphy as the American psychiatrist and Communist Party member Jean Tatlock, Pugh is again earning critical acclaim for her latest outstanding performance. At just 27 years of age, Pugh already has a career spanning almost a decade. With a versatile catalog consisting of Marvel, A24, DreamWorks, and everything in between, Florence Pugh has done it all. Her next project set to hit the big screen is Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. To tide you over until its set release date, November 3, 2023, we've gathered the best of Pugh's movies available to stream right now into this handy list.

Keep reading to discover the best Florence Pugh movies on streaming right now.

RELATED: First 'Dune: Part Two' Trailer: Florence Pugh & Austin Butler Arrive in Arrakis

The Falling (2014)

Director: Carol Morley | Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Run Time: 102 minutes

Cast: Maxine Peake, Maisie Williams, Florence Pugh, Anna Burnett, Greta Scacchi, Hannah Rose Caton, Lauren McCrostie, Monica Dolan, Mathew Baynton, Morfydd Clark, Joe Cole, Elizabeth Marsh

Starring Pugh in her feature film debut, The Falling takes place in an English girls' school in 1969. The movie centers on the relationship between two best friends: troubled and neglected Lydia (Maisie Williams) and outgoing Annie (Pugh). When Annie begins to explore her sexuality, life at the school takes a turn for the worst. After having sex with Lydia's brother, Annie is suddenly overcome with mysterious fainting spells. When tragedy strikes, the blackouts soon spread to Lydia and eventually to every girl on campus. Doctors are baffled regarding the cause of the girls' illnesses, and the epidemic quickly spins out of control.

Lady Macbeth (2016)

Director: William Oldroyd | Genre: Drama, Romance | Run Time: 89 minutes

Cast: Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis, Paul Hilton, Naomi Ackie, Christopher Fairbank, Golda Rosheuvel, Anton Palmer, David Kirkbride, Bill Fellows

Trapped in a loveless marriage to an older man, Katherine Lester (Pugh) is controlled by her cruel husband Alexander (Paul Hilton), and his father Boris (Christopher Fairbank). Every day, Katherine must adhere to a strict schedule decided by the men and is forbidden from leaving her marital home under any circumstances. However, when Alexander and Boris leave the estate for business, Katherine is free to explore for the first time in her life. Outside, she meets Sebastian (Cosmo Jarvis), who works on her husband's land, and the two begin a dangerous and passionate affair.

Outlaw King (2018)

Director: David Mackenzie | Genre: Action, Biography, Drama, History, War | Run Time: 121 minutes

Cast: Chris Pine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, Billy Howle, Sam Spruell, Tony Curran, Callan Mulvey, James Cosmo, Stephen Dillane

Outlaw King is a biographical movie centered on King Robert the Bruce (Chris Pine) during the Scottish Wars of Independence. The movie chronicles the years 1304-1307, the time period in which Bruce rebels against Edward I (Stephen Dillane) and fights in the Battle of Loudoun Hill. Pugh plays Elizabeth de Burgh, the daughter of one of the most powerful Norman nobles in Ireland, and the second wife and queen consort of Bruce.

Malevolent (2018)

Director: Olaf de Fleur | Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Run Time: 89 minutes

Cast: Florence Pugh, Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Scott Chambers, Georgina Bevan, Stephen McCold, Nicola Grier, Celia Imrie, Shelley Conn, Daniel Campbell, James Cosmo, Ian Lorimer Milne

Alongside a team of amateur paranormal investigators, sibling duo Angela (Pugh) and Jackson Sayers (Ben Lloyd-Hughes) run a fake medium scam on unsuspecting members of the public. Angela claims to be psychic like her late mother (who took her own life after hearing voices and seeing apparitions), while Jackson oversees the finances due to the debt he owes to loan sharks. When the pair takes on a case involving the grisly murders of multiple children, they soon learn that their connection to the paranormal is stronger than they thought.

Fighting with My Family (2019)

Director: Stephen Merchant | Genre: Biography, Comedy, Drama, Sport | Run Time: 108 minutes

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Lena Heady, Vince Vaughn, Florence Pugh, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, Olivia Bernstone, Leah Harvey, Jack Gouldbourne, Elroy Powell, Hannah Rae, Julia Davis

Based on the 2012 documentary of the same title, Fighting with My Family follows professional wrestler Saraya "Paige" Bevis (Pugh) as she climbs the ranks to the WWE. The movie begins with Paige and her brother Zak (Jack Lowden) being raised by their wrestler parents to follow in their footsteps. Now young adults, the two attend tryouts for the WWE, where they meet the legendary Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Paige is chosen to train for the WWE, and the movie chronicles her adjusting to a new way of life - which doesn't exactly get off to a smooth start.

