A great folk horror film usually hinges on the tension between modern protagonists and the eerie isolation of the countryside. This, combined with the depiction of ancient pagan traditions and strong local beliefs, creates an unnerving sense of dread. Through all of these elements, many unforgettable acting performances have enriched the realm of folk horror.

Folk horror films can be a very demanding job for actors, especially if they take on the leading role and have to masterfully convey the isolation, paranoia, and anxiety their characters face. From the stellar acting of Florence Pugh in the haunting film Midsommar to the impeccable collective performance of A Field in England’s cast, folk horror films shouldn’t be cast aside – especially when it comes to superb acting performances.

10 ‘Hagazussa’ (2017)

Directed by Lukas Feigelfeld

An underrated folk horror movie from the 2010s that might have slipped the radar of hardcore horror fans is Hagazussa. The Austrian horror puts the spotlight on a woman named Albrun (Celina Peter), who has been cast aside by other villagers after her mother dies. Due to her isolation, she spirals into a life filled with sadness, which is made worse by hallucinations and apparitions.

Without a doubt, Peter hogs the limelight as her subtle, yet intense, performance as Albrun allows her to convey the loneliness felt by her character. Perhaps a highlight of the film is when Albrun hallucinates while taking care of her goats, which shows her vulnerability and the rejection of her community — all masterfully portrayed by Peter.

9 ‘The Village’ (2004)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

With the main characters played by Bryce Dallas Howard and Joaquin Phoenix, it’s no wonder that The Village is considered a folk horror film with superb acting performances. In the film, a blind woman named Ivy Walker (Dallas Howard), explores an eerie forest that’s supposedly filled with dangerous beasts to retrieve medications for Lucius (Phoenix).

In typical M. Night Shyamalan fashion, The Village has a surprising twist at the end that’s made more exceptional by Dallas Howard’s performance. Bringing to life a blind woman in a world filled with horrifying secrets, while allowing her to be vulnerable and valiant at the same time is no easy task. Dallas Howard deserves to be given her flowers for her performance, as she portrays Ivy’s determination and emotional depth while facing the creatures that represent the village's worst fears.

8 ‘Apostle’ (2018)

Directed by Gareth Evans

Before starring in the 2024 vampire film Abigail, Dan Stevens delivered a remarkable performance in the gothic folk horror film Apostle. Directed by Gareth Evans, the story of Apostle unfolds in 1905, following a man named Thomas Richardson (Stevens), who ventures into a remote island community under the grip of a brutal religious cult. As he navigates this sinister landscape to rescue his kidnapped sister, he challenges the cult's charismatic leader, Malcolm (Michael Sheen), and their chilling blood sacrifices to appease a vengeful goddess.

Stevens' portrayal of Thomas is captivating, as he oscillates between desperation and determination. A particularly powerful moment is his confrontation with the cult leader, where he maintains a façade of compliance while battling his inner turmoil. His masterful portrayal of Thomas’ dread and urgency amidst faith and manipulation underscores his range as an actor in the horror genre.

7 ‘The Long Walk’ (2019)

Directed by Mattie Do

Southeast Asia is brimming with compelling folk horror films, but the Laotian gem The Long Walk, directed by Mattie Do, truly shines, thanks in large part to the incredible performance by Yannawoutthi Chanthalangsy. In The Long Walk, a haunting tale unfolds in rural Laos, where an old man encounters the ghost of a woman whose death he witnessed as a boy.

Chanthalangsy’s portrayal of the old man is a masterclass in emotional subtlety. His performance is layered with depth, particularly during poignant moments, such as his visit to his mother’s grave, where the weight of sorrow and longing is palpable.

The film's ethereal setting offers a potent canvas for Chanthalangsy's performance of a character that’s riddled with memory, loss, and the ticking clock of time.

6 ‘A Field in England’ (2013)

Directed by Ben Wheatley

Before creating and starring in the eerie world of the anthology show Inside No. 9, Reece Shearsmith made waves in the unsettling English Civil War folk horror film A Field in England. Set in Civil War England, the movie takes a look at the journey of deserters Whitehead (Shearsmith), Jacob (Peter Ferdinando), and Friend (Richard Glover), who are coerced by the enigmatic alchemist O'Neil (Michael Smiley) to unearth hidden treasure in a vast, eerie field.

The performance of the deserters is moving, but perhaps Shearsmith deserves most of the praise. His portrayal of Whitehead is outstanding and filled with emotional nuance as he traverses a landscape of insanity and delusions. Paired with claustrophobic and minimalist visuals, Shearsmith’s performance is almost tangible, particularly during the scene where he squares up to supernatural beings, showcasing a powerful blend of fear and bewilderment that strikes a chord with audiences.

5 ‘The Ritual’ (2017)

Directed by David Bruckner

For viewers who irrationally fear hiking through a dense, ominous forest, they should avoid The Ritual by all means. The British horror film follows a group of four friends — Luke (Rafe Spall), Phil (Arsher Ali), Dom (Sam Troughton), and Hutch (Robert James-Collier) — as they go on a journey through the eerie forests in Sweden to honor the memory of their late friend. However, their journey soon turns sour as they stray away from the trail and find themselves in danger.

The dynamic of the actors works incredibly well, but Spall delivers a standout performance as Luke, especially since his character has been consumed by guilt over their friend's passing His character's psychological disintegration is apparent, particularly during a chilling confession in the woods where he reveals his deepest fears and traumas. This scene not only highlights Spall's acting ability but also makes the film’s emotional impact more significant to the viewer.

4 ‘The Blood on Satan’s Claw’ (1971)

Directed by Piers Haggard

Despite its idyllic and bucolic nature, farms are a popular setting for horror films, including the cult classic movie The Blood on Satan’s Claw. In 18th-century England, a plowman's grisly discovery of a skull sparks supernatural chaos in his village. Due to the discovery, a chilling shadow falls over the village as its children succumb to demonic possession and are led by the twisted Angel Blake (Linda Hayden).

The true terror in The Blood on Satan’s Claw comes from the haunting performances of the village children and Hayden’s portrayal of Angel Blake.

As the malevolent leader, Hayden captivates audiences by transforming from an innocent girl into a symbol of pure evil. Her eyes, smoldering with a seductive allure, and her ability to twist the minds of the village boys, create a complex, unforgettable, and terrifying folk horror villain.

3 ‘Midsommar’ (2019)

Directed by Ari Aster