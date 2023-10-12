The term "folk horror" might not be the easiest thing to describe, but it's the type of horror movie where you know it when you see it. There's even a recent documentary called Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched: A History of Folk Horror that spends a little over three hours explaining what this type of horror subgenre is and exploring some significant films within it. Put simply, though, this horror subgenre usually features rural/mostly outdoor settings, and explores themes and stories that surround European pagan and witchcraft traditions/folklore.

Perhaps the best way to understand folk horror as a subgenre is to look at the best titles that can be described as folk horror movies. The following are some of the greatest films contained within this specific type of horror, and are ranked below starting with the very good, and ending with some of the greatest folk horror films of all time.

25 'You Won't Be Alone' (2022)

Image Via Focus Features

Taking witchcraft and using it to explore feminist themes, You Won't Be Alone is one of the most distinctive and unusual horror movies in recent memory. Much of the film revolves around shape-shifting and identity, with a young witch in Macedonia during the 1800s killing a peasant by accident, and then slipping into her life inside a village.

It's all executed in a way that ensures maximum eeriness, with You Won't Be Alone having an undeniably bold visual style and a general sense of atmospheric uneasiness. Thanks to its plot regarding witchcraft and its setting, it certainly qualifies as a movie that fits within the folk horror subgenre, too.

24 'Eve's Bayou' (1997)

Eve's Bayou might be more definable as a work of Southern Gothic drama/horror, but it crosses over into folk horror enough to arguably count itself within both camps. It centers around a Louisiana family's intense drama and various secrets, all of which threaten to boil to the surface when family members come together during the sweltering summer of 1962.

It's notable for being the most successful independent film of its year, and for the committed performances by a cast that's led by Samuel L. Jackson and Lynn Whitfield. It's an intense and harrowing movie at times, perhaps more drama than horror, but certainly maintaining some elements of folk horror regardless (like its rural setting).

23 'La Llorona' (2019)

Image via El Ministerio de Cultura Y Deportes de Guatemala

The term La Llorona roughly translates to "The Crying Woman," and there have been numerous films lately regarding this figure of Mexican folklore. One was 2019's The Curse of La Llorona, and another was 2022's The Legend of La Llorona. Neither of these were as well-received, however, as a 2019 Guatemalan film simply called La Llorona.

It centers around a general accused of horrific crimes who's trapped in his house because of protesting individuals, at which point he and his family start to feel as though a vengeful supernatural presence is targeting them. It's a movie that takes its time, but feels suitably menacing and creepy throughout, with its slow-burn nature helping the outwardly horror-related stuff found later in the movie hit harder.

22 'Hagazussa' (2017)

Image via Forgotten Film Entertainment

Like a good many movies within the folk horror subgenre, 2017's Hagazussa takes place a considerably long time ago; during the 15th century, to be precise. It also follows folk horror conventions by being set in a very isolated location, here being a remote mountain village in the Alps where the main character, a goat-herder, is further isolated by most other people in the village.

As you'd expect from a story with that kind of basic premise, something that seems to be ghostly or supernatural soon makes its presence known, and then the horror elements really kick in. Hagazussa's beautifully shot and consistently unsettling, continually finding ways to make things feel just a little off and unusual, which helps the scares get delivered well.

21 'The Serpent and the Rainbow' (1988)

Image via Universal Pictures

No one will deny that Wes Craven is a master of horror; he created the character of Freddy Krueger, after all - a villainous presence that haunts dreams and murders within them, too. But while Craven's well-known for the series that Kruger belongs to - Nightmare on Elm Street - as well as the Scream franchise, other movies of his like The Serpent and the Rainbow are slightly less popular.

Perhaps The Serpent and the Rainbow was never going to reach the same level of popularity, but it's still a good film worth checking out for anyone who's a horror fan. Its Haiti setting and unique take on curses and zombies keep it exciting and thoroughly engrossing, and it's undeniably interesting to see Craven have a shot at making a folk horror-esque movie.

20 'The Blood on Satan's Claw' (1971)

The Blood on Satan's Claw is a significant film within the folk horror subgenre because the term was first used to describe this film, way back in the 1970s. That doesn't make The Blood on Satan's Claw the very first folk horror movie necessarily, but it's a vital one when it comes to the term and its usage for obvious reasons.