Midsommar (2019)

Director: Ari Aster | Genre: Folk Horror | Run Time: 148 minutes

Cast: Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, Vilhelm Blomgren, William Jackson Harper, Will Poulter, Ellora Torchia, Archie Madekwe, Henrik Norlen, Isabelle Grill

After suffering a tragic loss, a grieving Dani (Pugh) travels to Sweden with her apathetic boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor), and his friendship group. Whilst there, the friends participate in an ancient midsummer festival hoping to gather research for their studies. However, as the festival's ceremonies go beyond anything they imagined, it becomes clear that they're in the clutches of a sinister pagan cult - who, it seems, are unhappy with the students' meddling.

Little Women (2019)

Director: Greta Gerwig | Genre: Period Drama | Run Time: 135 minutes

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothee Chalamet, Tracy Letts Bob Odenkirk, James Norton, Meryl Streep

Adapted from the 1868 novel of the same title, Little Women chronicles the lives of the eccentric March sisters; Meg (Emma Watson), Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), and Amy (Pugh). Following a non-chronological narrative, the movie begins in nineteenth-century Massachusetts with the sisters and their loving mother Marmee (Laura Dern) fending for themselves during the Civil War. Sometime later, three of the March women are out in the world living vastly different lives, but when their sister Beth's illness worsens, they reunite once more in the family home.

Black Widow (2021)

Director: Cate Shortland | Genre: Superhero, Action, Adventure | Run Time: 134 minutes

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Ray Winstone, Ever Anderson, Violet McGraw, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Olga Kurylenko, Michelle Lee, Nanna Blondell

From Marvel Studios, Black Widow follows the title character Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as a dangerous secret from her past threatens to destroy her new life as an Avenger. With a force determined to bring her down, Natasha is confronted with her history as a former spy and the people she left behind. Pugh stars as Natasha's sister, Yelena Belova, a fellow Black Widow.

Don't Worry Darling (2022)

Director: Olivia Wilde | Genre: Psychological Thriller, Mystery | Run Time: 123 minutes

Cast: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, Ari'el Stachel

Set in the 1950s, in the idyllic desert company town of Victory, California, Don't Worry Darling centers on housewife Alice (Pugh). Every day, Alice's husband Jack (Harry Styles) - along with every other man in town - leaves for his secretive job at Victory Headquarters. The wives are discouraged from asking about their husbands' work, instead living a life of simple luxury and domestic bliss. Soon, however, Alice begins to question her existence, noticing bizarre behavior from the other wives and from the town's strange leader Frank (Chris Pine).

The Wonder (2022)

Director: Sebastian Lelio | Genre: Period Drama, Psychological Thriller | Run Time: 108 minutes

Cast: Florence Pugh, Kila Lord Cassidy, Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, David Wilmot, Ruth Bradley, Toby Jones, Dermot Crowley, Ciaran Hinds, Brian F. O'Byrne, Josie Walker, Elaine Cassidy, Caolan Byrne

In the 1800s Irish Midlands, 11-year-old Anna O'Donnell (Kila Lord Cassidy) claims she hasn't eaten for four months, yet continues to miraculously survive. English nurse Liv (Pugh) is sent to Ireland to watch over the girl, who tells her she's kept alive by "manna from Heaven." As the troubled nurse settles into her new role, she can't let go of the suspicion that secrets lurk within the O'Donnell family.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

Director: Joel Crawford | Genre: Animation, Comedy, Family | Run Time: 102 minutes

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillen, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone, Samson Kayo, John Mulaney, Wagner Moura, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Betsy Sodaro, Conrad Vernon, Cody Cameron

Serving as a sequel to Puss in Boots and marking the sixth installment of the Shrek cinematic universe, The Last Wish centers on the title character as he discovers he has only one of his nine lives left. Puss (Antonio Banderas) sets out on an epic adventure to find the Last Wish and restore his lives. Pugh provides the voice of Goldilocks, the leader of the Three Bears Crime Family who has her own reasons for wanting to find the Last Wish.

RELATED: Florence Pugh Describes Christopher Nolan as "A Master" After Working on 'Oppenheimer'

A Good Person (2023)

Director: Zach Braff | Genre: Drama | Run Time: 128 minutes

Cast: Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Celeste O'Connor, Molly Shannon, Chinaza Uche, Zoe Lister-Jones, Nichelle Hines, Toby Onwumere, Ignacio Diaz-Silverio, Oli Green, Alex Wolff, Brian Rojas, Ryann Redmond, Sydney Morton

One year after causing the catastrophic road accident that killed her brother and sister-in-law, Allison (Pugh) now lives with severe depression and an addiction to pills. Determined to get her life back on track, Allison enrolls in a support group, where she encounters her former father-in-law Daniel (Morgan Freeman), who's turned to alcohol since the accident. Together Allison and Daniel start a tough road to recovery while trying to heal a family torn to pieces by blame and grief.