Like numerous other early folk horror movies, it's a British film, and the plot here revolves around bizarre remains being unearthed in the 1700s, which consequently sees a group of children in a nearby village become devil worshipers. Its plot is certainly out there, but it still feels heavily psychological, mystical, and unsettling, with it also having a distinctly folk horror kind of setting and atmosphere.

19 'Alucarda' (1977)

Image via Yuma Films

1977 was a very good year for the horror genre, with Alucarda being one of many notable scary movies that saw release during that year. It manages to include a great deal within its brief 78-minute runtime, having themes around Satanism, scenes of demonic possession, and even a bit of vampire-related horror thrown in for good measure.

The protagonist is a young girl who goes to live at a convent following the tragic deaths of her parents, though finds herself in what might be a cult surrounding a figure known as Alucarda. It's a very over-the-top and even sleazy movie, being a bit more brash than some of the more subtle folk horror movies out there, but what it deals with thematically qualifies it as a title within the subgenre.

18 'Apostle' (2018)

Image via Netflix

Gareth Evans is best known for directing both The Raid and The Raid 2 - two phenomenal action/thriller movies - but mixed things up a bit with the release of Apostle. It's most certainly not an action movie, and is instead about a man going to a mysterious island to rescue his sister from a cult that's kidnapped her, with the movie taking place in the early 1900s.

It's got a slow-burn narrative, takes place a good many years in the past, and features an unusual and sinister cult at its center, making it a pretty clear example of folk horror. And while it might not be action-packed like Evans's other movies, it has a similar impact when it comes to violence, because Apostle is a very gritty and gory horror movie when it wants to be.

17 'Kill List' (2011)

Image Via Optimum Releasing

English filmmaker Ben Wheatley has had an eclectic filmmaking career so far, as beyond the horror genre, he's also been behind the action/comedy/thriller Free Fire and the recent Meg 2: The Trench. But he first got notice for his horror movies, some of which can be classified as fitting within the folk horror subgenre.

Case in point: 2011's Kill List, which starts off feeling like a crime movie about a hitman tasked with three different killings, but ends up becoming something darker, more surreal, and overall closer to a horror film. It's a very strange and grimy film that's not going to be for everything, but as a movie that perhaps helped the folk horror subgenre gain some more recognition in the early 2010s, it's certainly notable.

16 'Witchfinder General' (1968)

The Blood on Satan's Claw was instrumental in helping give the folk horror subgenre a name, but Witchfinder General was a film that came out even earlier, and also helped define this brand of horror. It takes place during a particularly paranoid time in English history, and centers on a man named Matthew Hopkins who claims to be a witch hunter, but is more likely a simple sadist.

Anyone who knows a good deal about classic horror movies will be well aware of the talents of Vincent Price, with Witchfinder General being another movie of his that's considerably elevated by his presence alone. He makes Hopkins into a great villain, and ensures this classic horror movie is suitably menacing and tense throughout.

15 'The Ritual' (2017)

Image via Entertainment One

With a few notable exceptions, it appears as though folk horror as a subgenre was most popular in either the late 1960s to mid-1970s, or throughout the 2010s and into the early 2020s. Trends within genres come and go, after all, and of the folk horror movies belonging to the latter popular folk horror "era" (if it can be called that), The Ritual is one of the more noteworthy.

It's about a group of college friends who clearly don't know they're in a horror movie, because they decide to venture into some dark and very much isolated woods on a trip to get away from everyday life. Within the forest is what might be a supernatural presence, leading to terror, suspense, and everything else you could hope to find in a folk horror (or even just regular horror) movie.

14 'Men' (2022)

Alex Garland's a writer/director who's made films with some challenging aspects before, but nothing he's done has proven quite as polarizing and unusual as 2022's Men. You might not suspect that from the premise, though, because Men starts simply enough, with a story that sees a young woman trying to heal emotionally after a personal tragedy, and going to stay in the English countryside for a while.

The time spent away from the busyness of her usual life is anything but peaceful, though, as her past seems to haunt her while inexplicable horrors nearby begin targeting her. Men goes to some bizarre places and continually flips back and forth between being subtle and over-the-top, but as a singular experience, it's a difficult one to shake or forget.

13 'Viy' (1967)

Not all early folk horror movies were made or set in England, as 1967's Viy demonstrates well. It's based on an iconic Russian horror novella of the same name, which was published back in 1835, and has a premise that involves a young priest being tasked with watching over the dead body of a witch in the days before her wake is to begin.

As is usually the case with folk horror, the setting here is a small village, leading the priest to feel particularly alone and helpless when the inevitable supernatural threats begin to haunt him. It's not super scary by today's standards, but it is effectively eerie and atmospheric, and this 1967 version is certainly the most celebrated and worthwhile film adaptation of Viy.

12 'Lamb' (2021)

Image via A24.

One year before starring in You Won’t Be Alone, Noomi Rapace was also the star of another folk horror movie: Lamb. The plot here is centered on a couple who live on a farm in Iceland, and the strange things that happen to them when they find the creature alluded to in the title.

Ordinary lambs aren't truly scary of course, so it's no surprise to find that the "lamb" in Lamb isn't your typical kind of lamb, and may well be something that can place the two lead characters in danger. It's a haunting and even upsetting kind of film, but certainly works as a very dramatic take on the folk horror subgenre.

11 'A Field in England' (2013)

Two years after Kill List, Ben Wheatley made another movie that could be categorized as a folk horror movie; perhaps even more justifiably than that 2011 film. This second film was A Field in England, which is set back in the 17th century and revolves around a group of people who go mad in the countryside while trying to find buried treasure.

It's a truly surreal and ambitious movie, with a consistently unique visual style and a rather staggering blend of genres. Far from just a horror movie, Letterboxd also lists the following genres as ones that A Field in England belongs to: thriller, comedy, drama, fantasy, history, and adventure. It's safe to say that there's not much else out there like it.

10 'The Medium' (2021)

Blending the mockumentary/found footage horror subgenre expertly with the folk horror subgenre, The Medium is a truly singular film. It's also among the most underrated horror movies in recent years, expertly telling a compelling story about a family in Thailand that seems to be getting targeted by an unusual and violent spirit.

This also makes it an effective example of a demonic possession movie, with the visual style, themes, and actual story all combining to make something unique. It's a long and sometimes slow film, but it's worth sticking with for where it ends up going, and genuinely has the potential to entirely get under the skin of anyone who watches it.

9 'Midsommar' (2019)

Image via A24

Of all the recent folk horror movies from the 2010s, few are as well-known and celebrated as Midsommar. This was Ari Aster's second feature film, and saw him exploring familiar themes around grief and tragedy, but centering the main storyline on a strained relationship, and the way disaster strikes when the central couple - plus some friends - go on a trip to Sweden.

They encounter a cult and find themselves trapped, which is when things take a turn into the truly horrific and gruesome. Midsommaris entirely uncompromising as a horror movie, showing terrifying sights and being overall unpleasant, but in a way that's certainly impactful and devastating. Viewer discretion is advised, but it's undoubtedly high-quality as far as in-your-face horror movies go.

8 'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

It might not be as well known as some of his other spooky movies, but Sleepy Hollow certainly shouldn't be overlooked within Tim Burton's filmography. It follows the investigation of a series of grisly murders in the titular town; a place where many of the inhabitants believe the legendary Headless Horseman is to blame.

It's got the sort of visual style you'd expect from a movie directed by Burton, and it's a strong and striking example of a gothic horror movie. But this doesn't exclude it from also fitting within the folk horror subgenre, as it has a sense of supernatural-centered dread and the sort of setting usually found in such films.

7 'Kwaidan' (1964)

Image via Toho

An anthology horror movie where all four stories told are incredibly compelling, Kwaidan is a classic of Japanese cinema for a reason. Each of the stories is based on a different folk tale from Japanese culture, with much of the film involving ghosts, mysterious spirits, and isolated settings far back in the past.

It's directed by famed Japanese filmmaker Masaki Kobayashi, and has a huge cast that includes Tatsuya Nakadai (who worked with Kobayashi on several other acclaimed films, including The Human Condition trilogy and Harakiri). Its three-hour runtime might well also give it the distinction of being the longest folk horror movie of all time, too (if not the very longest, then it'd have to be up there).

6 'The Witch' (2015)

Image via A24

While Robert Eggers has gone on to make a psychological drama/horror/fantasy movie with lots of farts in 2019 with The Lighthouse, and a dark adventure/action/fantasy/revenge movie in 2022 with The Northman, his feature film debut, The Witch, is a bit more straightforward and definable as a folk horror film.

Straightforward certainly doesn't equal lesser here, however, as The Witch is super effective in telling its story about a family shunned from their village community and forced to live in isolation. And with isolation in folk horror movies ultimately comes danger, madness, and tragedy, with The Witch building slowly but ruthlessly to such harrowing things throughout its runtime.